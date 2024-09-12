VMA 2024: Taylor Swift é a grande vencedora; confira ganhadores

VMA 2024: Taylor Swift é a grande vencedora; confira ganhadoresCom destaques para Taylor Swift, Katy Perry e Anitta, a cerimônia do VMA 2024 aconteceu nesta quarta-feira, 12
A edição de 2024 do Video Music Awards (VMA) aconteceu na noite de quarta-feira, 11, nos Estados Unidos e reuniu importantes nomes da música internacional.
A cantora Taylor Swift foi a grande vencedora da noite, com sete prêmios no total. Ela também acumulou o maior número de indicações.
A brasileira Anitta ganhou, pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, a categoria de “Clipe Latino” com a música “Mil Veces”. Outro destaque da noite foi Katy Perry, que além de uma apresentação com hits da carreira, também conquistou o “Prêmio Michael Jackson” e “Performance Mais Icônica do VMA”.
Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan, destaques na música pop internacional em 2024, também saíram premiadas na noite. Chappell ficou com a categoria de “Artista Revelação” e Sabrina levou “Música do Ano” com o hit “Espresso”.
Confira os ganhadores do VMA 2024
Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
Videoclipe do Ano
- SZA - "Snooze"
- Billie Eilish - "LUNCH"
- Ariana Grande - "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)"
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone - "Fortnight" (VENCEDOR)
- Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"
- Eminem - "Houdini"
Música do Ano
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" (VENCEDORA)
- Beyoncé -"Texas Hold 'Em"
- Jack Harlow - "Lovin On Me"
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
- Taylor Swift feat Post Malone - "Fortnight"
- Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"
Música do Verão
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone - "Fortnight" (VENCEDORA)
- Ariana Grande – ‘we can’t be friends (wait for your love)’
- Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
- Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’
- Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’
- Eminem – ‘Houdini’
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Wanna Be’
- Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Please Please Please’
- Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- SZA – ‘Saturn’
- Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Artista Revelação
- Benson Boone
- Gracie Abrams
- Chapppell Roan (VENCEDORA)
- Tyla
- Teddy Swims
- Shaboozey
Melhor Colaboração
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"
- Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll - "Wild Ones"
- Drake feat. Sexxy Red e SZA - "Rich Baby Daddy"
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - "Wanna Be"
- Jungkook feat. Latto - "Seven"
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone "Fortnight" (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Vídeo em Alta
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” (VENCEDOR)
- Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
- Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT”
- Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
- Charli xcx – “Apple”
- Tinashe – “Nasty"
Melhor Alternativo
- Linkin Park - "Friendly Fire"
- Teddy Swims - "Lose Control (Live)"
- Benson Bone - "Beautiful Things" (VENCEDOR)
- Bleachers - "Tiny Moves"
- Hozier - "Too Sweet"
- Imagine Dragons - "Eyes Closed"
Melhor Pop
- Camila Cabello
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Dua Lipa
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Rock
- Lenny Kravitz — “Human” (VENCEDOR)
- Bon Jovi — “Legendary”
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Green Day — “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon — “Mustang”
- U2 — “Atomic City”
Melhor Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy — “City Boys”
- Tyla — “Water” (VENCEDORA)
- Tems — “Love Me JeJe”
- Usher, Pheelz — “Ruin”
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”
Melhor Hip-Hop
- Gunna - "Fukumean"
- Megan Thee Stallion - "BOA"
- GloRilla - "Yeah Glo!"
- Eminem - "Houdini" (VENCEDOR)
- Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti - "Fe!N"
- Drake feat. Sexxy Red e SZA - "Rich Baby Daddy"
Melhor K-Pop
- Tomoeeow X Together - "Deja Vu"
- Stay Kids - "Lalalala"
- NCT Dream - "Smoothie"
- LISA - "Rockstar" (VENCEDORA)
- Jungkook feat. Latoo - "Seven"
- New Jeans - "Super Shy"
Melhor Latino
- Anitta — “Mil Veces” (VENCEDORA)
- Bad Bunny — “Monaco”
- KAROL G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”
- Myke Towers — “Lala”
- Peso Pluma & Anitta — “Bellakeo”
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”
- Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”
Melhor clipe de R&B
- SZA — “Snooze” (VENCEDORA)
- Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”
- Muni Long — “Made For Me”
- Tyla — “Water”
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
VMAs Most Iconic Perfomance
- Eminem – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”
- Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi”
- Madonna – “Like a Virgin”
- Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me”
- Katy Perry – “Roar” (VENCEDORA)
- Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
- Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”
Melhor Grupo
- Imagine Dragons
- Tomorrow X Together
- New Jeans
- Coldplay
- SEVETEEN (VENCEDOR)
- *NSYNC
- NCT Dream
- Twenty One Pilots
Melhor MTV Push
- August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”
- September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”
- October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”
- November 2023: Coco Jones — “Icu”
- December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
- January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”
- February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
- March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”
- April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”
- May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”
- June 2024: Le Sserafim — “Easy” (VENCEDORA)
- July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”
Melhor Edição
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Editing by Chancler Haynes (VENCEDOR)
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Editing by David Checel
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Editing by Jai Shukla
Melhor Direção
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa” — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Directed by Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)
- Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Melhor Cinematografia
- Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov (VENCEDORA)
- Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Obsessed” — Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Melhor Efeitos Visuais
- Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Visual Effects by Parliament
- Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Visual Effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post (VENCEDOR)
- Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Visual Effects by Mathematic
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter (VENCEDORA)
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Charli xcx — “360” — Art Direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)
- RAYE — “Genesis.”
- Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For” (VENCEDORA)
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”
- Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”
Melhor Coreografia
- Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna (VENCEDORA)
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Tate McRae — “Greedy” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos
Prêmio Michael Jackson
- Katy Perry (VENCEDORA)
