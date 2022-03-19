Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 19; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 19; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 19 de março (19/03). Com o enfraquecimento da pandemia do Covid-19 pelo mundo, partidas voltam a acontecer
00:05 | Mar. 19, 2022
Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 19 de março (19/03). Com o enfraquecimento da pandemia do Covid-19 pelo mundo, partidas voltam a acontecer.
Brasileirão Feminino
- 14h - Palmeiras x Santos - Band
Copa do Nordeste
- 17h45min - Campinense x Ceará - Nordeste FC
- 17h45min - Fortaleza x CRB - Nordeste FC
- 17h45min - Sport x Floresta - Nordeste FC
- 17h45min - Sergipe x Bahia - Nordeste FC
- 17h45min - Sampaio Corrêa x Botafogo-PB - Nordeste FC
- 17h45min - Globo x Náutico - Nordeste FC
- 17h45min - CSA x Altos - Nordeste FC
Campeonato Brasiliense
- 15h30min - Capital Clube x Ceilandia - Eleven Sports
Campeonato Capixaba
- 16h - Desportiva Ferroviária x Estrela do Norte - Eleven Sports
Campeonato Carioca
- 15h30min - Audax Rio x Nova Iguaçu - Cariocão Play, OneFootball e Eleven Sports
Campeonato Catarinense
- 16h30min - Brusque x Avaí - Globo e OneFootball
- 19h - Camboriú x Marcilio Dias - OneFootball
Campeonato Gaúcho
- 16h30min - Internacional x Grêmio - Globo e SporTV
Campeonato Goiano
- 16h30min - Atlético-GO x Vila Nova - Globo
Campeonato Mato-Grossense
- 16h30min - Cuiabá x Dom Bosco - Globo
- 20h - Luverdense x União Rondonópolis - Eleven Sports
Campeonato Mineiro
- 16h30min - Atlético-MG x Caldense - Premiere
- 16h30min - Patrocinense x Cruzeiro - Globo e SporTV
- 16h30min - América-MG x Tombense - Premiere
- 16h30min - Pouso Alegre x Uberlândia - Futebol Mineiro TV
- 16h30min - Athletic Club x Vila Nova-MG - Futebol Mineiro TV
- 16h30min - URT x Democrata - Futebol Mineiro TV
Campeonato Paranaense
- 16h - Coritiba x Cianorte - OneFootball
- 18h30min - Operário x São Joseense - OneFootball
Campeonato Paulista
- 16h - São Paulo x Botafogo-SP - Paulistão (Youtube), Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h - Santos x Água Santa - HBO Max e Estádio TNT
- 16h - Ponte Preta x Ituano - Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h - Ferroviária x Mirassol - Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h - São Bernardo x Guarani - HBO Max e Estádio TNT
- 16h - Santo André x Inter de Limeira - Paulistão Play
Campeonato Paulista A2
- 15h - Portuguesa x Portuguesa Santista - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - RB Brasil x Monte Azul - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - XV de Piracicaba x Primavera - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - Lemense x Linense - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - Rio Claro x Taubaté - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - São Caetano x Juventus - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - São Bento x Velo Clube - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - Oeste x Audax São Paulo - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
Campeonato Paulista A3
- 15h - Rio Preto x Barretos - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - Desportivo Brasil x Nacional - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - Olimpia x Votuporanguense - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 15h - Suzano x Noroeste - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 16h - Comercial x São Bernardo - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
- 19h - Bandeirante x São José - Paulistão Play e Eleven Sports
Campeonato Potiguar
- 16h - Potyguar Seridoense x ACD Potiguar - Eleven Sports
Campeonato Alemão
- 9h30min - Sandhausen x Hansa Rostock - OneFootball (2ª divisão)
- 9h30min - Schalke x Hannover 96 - OneFootball (2ª divisão)
- 9h30min - Fortuna Dusseldorf x Hamburgo - OneFootball (2ª divisão)
- 11h30min - Greuther Furth x Freiburg - OneFootball
- 11h30min - Stuttgart x Augsburg - OneFootball
- 11h30min - Hertha Berlim x TSG Hoffenheim - OneFootball
- 11h30min - Mainz x Arminia Bielefeld - OneFootball
- 14h30min - Bayern x Union Berlin - OneFootball
- 16h30min - Werder Bremen x Darmstadt - OneFootball (2ª divisão)
Campeonato Espanhol
- 10h - Alavés x Granada - STAR+
- 12h - Cartagena x Zaragoza - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
- 12h - Fuenlabrada x Málaga - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
- 12h15min - Elche x Valência - ESPN e STAR+
- 14h15min - Valladolid x Las Palmas - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
- 14h30min - Osasuna x Levante - STAR+
- 17h - Rayo Vallecano x Atlético de Madrid - ESPN 4 e STAR+
Campeonato Francês
- 13h - Lens x Clermont Foot - TV5 Monde e STAR+
- 17h - Nantes x Lille - STAR+
Campeonato Inglês
- 9h30min - Aston Villa x Arsenal - ESPN e STAR+
- 9h30min - Derby x Coventry - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
- 12h - Reading x Blackburn - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
- 17h - Fulham x Nottm Forest - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
Copa da Inglaterra
- 14h15min - Middlesbrough x Chelsea - ESPN e STAR+
Campeonato Italiano
- 11h - Napoli x Udinese - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 14h - Inter de Milão x Fiorentina - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 16h45min - Cagliari x Milan - STAR+
Campeonato Italiano Feminino
- 8h30min - Napoli x Juventus - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 10h30min - Roma x Milan - ESPN 2 e STAR+
Copa da Liga Argentina
- 16h15min - San Lorenzo x Huracán - STAR+
- 18h30min - Colón x Unión de Santa Fé - STAR+
- 20h45min - Independiente x Racing - ESPN 4 e STAR+
Liga MLS
- 14h - Cincinnati x Inter Miami - DAZN
- 16h - Toronto x DC United - DAZN
- 16h30min - LA Galaxy x Orlando City - DAZN
- 17h - Atlanta United x CF Montréal - DAZN
- 19h - Chicago Fire x Sporting Kansas City - DAZN
- 20h - Charlotte x New England - DAZN
- 21h - Minnesota United x San José Earthquakes - DAZN
- 21h30min - Dallas x Portland Timbers - DAZN
- 21h30min - Houston Dynamo x Colorado Rapids - DAZN
- 22h30min - Real Salt Lake x Nashville - DAZN
Campeonato Norte-Americano
- 14h - New York Red Bulls x Loudoun United - STAR+
- 17h - Detroit City x Charleston Battery - STAR+
- 20h - Pittsburgh Riverhounds x Hartford Athletic - STAR+
- 20h - LA Galaxy II x Santo Antonio - STAR+
- 20h - Memphis 901 x Oakland Roots - STAR+
- 20h30min - Tampa Bay Rowdies x Indy Eleven - STAR+
- 20h30min - Louisville City x Miami - STAR+
- 21h - El Paso Locomotive x New Mexico United - STAR+
- 21h - Colorado x Monterey Bay - STAR+
- 21h30min - Tulsa x Birminghan Legion - STAR+
- 23h - Orange County x Rio Grande Valley - STAR+
- 23h - San Diego Loyal x Sacramento Republic - STAR+
- 23h - Las Vegas Lights x Phoenix Rising - STAR+
Campeonato da Coreia do Sul
- 4h30min - Seoul x Jeju United - OneFootball
Campeonato Chileno
- 18h - O'Higgins x Universidad Católica - Estádio TNT
Campeonato Equatoriano
- 17h - Cumbaya x Tecnico Universitario - STAR+
- 19h30min - LDU Quito x SD Aucas - STAR+
- 22h - Mushuc Runa x Barcelona SC - STAR+
Campeonato Norte-Irlandês
- 12h - Glenavon x Cliftonville - Eleven Sports e OneFootball
- 12h - Linfield x Dungannon Swifts - Eleven Sports e OneFootball
- 12h - Portadown x Coleraine - Eleven Sports e OneFootball
- 12h - Ballymena Utd x Glentoran - Eleven Sports e OneFootball
Campeonato Turco
- 10h - Adana Demirspor x Istanbul Basaksehir - DAZN
