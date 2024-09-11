Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

VMA 2024: como assistir ao vivo - online e grátis - à premiação

Com Anitta, MTV VMA 2024 promete recordes e grandes surpresas com performances icônicas e prêmios disputados pelas maiores estrelas da música global
O MTV Video Music Awards (VMA 2024) vai ao ar hoje, quarta-feira, 11 de setembro (11/09), em comemoração ao seu 40º aniversário. A cerimônia de premiação do VMA 2024 começa às 21 horas (horário de Brasília).

O VMA deste ano será realizado em Nova York, na UBS Arena. Taylor Swift e Post Malone lideram as indicações, com 12 e 11 no total, respectivamente.

O rapper Eminem, em terceiro lugar, foi lembrado em oito categorias. A quarta posição do pódio foi dividida por Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion e Sabrina Carpenter, todas com sete indicações, enquanto SZA ficou em quinto lugar, com seis nomeações.

Representando o Brasil, a cantora Anitta estará disputando prêmios em três categorias: duas de Melhor Vídeo Latino (com "Mil Veces" e "Bellakeo") e uma de Melhor Edição (com "Mil Veces"). Este ano, 29 artistas estreantes estão indicados pela primeira vez.

O maior prêmio da cerimônia, Vídeo do Ano, tem os seguintes concorrentes: Ariana Grande com We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), Billie Eilish com LUNCH, Doja Cat com Paint The Town Red, Eminem com Houdini, SZA com Snooze e Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone com Fortnight.

VMA 2024: onde assistir ao vivo e horário

A MTV terá um pré-show ao vivo no YouTube para dar início à cerimônia às 19h (horário de Brasília), com o show principal começando às 21h. O evento será transmitido pela Paramount+ via streaming e pela MTV na TV fechada. O canal gratuito Pluto TV também transmitirá o evento.

  • Dia e hora: quarta-feira, 11 de setembro - 21 horas (horário de Brasília)
  • TV paga: MTV
  • Serviço de streaming: Paramount +
  • Canal online e gratuito: PlutoTV

VMA 2024: categorias e seus indicados 

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

Vídeo do ano

  • Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
  • Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
  • Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
  • Eminem – “Houdini”
  • SZA – “Snooze”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Artista do ano

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Música do ano

  • Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
  • Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
  • Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Artista revelação

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla

Apresentação MTV PUSH do ano

  • Agosto de 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
  • Setembro de 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
  • Outubro de 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars”
  • Novembro de 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
  • Dezembro de 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
  • Janeiro de 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
  • Fevereiro de 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
  • Março de 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
  • Abril de 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa”
  • Maio de 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
  • Junho de 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy”
  • Julho de 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”

Melhor colaboração

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
  • Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
  • Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
  • Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Melhor pop

  • Camila Cabello
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Melhor hip hop

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
  • Eminem – “Houdini”
  • GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
  • Gunna – “Fukumean”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
  • Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

Melhor R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
  • Muni Long – “Made For Me”
  • SZA – “Snooze”
  • Tyla – “Water”
  • Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Melhor música alternativa

  • Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
  • Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
  • Hozier – “Too Sweet”
  • Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
  • Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
  • Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

Melhor rock

  • Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
  • Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
  • Green Day – “Dilemma”
  • Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
  • Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
  • U2 – “Atomic City”

Melhor latino

  • Anitta – “Mil Veces”
  • Bad Bunny – “Monaco”
  • Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”
  • Myke Towers – “Lala”
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”
  • Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
  • Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Melhor afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
  • Burna Boy – “City Boys”
  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
  • Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
  • Tyla – “Water”
  • Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”

Melhor kpop

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
  • Lisa – “Rockstar”
  • NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
  • NewJeans – “Super Shy”
  • Stray Kids – “Lalalala”
  • Tomorrow X Together – “Déjà vu”

Vídeo pelo bem

  • Alexander Stewart – “If Only You Knew”
  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (Do Filme “Barbie”)”
  • Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”
  • RAYE – “Genesis”
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Melhor direção

  • Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
  • Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
  • Eminem – “Houdini”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Melhor fotografia

  • Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
  • Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
  • Dua Lipa – “Illusion”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed”
  • Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Melhor montagem

  • Anitta – “Mil Veces”
  • Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
  • Eminem – “Houdini”
  • Lisa – “Rockstar”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Melhor coreografia

  • Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
  • Dua Lipa – “Houdini”
  • Lisa – “Rockstar”
  • Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
  • Tate McRae – “Greedy”
  • Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Melhores efeitos visuais

  • Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine”
  • Eminem – “Houdini”
  • Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Melhor direção de arte

  • Charli XCX – “360”
  • Lisa – “Rockstar”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

