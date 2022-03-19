imagem do icone de pesquisa
Copyright © 2021. Todos os direitos reservados.
Termo de Uso Política de Privacidade Política de Cookies Conheça O POVO Trabalhe Conosco Fale com a gente Assine Ombudsman
Participamos do
Início Esportes Futebol Jogos de hoje

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 19; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 19 de março (19/03). Com o enfraquecimento da pandemia do Covid-19 pelo mundo, partidas voltam a acontecer
00:05 | Mar. 19, 2022
Autor O Povo
Foto do autor
O Povo Autor
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 19 de março (19/03). Com o enfraquecimento da pandemia do Covid-19 pelo mundo, partidas voltam a acontecer.

Brasileirão Feminino

  • 14h - Palmeiras x Santos - Band

Copa do Nordeste

  • 17h45min - Campinense x Ceará - Nordeste FC
  • 17h45min - Fortaleza x CRB - Nordeste FC
  • 17h45min - Sport x Floresta - Nordeste FC
  • 17h45min - Sergipe x Bahia - Nordeste FC
  • 17h45min - Sampaio Corrêa x Botafogo-PB - Nordeste FC
  • 17h45min - Globo x Náutico - Nordeste FC
  • 17h45min - CSA x Altos - Nordeste FC

Campeonato Brasiliense

Campeonato Capixaba

  • 16h - Desportiva Ferroviária x Estrela do Norte - Eleven Sports

Campeonato Carioca

Campeonato Catarinense

Campeonato Gaúcho

Campeonato Goiano

  • 16h30min - Atlético-GO x Vila Nova - Globo

Campeonato Mato-Grossense

  • 16h30min - Cuiabá x Dom Bosco - Globo
  • 20h - Luverdense x União Rondonópolis - Eleven Sports

Campeonato Mineiro

  • 16h30min - Atlético-MG x Caldense - Premiere
  • 16h30min - Patrocinense x Cruzeiro - Globo e SporTV
  • 16h30min - América-MG x Tombense - Premiere
  • 16h30min - Pouso Alegre x Uberlândia - Futebol Mineiro TV
  • 16h30min - Athletic Club x Vila Nova-MG - Futebol Mineiro TV
  • 16h30min - URT x Democrata - Futebol Mineiro TV

Campeonato Paranaense

Campeonato Paulista

  • 16h - São Paulo x Botafogo-SP - Paulistão (Youtube), Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h - Santos x Água Santa - HBO Max e Estádio TNT
  • 16h - Ponte Preta x Ituano - Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h - Ferroviária x Mirassol - Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h - São Bernardo x Guarani - HBO Max e Estádio TNT
  • 16h - Santo André x Inter de Limeira - Paulistão Play

Campeonato Paulista A2

Campeonato Paulista A3

Campeonato Potiguar

Campeonato Alemão

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 10h - Alavés x Granada - STAR+
  • 12h - Cartagena x Zaragoza - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
  • 12h - Fuenlabrada x Málaga - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
  • 12h15min - Elche x Valência - ESPN e STAR+
  • 14h15min - Valladolid x Las Palmas - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
  • 14h30min - Osasuna x Levante - STAR+
  • 17h - Rayo Vallecano x Atlético de Madrid - ESPN 4 e STAR+

Campeonato Francês

  • 13h - Lens x Clermont Foot - TV5 Monde e STAR+
  • 17h - Nantes x Lille - STAR+

Campeonato Inglês

  • 9h30min - Aston Villa x Arsenal - ESPN e STAR+
  • 9h30min - Derby x Coventry - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
  • 12h - Reading x Blackburn - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
  • 17h - Fulham x Nottm Forest - STAR+ (2ª divisão)

Copa da Inglaterra

  • 14h15min - Middlesbrough x Chelsea - ESPN e STAR+

Campeonato Italiano

  • 11h - Napoli x Udinese - ESPN 4 e STAR+
  • 14h - Inter de Milão x Fiorentina - ESPN 4 e STAR+
  • 16h45min - Cagliari x Milan - STAR+

Campeonato Italiano Feminino

  • 8h30min - Napoli x Juventus - ESPN 4 e STAR+
  • 10h30min - Roma x Milan - ESPN 2 e STAR+

Copa da Liga Argentina

  • 16h15min - San Lorenzo x Huracán - STAR+
  • 18h30min - Colón x Unión de Santa Fé - STAR+
  • 20h45min - Independiente x Racing - ESPN 4 e STAR+

Liga MLS

  • 14h - Cincinnati x Inter Miami - DAZN
  • 16h - Toronto x DC United - DAZN
  • 16h30min - LA Galaxy x Orlando City - DAZN
  • 17h - Atlanta United x CF Montréal - DAZN
  • 19h - Chicago Fire x Sporting Kansas City - DAZN
  • 20h - Charlotte x New England - DAZN
  • 21h - Minnesota United x San José Earthquakes - DAZN
  • 21h30min - Dallas x Portland Timbers - DAZN
  • 21h30min - Houston Dynamo x Colorado Rapids - DAZN
  • 22h30min - Real Salt Lake x Nashville - DAZN

Campeonato Norte-Americano

  • 14h - New York Red Bulls x Loudoun United - STAR+
  • 17h - Detroit City x Charleston Battery - STAR+
  • 20h - Pittsburgh Riverhounds x Hartford Athletic - STAR+
  • 20h - LA Galaxy II x Santo Antonio - STAR+
  • 20h - Memphis 901 x Oakland Roots - STAR+
  • 20h30min - Tampa Bay Rowdies x Indy Eleven - STAR+
  • 20h30min - Louisville City x Miami - STAR+
  • 21h - El Paso Locomotive x New Mexico United - STAR+
  • 21h - Colorado x Monterey Bay - STAR+
  • 21h30min - Tulsa x Birminghan Legion - STAR+
  • 23h - Orange County x Rio Grande Valley - STAR+
  • 23h - San Diego Loyal x Sacramento Republic - STAR+
  • 23h - Las Vegas Lights x Phoenix Rising - STAR+

Campeonato da Coreia do Sul

Campeonato Chileno

  • 18h - O'Higgins x Universidad Católica - Estádio TNT

Campeonato Equatoriano

  • 17h - Cumbaya x Tecnico Universitario - STAR+
  • 19h30min - LDU Quito x SD Aucas - STAR+
  • 22h - Mushuc Runa x Barcelona SC - STAR+

Campeonato Norte-Irlandês

Campeonato Turco

  • 10h - Adana Demirspor x Istanbul Basaksehir - DAZN

Leia mais

Mais jogos de futebol

Dúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente

Tags

jogos jogos futebol hoje futebol na tv programação futebol assistir futebol ao vivo transmissão ao vivo jogos futebol na tv assistir jogo hoje

Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.