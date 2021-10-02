Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 2 de outubro; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 2 de outubro; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 2 de outubro (02/10). Jogos da Série A do Brasileirão começam a receber torcida nessa rodada
00:05 | Out. 02, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021
- 17h - Fortaleza x Atlético-GO - Premiere
- 17h - Cuiabá x América-MG - Premiere
- 19h - RB Bragantino x Corinthians - Premiere
- 21h - Atlético-MG x Internacional - SporTV e Premiere
Jogos Internacionais
- 7h30min - Chelsea x Brighton & Hove Albion (Feminino) - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 8h30min - Manchester United x Everton - STAR+
- 9h - Osasuna x Rayo Vallecano - STAR+
- 9h30min - Roma x Juventus (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
- 10h - Salernitana x Genoa - STAR+
- 11h - Burnley x Norwich - STAR+
- 11h - Chelsea x Southampton - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 11h - Leeds x Watford - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 11h - Wolverhampton x Newcastle - STAR+
- 11h15min - Mallorca x Levante - STAR+
- 13h - Torino x Juventus - Fox Sports - Fox Sports
- 13h30min - RB Leipzig x Bochum - Band
- 13h30min - Brighton x Arsenal - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 13h30min - Cádiz x Valência - ESPN e STAR+
- 15h45min - Sassuolo x Inter de Milão - STAR+
- 16h - Atlético de Madrid x Barcelona - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 16h30min - FC Arouca x Sporting - ESPN e STAR+
- 20h15min - Vélez Sarsfield x Independiente - Fox Sports
- 20h30min - Orlando City x DC United - DAZN
- 20h30min - FC Cincinnati x NY Red Bulls - DAZN
Brasileirão Série B 2021
- 16h - Goiás x Vitória - SporTV e Premiere
- 16h - Brusque x Guarani - SporTV e Premiere
- 18h30min - CRB-AL x CSA - SporTV e Premiere
- 19h - Botafogo x Avaí - Premiere
- 21h - Ponte Preta x Vila Nova-GO - SporTV e Premiere
Brasileirão Série C 2021
- 17h - Botafogo-PB x Ituano - Band e DAZN
- 19h - Ypiranga-RS x Tombense - DAZN
Brasileirão Série D 2021
- 15h - Joinville-SC x Uberlãndia-MG - Eleven Sports
- 16h - Aparecidense-GO x Cianorte-PR - TV Brasil e Eleven Sports
- 16h - União-MT x Caxias-RS - Eleven Sports
Brasileirão Sub-20 2021
- 15h - Atlético-GO x Chapecoense - Eleven Sports
