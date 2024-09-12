VMA 2024: Taylor Swift é a grande vencedora; confira ganhadores

Com destaques para Taylor Swift, Katy Perry e Anitta, a cerimônia do VMA 2024 aconteceu nesta quarta-feira, 12

Crédito: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A edição de 2024 do Video Music Awards (VMA) aconteceu na noite de quarta-feira, 11, nos Estados Unidos e reuniu importantes nomes da música internacional.

A cantora Taylor Swift foi a grande vencedora da noite, com sete prêmios no total. Ela também acumulou o maior número de indicações.

É + que streaming. É arte, cultura e história. + filmes, séries e documentários + reportagens interativas + colunistas exclusivos Assine agora

A brasileira Anitta ganhou, pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, a categoria de “Clipe Latino” com a música “Mil Veces”. Outro destaque da noite foi Katy Perry, que além de uma apresentação com hits da carreira, também conquistou o “Prêmio Michael Jackson” e “Performance Mais Icônica do VMA”.