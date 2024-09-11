VMA 2024: como assistir ao vivo - online e grátis - à premiação

Grammy 2024: rapper Killer Mike é detido por briga após ganhar três prêmios; RELEMBRE

Representando o Brasil, a cantora Anitta estará disputando prêmios em três categorias: duas de Melhor Vídeo Latino (com "Mil Veces" e "Bellakeo") e uma de Melhor Edição (com "Mil Veces"). Este ano, 29 artistas estreantes estão indicados pela primeira vez.



O maior prêmio da cerimônia, Vídeo do Ano, tem os seguintes concorrentes: Ariana Grande com We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), Billie Eilish com LUNCH, Doja Cat com Paint The Town Red, Eminem com Houdini, SZA com Snooze e Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone com Fortnight.