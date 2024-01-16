Emmy 2023: 'Succession' e 'The Bear' são as mais premiadas

Jeremy Allen White ganha melhor ator de comédia no Emmy 2023 por The Bear Crédito: Robyn Beck/AFP

Atrasado devido à greve dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, o Emmy 2023 aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 15. A cerimônia, dedicada a homenagear a história da televisão norte-americana, teve como maiores vencedoras as séries ‘Succession’ e ‘The Bear’, sendo seguidas pela minissérie ‘Treta’. "Succession" dominou nas categorias do gênero drama. O seriado da HBO, que já tinha sido destaque no Globo de Ouro, ganhou seis prêmios na noite, entre eles o de melhor série de drama, ator com Kieran Culkin e atriz com Sarah Snook. Seja assinante O POVO+ Tenha acesso a todos os conteúdos exclusivos, colunistas, acessos ilimitados e descontos em lojas, farmácias e muito mais. Assine Ator coadjuvante de drama ficou para Matthew Macfadyen. O de melhor atriz coadjuvante, no entanto, foi para Jennifer Coolidge por sua personagem Tanya McQuoid, em ‘The White Lotus”.

Critics Choice Awards 2024: saiba tudo sobre a premiação na 29° edição

Viola Davis vai abrir empresa de produção de podcasts em Salvador

Confira a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023 Melhor série de Drama

'Andor'



'Better Call Saul'



'The Crown'



'House of the Dragon'



'The Last of Us'



'Succession' (Vencedor)



'The White Lotus'



'Yellowjackets' Sarah Snook ganha melhor atriz de drama no Emmy 2023 por Succession Crédito: Amy Sussman/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Melhor atriz em série de Drama

Sharon Horgan - 'Bad Sisters'



Melanie Lynskey - 'Yellowjackets'



Elisabeth Moss - 'The Handmaid’s Tale'



Bella Ramsey - 'The Last of Us'



Keri Russell - 'The Diplomat'



Sarah Snook - 'Succession' (Vencedora) Melhor ator em série de Drama Jeff Bridges - 'The Old Man'

Brian Cox - 'Succession'



Kieran Culkin - 'Succession' (Vencedor)



Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'



Pedro Pascal - 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong - 'Succession' Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

F. Murray Abraham - 'The White Lotus'



Nicholas Braun - 'Succession'



Michael Imperioli - 'The White Lotus'



Theo James - 'The White Lotus'



Matthew Macfadyen - 'Succession' (Vencedor)



Alan Ruck - 'Succession'



Will Sharpe - 'The White Lotus'



Alexander Skarsgård - 'Succession' Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Jennifer Coolidge - 'The White Lotus' (Vencedora)



Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'



Meghann Fahy - 'The White Lotus'



Sabrina Impacciatore - 'The White Lotus'



Aubrey Plaza - 'The White Lotus'



Rhea Seehorn - 'Better Call Saul'



J. Smith-Cameron - 'Succession'



Simona Tabasco - 'The White Lotus'

Melhor direção em série de Drama

Benjamin Caron - 'Andor'



Dearbhla Walsh - 'Bad Sisters'



Peter Hoar - 'The Last of Us'



Andrij Parekh - 'Succession'



Mark Mylod - 'Succession' (Vencedor)



Lorene Scafaria - 'Succession'



Mike White - 'The White Lotus' Melhor roteiro em série de Drama

Beau Willimon - 'Andor'



Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer - 'Bad Sisters'



Gordon Smith - 'Better Call Saul'



Peter Gould - 'Better Call Saul'



Craig Mazin - 'The Last of Us'



Jesse Armstrong - 'Succession' (Vencedor)



Mike White - 'The White Lotus' Emmy 2023 tem Succession e The Bear como maiores vencedoras da noite Crédito: Robyn Beck/AFP