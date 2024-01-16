Emmy 2023: 'Succession' e 'The Bear' são as mais premiadas

A cerimônia do Emmy 2023 consagrou a série "Succession" e "The Bear" como as mais premiadas da noite; a minissérie "Treta" vem logo em seguida; Veja a lista
Tipo Notícia

Atrasado devido à greve dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, o Emmy 2023 aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 15. A cerimônia, dedicada a homenagear a história da televisão norte-americana, teve como maiores vencedoras as séries ‘Succession’ e ‘The Bear’, sendo seguidas pela minissérie ‘Treta’.

"Succession" dominou nas categorias do gênero drama. O seriado da HBO, que já tinha sido destaque no Globo de Ouro, ganhou seis prêmios na noite, entre eles o de melhor série de drama, ator com Kieran Culkin e atriz com Sarah Snook.

Ator coadjuvante de drama ficou para Matthew Macfadyen. O de melhor atriz coadjuvante, no entanto, foi para Jennifer Coolidge por sua personagem Tanya McQuoid, em ‘The White Lotus”.

A outra maior vencedora do evento, “The Bear”, também levou seis prêmios, mas nas categorias do gênero comédia. Melhor série de comédia, ator e atriz coadjuvante, estão entre as categorias que a série venceu.

A premiada, contudo, é a primeira temporada da série, já que a cerimônia marcada para o dia 15 de janeiro deveria ter acontecido em setembro de 2023.

A minissérie “Treta” foi destaque entre as minisséries ou antologias, conquistando cinco categorias, como melhor minissérie, e ator e atriz.

O outro grande momento da noite foi quando Elton John recebeu o título de EGOT — dado aos artistas que já foram premiados com um Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony. Viola Davis, John Legend e Jennifer Hudson são alguns dos nomes que compõem a lista dos artistas que já receberam o título.

Confira a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023

Melhor série de Drama

  • 'Andor'
  • 'Better Call Saul'
  • 'The Crown'
  • 'House of the Dragon'
  • 'The Last of Us'
  • 'Succession' (Vencedor)
  • 'The White Lotus'
  • 'Yellowjackets'

Melhor atriz em série de Drama

  • Sharon Horgan - 'Bad Sisters'
  • Melanie Lynskey - 'Yellowjackets'
  • Elisabeth Moss - 'The Handmaid’s Tale'
  • Bella Ramsey - 'The Last of Us'
  • Keri Russell - 'The Diplomat'
  • Sarah Snook - 'Succession' (Vencedora)

Melhor ator em série de Drama

  • Jeff Bridges - 'The Old Man'
  • Brian Cox - 'Succession'
  • Kieran Culkin - 'Succession' (Vencedor)
  • Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'
  • Pedro Pascal - 'The Last of Us'
    Jeremy Strong - 'Succession'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • F. Murray Abraham - 'The White Lotus'
  • Nicholas Braun - 'Succession'
  • Michael Imperioli - 'The White Lotus'
  • Theo James - 'The White Lotus'
  • Matthew Macfadyen - 'Succession' (Vencedor)
  • Alan Ruck - 'Succession'
  • Will Sharpe - 'The White Lotus'
  • Alexander Skarsgård - 'Succession'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge - 'The White Lotus' (Vencedora)
  • Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'
  • Meghann Fahy - 'The White Lotus'
  • Sabrina Impacciatore - 'The White Lotus'
  • Aubrey Plaza - 'The White Lotus'
  • Rhea Seehorn - 'Better Call Saul'
  • J. Smith-Cameron - 'Succession'
  • Simona Tabasco - 'The White Lotus'

Melhor direção em série de Drama

  • Benjamin Caron - 'Andor'
  • Dearbhla Walsh - 'Bad Sisters'
  • Peter Hoar - 'The Last of Us'
  • Andrij Parekh - 'Succession'
  • Mark Mylod - 'Succession' (Vencedor)
  • Lorene Scafaria - 'Succession'
  • Mike White - 'The White Lotus'

Melhor roteiro em série de Drama

  • Beau Willimon - 'Andor'
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer - 'Bad Sisters'
  • Gordon Smith - 'Better Call Saul'
  • Peter Gould - 'Better Call Saul'
  • Craig Mazin - 'The Last of Us'
  • Jesse Armstrong - 'Succession' (Vencedor)
  • Mike White - 'The White Lotus'

Melhor série comédia

  • 'Abbott Elementary'
  • 'Barry'
  • 'The Bear' (Vencedora)
  • 'Jury Duty'
  • 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • 'Only murders in the building'
  • 'Ted Lasso'
  • 'Wandinha'

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader - 'Barry'
  • Jason Segel - 'Shrinking'
  • Martin Short - 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'
  • Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear' (Vencedor)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate - 'Dead to me'
  • Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary' (Vencedora)
  • Natasha Lyonne - 'Poker Face'
  • Jenna Ortega - 'Wandinha'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Alex Borstein - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear' (Vencedora)
  • Janelle James - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Juno Temple - 'Ted Lasso'
  • Hannah Waddingham - 'Ted Lasso'
  • Jessica Williams - 'Shrinking'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan - 'Barry'
  • Phil Dunster - 'Ted Lasso'
  • Brett Goldstein - 'Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden - 'Jury Duty'
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - 'The Bear' (Vencedor)
  • Tyler James Williams - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Henry Winkler - 'Barry'

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader - 'Barry'
  • Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (Vencedor)
  • Mekki Leeper - 'Jury Duty'
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky - 'Only Murder in the Building'
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider - 'The Other Two'
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader - 'Barry'
  • Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (Vencedor)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'
  • Declan Lowney - 'Ted Lasso'
  • Tim Burton - 'Wandinha'

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

  • 'Treta' (Vencedora)
  • ''Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
  • 'Fleishman is in trouble'
  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Lizzy Caplan - 'Fleishman is in trouble'
  • Jessica Chastain - 'George and Tammy'
  • Dominique Fishback - 'Swarm'
  • Kathryn Hahn - 'The beautiful things'
  • Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
  • Ali Wong - 'Treta' (Vencedora)

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Taron Edgerton - 'Black Bird'
  • Kumail Nanjiani - 'Welcome to Chippendales'
  • Evan Peters - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Daniel Radcliffe - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
  • Michael Shannon - 'George & Tammy'
  • Steven Yeun - 'Treta' (Vencedor)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Murray Bartlett - 'Welcome to Chippendales'
  • Paul Walter Hauser - 'Black Bird' (Vencedor)
  • Richard Jenkins - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Joseph Lee – 'Treta'
  • Young Mazino - 'Treta'
  • Ray Liotta - 'Black Bird'
  • Jesse Plemons - 'Love & Death'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Annaleigh Ashford - 'Welcome To Chippendales'
  • Maria Bello - 'Treta'
  • Claire Danes - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'
  • Juliette Lewis - 'Welcome To Chippendales'
  • Camila Morrone - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
  • Niecy Nash-Betts - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (Vencedora)
  • Merritt Wever - 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta' (Vencedor)
  • Joel Kim Booster - 'Fire Island'
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner - 'Fleishman is in trouble'
  • Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'
  • Janine Naber e Donald Glover - 'Swarm'
  • Al Yankivic e Eric Appel - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Lee Sung Jin - 'Treta' (Vencedor)
  • Jake Schreier - 'Treta'
  • Carl Franklin - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Paris Barclay - 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
  • Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton - 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'
  • Dan Trachtenberg - 'Prey'

Melhor especial de variedades

  • 'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna'
  • 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
  • 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium' (Vencedor)
  • 'The Oscars'
  • '75th Annual Tony Awards'

Melhor roteiro em especial de variedades

  • 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
  • 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (Vencedor)
  • 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
  • 'Saturday Night Live'

Melhor talk show

  • 'Daily show with Trevor Noah' (Vencedor)
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Late night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
  • 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

Melhor programa de competição

  • 'The amazing Race'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race' (Vencedor)
  • 'Survivor'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'The Voice'

Melhor programa de variedades

  • 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
  • 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (Vencedor)
  • 'Saturday Night Live'

