Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 19 de setembro; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, domingo, 19 de setembro (19/09). Jogos estão acontecendo sem torcida para evitar aglomerações de pessoas
00:04 | Set. 19, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021

Brasileirão Feminino Série A1 2021

  • 21h - Corinthians x Palmeiras - Band e SporTV

Jogos Internacionais

  • 9h30min - PSV x Feyenoord - ESPN e STAR+
  • 10h - West Ham x Manchester United - ESPN Brasil
  • 10h30min - Stuttgart x Bayer Leverkusen - Band
  • 11h15min - Real Sociedad x Sevilla - ESPN
  • 12h - Olympique x Rennes - Fox Sports
  • 12h30min - Tottenham x Chelsea - ESPN Brasil
  • 15h45min - Juventus x Milan - Fox Sports
  • 16h - Valência x Real Madrid - ESPN Brasil
  • 16h30min - Estoril Praia x Sporting - RTP Internacional
  • 17h - Philadelphia Union x Orlando City - ESPN 2
  • 20h15min - River Plate x Arsenal de Sarandí - Fox Sports

Brasileirão Série B 2021

  • 16h - Vasco x Cruzeiro - Globo, SporTV e Premiere

Brasileirão Série C 2021

  • 11h - Ypiranga x Ituano - TV NSports
  • 16h - Manaus x Ferroviário - TV NSports
  • 18h - Tombense x Santa Cruz - DAZN
  • 20h - Botafogo-PB x Jacuipense - TV NSports

Brasileirão Série D 2021

  • 15h - Castanhal x Moto Club - TV Brasil e Eleven Sports
  • 16h - ABC-RN x Retrô - Eleven Sports
  • 16h - Itabaiana x América-RN - Eleven Sports
  • 16h - Nova Mutum x Uberlândia - Eleven Sports
  • 17h - São Raimundo-RR x Paragominas - Eleven Sports

Brasileirão Sub-20 2021

  • 10h - América-MG x Palmeiras - Eleven Sports
  • 10h - Vasco x Ceará - Eleven Sports
  • 15h - Fortaleza x Atlético-MG - Eleven Sports
  • 15h - Flamengo x Bahia - Eleven Sports
  • 15h - Chapecoense x Athletico-PR - Eleven Sports
  • 15h30min - Cruzeiro x Fluminense - Eleven Sports
  • 16h - Corinthians x Santos - Band e Eleven Sports

