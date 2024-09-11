VMA 2024: como assistir ao vivo - online e grátis - à premiação

VMA 2024: como assistir ao vivo - online e grátis - à premiaçãoCom Anitta, MTV VMA 2024 promete recordes e grandes surpresas com performances icônicas e prêmios disputados pelas maiores estrelas da música global
O MTV Video Music Awards (VMA 2024) vai ao ar hoje, quarta-feira, 11 de setembro (11/09), em comemoração ao seu 40º aniversário. A cerimônia de premiação do VMA 2024 começa às 21 horas (horário de Brasília).
O VMA deste ano será realizado em Nova York, na UBS Arena. Taylor Swift e Post Malone lideram as indicações, com 12 e 11 no total, respectivamente.
É + que streaming. É arte, cultura e história.
+ filmes, séries e documentários
+ reportagens interativas
+ colunistas exclusivos
O rapper Eminem, em terceiro lugar, foi lembrado em oito categorias. A quarta posição do pódio foi dividida por Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion e Sabrina Carpenter, todas com sete indicações, enquanto SZA ficou em quinto lugar, com seis nomeações.
Grammy 2024: rapper Killer Mike é detido por briga após ganhar três prêmios; RELEMBRE
Representando o Brasil, a cantora Anitta estará disputando prêmios em três categorias: duas de Melhor Vídeo Latino (com "Mil Veces" e "Bellakeo") e uma de Melhor Edição (com "Mil Veces"). Este ano, 29 artistas estreantes estão indicados pela primeira vez.
O maior prêmio da cerimônia, Vídeo do Ano, tem os seguintes concorrentes: Ariana Grande com We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), Billie Eilish com LUNCH, Doja Cat com Paint The Town Red, Eminem com Houdini, SZA com Snooze e Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone com Fortnight.
VMA 2024: onde assistir ao vivo e horário
A MTV terá um pré-show ao vivo no YouTube para dar início à cerimônia às 19h (horário de Brasília), com o show principal começando às 21h. O evento será transmitido pela Paramount+ via streaming e pela MTV na TV fechada. O canal gratuito Pluto TV também transmitirá o evento.
- Dia e hora: quarta-feira, 11 de setembro - 21 horas (horário de Brasília)
- TV paga: MTV
- Serviço de streaming: Paramount +
- Canal online e gratuito: PlutoTV
VMA 2024: categorias e seus indicados
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
Vídeo do ano
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
- Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Artista do ano
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Música do ano
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Artista revelação
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Apresentação MTV PUSH do ano
- Agosto de 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
- Setembro de 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
- Outubro de 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars”
- Novembro de 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Dezembro de 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- Janeiro de 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
- Fevereiro de 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
- Março de 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
- Abril de 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa”
- Maio de 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
- Junho de 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy”
- Julho de 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”
Melhor colaboração
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Melhor pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Melhor hip hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna – “Fukumean”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
Matuê lança de surpresa novo álbum e supera Luísa Sonza e Taylor Swift; CONFIRA
Melhor R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
- Muni Long – “Made For Me”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Melhor música alternativa
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
Melhor rock
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
- Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
- U2 – “Atomic City”
Melhor latino
- Anitta – “Mil Veces”
- Bad Bunny – “Monaco”
- Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”
- Myke Towers – “Lala”
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
Melhor afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”
Melhor kpop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- Lisa – “Rockstar”
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
- NewJeans – “Super Shy”
- Stray Kids – “Lalalala”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Déjà vu”
Vídeo pelo bem
- Alexander Stewart – “If Only You Knew”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (Do Filme “Barbie”)”
- Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”
- RAYE – “Genesis”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Melhor direção
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Melhor fotografia
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Melhor montagem
- Anitta – “Mil Veces”
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- Lisa – “Rockstar”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Melhor coreografia
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini”
- Lisa – “Rockstar”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
- Tate McRae – “Greedy”
- Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Melhores efeitos visuais
- Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Melhor direção de arte
- Charli XCX – “360”
- Lisa – “Rockstar”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”