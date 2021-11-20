imagem do icone de pesquisa
Copyright © 2021. Todos os direitos reservados.
Termo de Uso Política de Privacidade Política de Cookies Conheça O POVO Trabalhe Conosco Fale com a gente Assine Ombudsman
Participamos do
Início Esportes Futebol Jogos de hoje

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 20; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 20 de novembro (20/11). Jogos no Brasil já recebem torcida mandante e visitante nos estádios
00:05 | Nov. 20, 2021
Autor O Povo
Foto do autor
O Povo Autor
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

Brasileirão Série A 2021

Copa Sul-Americana 2021

Brasileirão Série B 2021

  • 16h30min - Confiança x Ponte Preta - SporTV e Premiere

Brasileirão Série C 2021

  • 17h - Ituano-SP x Tombense-MG - Band e DAZN

Jogos Internacionais

  • 8h30min - Manchester City x Aston Villa - ESPN 2 e STAR+
  • 9h30min - Leicester x Chelsea - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 10h - Celta de Vigo x Villarreal - Fox Sports
  • 11h - Atalanta x Spezia - STAR+
  • 11h30min - Borussia Dortmund x Stuttgart - OneFootball (app)
  • 11h30min - Bayer Leverkusen x Bochum - OneFootball (app)
  • 11h30min - Borussia M'gladbach x Greuther Furth - OneFootball (app)
  • 11h30min - TSG Hoffenheim x RB Leipzig - OneFootball (app)
  • 11h30min - Arminia Bielefeld x Wolfsburg - OneFootball (app)
  • 12h - Wolverhampton x West Ham - STAR+
  • 12h - Aston Villa x Brighton - STAR+
  • 12h - Burnley x Crystal Palace - STAR+
  • 12h - Newcastle x Brentford - STAR+
  • 12h - Norwich x Southampton - STAR+
  • 12h - Watford x Manchester United - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 12h15min - Sevilla x Alavés - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 12h30min - PSV x Vitesse - STAR+
  • 13h - Krasnodar x Spartak Moscovo - Bandsports
  • 13h - PSG x Nantes - TV5 Monde e STAR+
  • 14h - Lazio x Juventus - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 14h30min - Oh Leuven x Seraing United - ESPN
  • 14h30min - Union Berlin x Hertha Berlim - Band
  • 14h30min - Atlético Madrid x Osasuna - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 14h30min - Liverpool x Arsenal - STAR+
  • 16h30min - Philadelphia Union x New York Red Bulls - DAZN
  • 16h45min - Fiorentina x Milan - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 17h - Rennes x Montpellier - STAR+
  • 17h - Barcelona x Espanyol - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 19h - Sporting Kansas City x Vancouver Whitecaps - DAZN
  • 19h15min - Boca Juniors x Sarmiento - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 21h30min - Central Córdoba x Independiente - STAR+

Leia mais:

Mais jogos de futebol

Dúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente

Tags

jogos jogos futebol hoje futebol na tv programação futebol assistir futebol ao vivo transmissão ao vivo jogos futebol na tv assistir jogo hoje