VMA 2024: Taylor Swift é a grande vencedora; confira ganhadores

Com destaques para Taylor Swift, Katy Perry e Anitta, a cerimônia do VMA 2024 aconteceu nesta quarta-feira, 12
Autor Beatriz Teixeira
Tipo Notícia

A edição de 2024 do Video Music Awards (VMA) aconteceu na noite de quarta-feira, 11, nos Estados Unidos e reuniu importantes nomes da música internacional.

A cantora Taylor Swift foi a grande vencedora da noite, com sete prêmios no total. Ela também acumulou o maior número de indicações.

A brasileira Anitta ganhou, pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, a categoria de “Clipe Latino” com a música “Mil Veces”. Outro destaque da noite foi Katy Perry, que além de uma apresentação com hits da carreira, também conquistou o “Prêmio Michael Jackson” e “Performance Mais Icônica do VMA”.

Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan, destaques na música pop internacional em 2024, também saíram premiadas na noite. Chappell ficou com a categoria de “Artista Revelação” e Sabrina levou “Música do Ano” com o hit “Espresso”.

Confira os ganhadores do VMA 2024

Artista do Ano

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA

Videoclipe do Ano

  • SZA - "Snooze"
  • Billie Eilish - "LUNCH"
  • Ariana Grande - "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)"
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone - "Fortnight" (VENCEDOR)
  • Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"
  • Eminem - "Houdini"

Música do Ano

  • Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" (VENCEDORA)
  • Beyoncé -"Texas Hold 'Em"
  • Jack Harlow - "Lovin On Me"
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
  • Taylor Swift feat Post Malone - "Fortnight"
  • Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"

Música do Verão

  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone - "Fortnight" (VENCEDORA)
  • Ariana Grande – ‘we can’t be friends (wait for your love)’
  • Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
  • Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’
  • Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
  • Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’
  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Wanna Be’
  • Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
  • Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
  • Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
  • Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Please Please Please’
  • Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
  • SZA – ‘Saturn’
  • Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

Artista Revelação

  • Benson Boone
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Chapppell Roan (VENCEDORA)
  • Tyla
  • Teddy Swims
  • Shaboozey

Melhor Colaboração

  • Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"
  • Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll - "Wild Ones"
  • Drake feat. Sexxy Red e SZA - "Rich Baby Daddy"
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - "Wanna Be"
  • Jungkook feat. Latto - "Seven"
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone "Fortnight" (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Vídeo em Alta

  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” (VENCEDOR)
  • Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
  • Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT”
  • Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
  • Charli xcx – “Apple”
  • Tinashe – “Nasty"

Melhor Alternativo

  • Linkin Park - "Friendly Fire"
  • Teddy Swims - "Lose Control (Live)"
  • Benson Bone - "Beautiful Things" (VENCEDOR)
  • Bleachers - "Tiny  Moves"
  • Hozier - "Too Sweet"
  • Imagine Dragons - "Eyes Closed"

Melhor Pop

  • Camila Cabello
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Dua Lipa
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Rock

  • Lenny Kravitz — “Human” (VENCEDOR)
  • Bon Jovi — “Legendary”
  • Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
  • Green Day — “Dilemma”
  • Kings of Leon — “Mustang”
  • U2 — “Atomic City”

Melhor Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”
  • Burna Boy — “City Boys”
  • Tyla — “Water” (VENCEDORA)
  • Tems — “Love Me JeJe”
  • Usher, Pheelz — “Ruin”
  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Melhor Hip-Hop

  • Gunna - "Fukumean"
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "BOA"
  • GloRilla - "Yeah Glo!"
  • Eminem - "Houdini" (VENCEDOR)
  • Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti - "Fe!N"
  • Drake feat. Sexxy Red e SZA - "Rich Baby Daddy"

Melhor K-Pop

  • Tomoeeow X Together - "Deja Vu"
  • Stay Kids - "Lalalala"
  • NCT Dream - "Smoothie"
  • LISA - "Rockstar" (VENCEDORA)
  • Jungkook feat. Latoo - "Seven"
  • New Jeans - "Super Shy"

Melhor Latino

  • Anitta — “Mil Veces” (VENCEDORA)
  • Bad Bunny — “Monaco”
  • KAROL G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”
  • Myke Towers — “Lala”
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta — “Bellakeo”
  • Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”
  • Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”

Melhor clipe de R&B

  • SZA — “Snooze” (VENCEDORA)
  • Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”
  • Muni Long — “Made For Me”
  • Tyla — “Water”
  • USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”
  • Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

VMAs Most Iconic Perfomance

  • Eminem – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”
  • Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi”
  • Madonna – “Like a Virgin”
  • Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me”
  • Katy Perry – “Roar” (VENCEDORA)
  • Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
  • Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”

Melhor Grupo

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Tomorrow X Together
  • New Jeans
  • Coldplay
  • SEVETEEN (VENCEDOR)
  • *NSYNC
  • NCT Dream
  • Twenty One Pilots

Melhor MTV Push

  • August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”
  • September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”
  • October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”
  • November 2023: Coco Jones — “Icu”
  • December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
  • January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”
  • February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
  • March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”
  • April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”
  • May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”
  • June 2024: Le Sserafim — “Easy” (VENCEDORA)
  • July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”

Melhor Edição

  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes (VENCEDOR)
  • Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul
  • Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
  • Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel
  • LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla

Melhor Direção 

  • Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee
  • Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)
  • Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer
  • Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Melhor Cinematografia

  • Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov (VENCEDORA)
  • Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
  • Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller
  • Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Melhor Efeitos Visuais

  • Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament
  • Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis
  • Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post (VENCEDOR)
  • Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
  • Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter (VENCEDORA)
  • Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
  • Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow
  • LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
  • Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)

  • RAYE — “Genesis.”
  • Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
  • Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For” (VENCEDORA)
  • Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”
  • Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”

Melhor Coreografia

  • Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna (VENCEDORA)
  • LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
  • Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley
  • Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
  • Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
  • Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos

Prêmio Michael Jackson

  •  Katy Perry (VENCEDORA)

