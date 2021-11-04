People’s Choice Awards 2021: como votar no site da premiação

O People’s Choice Awards 2021 inclui categorias com indicados do cinema, da televisão, da música e da cultura popular. O público pode votar até o dia 17 de novembro; veja como votar no site do evento

O People’s Choice Awards 2021 será celebrado no dia 7 de dezembro e transmitido simultaneamente pelas emissoras estadunidenses E! e NBC. A 47ª edição do prêmio inclui categorias com indicados do cinema, da televisão, da música e da cultura popular. O público pode votar até o dia 17 de novembro por meio do site do evento; saiba abaixo como fazê-lo.

People’s Choice Awards 2021: como votar no site

Para votar no site da premiação, é necessário ter login. Por isso, o primeiro passo após acessá-lo é realizar o login, possível por meio do Facebook ou de um e-mail pré-existente;

Se você optar pelo login por e-mail, basta selecionar a opção referente, digitar seu e-mail, aceitar os termos e condições, marcar a caixa “Não sou um robô” e depois “Confirm email”;

Em seguida, não é preciso confirmar e-mail, pois o site irá automaticamente direcionar para a votação. Para começar, selecione um bloco de categorias;

Cada categoria tem oito indicados. É possível reconhecê-los pelos nomes ou pelas imagens;

Ao escolher seu favorito para determinada categoria, o site irá solicitar quantos “votos” serão depositados. São permitidos até 25 votos por dia em cada categoria;

Após escolher o número de votos, é possível continuar votando em outras categorias ou votar novamente na mesma.

People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de filmes indicados

FILME DE 2021

Viúva Negra

Um Príncipe em Nova York 2

Velozes e Furiosos 9

Duna

007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer

Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis

A Guerra do Amanhã

Venom: Tempo de Carnificina

FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

Um Príncipe em Nova York 2

Free Guy: Assumindo o Controle

Ele é Demais

Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: Um Novo Legado

Esquadrão Trovão

Amizade de Férias

FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2021

Viúva Negra

Velozes e Furiosos 9

Godzilla vs. Kong

007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer

Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis

Esquadrão Suicida

A Guerra do Amanhã

Venom: Tempo de Carnificina



FILME DE DRAMA DE 2021



Um Lugar Silencioso Parte II

Cruella

Duna

Paternidade

Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua

Em um Bairro de Nova York

Tempo

Respect



FILME FAMÍLIA DE 2021



Cinderela

Luca

Raya e o Último Dragão

O Poderoso Chefinho 2: Negócios da Família

A Família Mitchell e a Revolta das Máquinas

Tom e Jerry: O Filme

A Jornada de Vivo

Dia do Sim



ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2021



Chris Pratt, A Guerra do Amanhã



Daniel Craig, 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer



Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise



Eddie Murphy, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2



John Cena, Velozes e Furiosos 9



Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy: Assumindo o Controle



Simu Liu, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis



Vin Diesel, Velozes e Furiosos 9



ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2021



Awkwafina, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis

Charlize Theron, Velozes e Furiosos 9

Florence Pugh, Viúva Negra

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2

Margot Robbie, Esquadrão Suicida

Salma Hayek, Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime

Scarlett Johansson, Viúva Negra



ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA DE 2021



Anthony Ramos, Em um Bairro de Nova York

Emily Blunt, Um Lugar Silencioso - Parte II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua

Jason Momoa, Duna

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Paternidade

Timothée Chalamet, Duna



ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2021



Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2

Melissa McCarthy, Esquadrão Trovão

Octavia Spencer, Esquadrão Trovão

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime



ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2021



Charlize Theron, Velozes e Furiosos 9

Chris Pratt, A Guerra do Amanhã

Daniel Craig, 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer

Florence Pugh, Viúva Negra

John Cena, Velozes e Furiosos 9

Scarlett Johansson, Viúva Negra

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis

Vin Diesel, Velozes e Furiosos 9



People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de séries indicadas

SÉRIE DE 2021



Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision



SÉRIE DE DRAMA DE 2021



Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us



SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DE 2021



Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock



REALITY SHOW DE 2021

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor In Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta



PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The Voice



ATOR DE TV DE 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

ATRIZ DE TV DE 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

ESTRELA DE DRAMA DE TV DE 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

TALK SHOW DIURNO DE 2021

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

TODAY

TALK SHOW NOTURNO DE 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

CONCORRENTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul's Drag Race

JoJo (singer), The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul's Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation



SÉRIE QUE VALE MARATONAR DE 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2021

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision



People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de músicas e artistas indicados

CANTOR DE 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

CANTORA DE 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

GRUPO DE 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

CANÇÃO DE 2021

"Butter," BTS

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Up," Cardi B

ÁLBUM DE 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

ARTISTA LATINO DE 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha



ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CLIPE DE 2021

"Butter," BTS

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"LOCATION," KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

PARCERIA DE 2021

"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

"You Right," Doja Cat & The Weeknd



People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de indicados na categoria de cultura pop

INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO (CATEGORIA BRASIL)

Biello

Camilla de Lucas

Cris Rozeira

Gil do Vigor

Juliette Freire

Nath Finanças

Paola Antonini

Pequena Lo

ESTRELA DE REDE SOCIAL DE 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D'Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

ESPECIAL DE POP DE 2021

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

ATUAÇÃO DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

The King's Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER DE 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

PODCAST POP DE 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer



