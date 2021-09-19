Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 19 de setembro; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 19 de setembro; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, domingo, 19 de setembro (19/09). Jogos estão acontecendo sem torcida para evitar aglomerações de pessoas
00:04 | Set. 19, 2021
Autor O PovoTipo Notícia
O Povo JornalVer perfil do autor
Brasileirão Série A 2021
- 11h - Internacional x Fortaleza - Premiere
- 16h - São Paulo x Atlético-GO - Globo e Premiere
- 18h15min - Corinthians x América-MG - Premiere
- 20h30min - Flamengo x Grêmio - Premiere e SporTV
Brasileirão Feminino Série A1 2021
- 21h - Corinthians x Palmeiras - Band e SporTV
Jogos Internacionais
- 9h30min - PSV x Feyenoord - ESPN e STAR+
- 10h - West Ham x Manchester United - ESPN Brasil
- 10h30min - Stuttgart x Bayer Leverkusen - Band
- 11h15min - Real Sociedad x Sevilla - ESPN
- 12h - Olympique x Rennes - Fox Sports
- 12h30min - Tottenham x Chelsea - ESPN Brasil
- 15h45min - Juventus x Milan - Fox Sports
- 16h - Valência x Real Madrid - ESPN Brasil
- 16h30min - Estoril Praia x Sporting - RTP Internacional
- 17h - Philadelphia Union x Orlando City - ESPN 2
- 20h15min - River Plate x Arsenal de Sarandí - Fox Sports
Brasileirão Série B 2021
- 16h - Vasco x Cruzeiro - Globo, SporTV e Premiere
Brasileirão Série C 2021
- 11h - Ypiranga x Ituano - TV NSports
- 16h - Manaus x Ferroviário - TV NSports
- 18h - Tombense x Santa Cruz - DAZN
- 20h - Botafogo-PB x Jacuipense - TV NSports
Brasileirão Série D 2021
- 15h - Castanhal x Moto Club - TV Brasil e Eleven Sports
- 16h - ABC-RN x Retrô - Eleven Sports
- 16h - Itabaiana x América-RN - Eleven Sports
- 16h - Nova Mutum x Uberlândia - Eleven Sports
- 17h - São Raimundo-RR x Paragominas - Eleven Sports
Brasileirão Sub-20 2021
- 10h - América-MG x Palmeiras - Eleven Sports
- 10h - Vasco x Ceará - Eleven Sports
- 15h - Fortaleza x Atlético-MG - Eleven Sports
- 15h - Flamengo x Bahia - Eleven Sports
- 15h - Chapecoense x Athletico-PR - Eleven Sports
- 15h30min - Cruzeiro x Fluminense - Eleven Sports
- 16h - Corinthians x Santos - Band e Eleven Sports
Leia mais:
- Governo libera evento-teste com público no Castelão; Fortaleza x Atlético-MG é favorito
- F1: não haverá corrida neste domingo, 19; saiba quando será o GP da Rússia
- Pelé tranquiliza fãs após retorno à UTI: "Sigo me recuperando muito bem"