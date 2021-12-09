Jogos de futebol hoje, quinta, 9; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, quinta, 9; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, quinta, 9 de dezembro (9/12). Jogos da última rodada do Brasileirão recebem torcida nos estádios
00:05 | Dez. 09, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021
- 21h30min - Fluminense x Chapecoense - Globo e Premiere
- 21h30min - Palmeiras x Ceará - Premiere, TNT e HBO Max
- 21h30min - Santos x Cuiabá - Premiere
- 21h30min - América-MG x São Paulo - Globo e Premiere
- 21h30min - Grêmio x Atlético-MG - Globo, SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30min - Fortaleza x Bahia - Premiere, HBO Max e TNT
- 21h30min - Sport x Athletico-PR - Furacão Live
- 21h30min - RB Bragantino x Internacional - SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30min - Juventude x Corinthians - Premiere
- 21h30min - Atlético-GO x Flamengo - Premiere
Europa League
- 14h45min - Antwerp x Olympiacos - STAR+
- 14h45min - Legia Varsóvia x Spartak Moscovo - STAR+
- 14h45min - Fenerbahce x Eintracht Frankfurt - STAR+
- 14h45min - Lyon x Rangers - ESPN e STAR+
- 14h45min - SK Sturm Graz x Mónaco - STAR+
- 14h45min - Napoli x Leicester - ESPN Brasil, TV Cultura e STAR+
- 14h45min - Sparta de Praga x Brondby - STAR+
- 14h45min - Real Sociedad x PSV - STAR+
- 17h - Lazio x Galatasaray - STAR+
- 17h - Celtic x Real Bétis - ESPN 2 e STAR+
- 17h - Olympique x Lokomotiv Moscow - ESPN e STAR+
- 17h - West Ham x Dinamo de Zagreb - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 17h - SC Braga x Estrela Vermelha - STAR+
- 17H - Ferencvarosi TC x Bayer Leverkusen - STAR+
- 17h - Ludogorets Razgrad x Midtjylland - STAR+
- 17h - Genk x Rapid Vienna - STAR+
Champions League Feminina
- 14h45min - BK Hacken x Bayern - DAZN
- 14h45min - HB Koge x Hoffenheim - DAZN
- 16h - Arsenal x Barcelona - DAZN
- 17h - Benfica x Lyon - DAZN
Uefa Conference League
- 14h45min - Gent x FC Flora Tallinn - STAR+
- 14h45min - Partizan Belgrado x Anorthosis Famagusta - STAR+
- 14h45min - CSKA Sofia x Roma - STAR+
- 14h45min - CFR Cluj x FK Jablonec - STAR+
- 14h45min - AZ x Randers FC - STAR+
- 14h45min - Zorya x Bodo/Glimt - STAR+
- 14h45min - LASK Linz x HJK Helsínquia - STAR+
- 14h45min - Alashkert FC x Maccabi Tel Aviv - STAR+
- 17h - Feyenoord x Maccabi Haifa - STAR+
- 17h - PAOK Salonika x Lincoln Red Imps - STAR+
- 17h - Basileia x FK Qarabag - STAR+
- 17h - Tottenham x Rennes - STAR+
- 17h - Omonia Nicosia x Kairat Almaty - STAR+
- 17h - FC Copenhaga x Slovan Bratislava - STAR+
- 17h - Vitesse x NS Mura - STAR+
- 17h - Union Berlin x Slavia Praga - STAR+
