People's Choice Awards 2021: com filme Duna, veja lista de indicados

A edição de 2021 da premiação People's Choice Awards homenageia os artistas favoritos da cultura pop e já tem lista de indicados divulgada. Os fãs já podem votar nas categorias de série, música, TV e outras
18:48 | Out. 27, 2021
Autor Bruna Lira
Bruna Lira Jornal
Tipo Notícia

Confirmada para o dia 7 de novembro de 2021, a premiação People’s Choice Awards que homenageia os melhores do ano será transmitida no Canal E! e, simultaneamente, na NBC. A celebração de duas horas reúne os artistas favoritos da cultura pop e os classifica em 40 categorias abrangendo filme, televisão e música que serão votados pelos fãs.

Entre as produções cinematográficas estão títulos como Viúva Negra, Velozes e Furiosos 9 e Duna. Na TV, os votos podem escolher entre séries como Cobra Kai, Loki, WandaVion e Grey’s Anatomy. Na música, são candidatos os sucessos de Adele, BTS e Lil Nas X e já nas personalidades da cultura pop estão presentes os nomes de Addison Rae, Kylie Jenner e Charli D’Amelio. Os votos serão contabilizados até o dia 17 de novembro por meio do site da competição ou pelo Twitter.

People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de filmes indicados 

FILME DE 2021

  • Viúva Negra
  • Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
  • Velozes e Furiosos 9
  • Duna
  • 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
  • Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
  • A Guerra do Amanhã
  • Venom: Tempo de Carnificina

FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

  • Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
  • Free Guy: Assumindo o Controle
  • Ele é Demais
  • Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Space Jam: Um Novo Legado
  • Esquadrão Trovão
  • Amizade de Férias

FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2021

  • Viúva Negra
  • Velozes e Furiosos 9
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
  • Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
  • Esquadrão Suicida
  • A Guerra do Amanhã
  • Venom: Tempo de Carnificina

FILME DE DRAMA DE 2021

  • Um Lugar Silencioso Parte II
  • Cruella
  • Duna
  • Paternidade
  • Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua
  • Em um Bairro de Nova York
  • Tempo
  • Respect

FILME FAMÍLIA DE 2021

  • Cinderela
  • Luca
  • Raya e o Último Dragão
  • O Poderoso Chefinho 2: Negócios da Família
  • A Família Mitchell e a Revolta das Máquinas
  • Tom e Jerry: O Filme
  • A Jornada de Vivo
  • Dia do Sim

ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2021

  • Chris Pratt, A Guerra do Amanhã
  • Daniel Craig, 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
  • Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
  • Eddie Murphy, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
  • John Cena, Velozes e Furiosos 9
  • Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy: Assumindo o Controle
  • Simu Liu, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
  • Vin Diesel, Velozes e Furiosos 9

ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2021

  • Awkwafina, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
  • Charlize Theron, Velozes e Furiosos 9
  • Florence Pugh, Viúva Negra
  • Jennifer Hudson, Respect
  • Leslie Jones, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
  • Margot Robbie, Esquadrão Suicida
  • Salma Hayek, Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime
  • Scarlett Johansson, Viúva Negra

ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA DE 2021

  • Anthony Ramos, Em um Bairro de Nova York
  • Emily Blunt, Um Lugar Silencioso - Parte II
  • Emma Stone, Cruella
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua
  • Jason Momoa, Duna
  • Jennifer Hudson, Respect
  • Kevin Hart, Paternidade
  • Timothée Chalamet, Duna

ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2021

  • Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
  • Eddie Murphy, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
  • Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
  • Leslie Jones, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
  • Melissa McCarthy, Esquadrão Trovão
  • Octavia Spencer, Esquadrão Trovão
  • Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
  • Salma Hayek, Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime

ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2021

  • Charlize Theron, Velozes e Furiosos 9
  • Chris Pratt, A Guerra do Amanhã
  • Daniel Craig, 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
  • Florence Pugh, Viúva Negra
  • John Cena, Velozes e Furiosos 9
  • Scarlett Johansson, Viúva Negra
  • Simu Liu, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
  • Vin Diesel, Velozes e Furiosos 9

People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de séries indicadas

SÉRIE DE 2021

  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey's Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Loki
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Bachelor
  • This Is Us
  • WandaVision

SÉRIE DE DRAMA DE 2021

  • Outer Banks
  • 9-1-1
  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey's Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • The Equalizer
  • The Walking Dead
  • This Is Us

SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Grown-ish
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Upshaws
  • Young Rock

REALITY SHOW DE 2021

  • 90 Day Fiancé
  • Bachelor In Paradise
  • Below Deck
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021

  • America's Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Bachelor
  • The Bachelorette
  • The Masked Singer
  • The Voice

ATOR DE TV DE 2021

  • Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
    Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Tom Hiddleston, Loki

ATRIZ DE TV DE 2021

  • Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
  • Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

ESTRELA DE DRAMA DE TV DE 2021

  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

  • Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
  • Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

TALK SHOW DIURNO DE 2021

  • Good Morning America
  • Live with Kelly and Ryan
  • Red Table Talk
  • The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The View
  • The Wendy Williams Show
  • TODAY

TALK SHOW NOTURNO DE 2021

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

CONCORRENTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021

  • Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
  • Gottmik, RuPaul's Drag Race
  • JoJo (singer), The Masked Singer
  • JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
  • Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
  • Matt James, The Bachelor
  • Symone, RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2021

  • Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
  • Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
  • Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
  • Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
  • Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

SÉRIE QUE VALE MARATONAR DE 2021

  • Cobra Kai
  • Loki
  • Mare of Easttown
  • Outer Banks
  • Sex/Life
  • Squid Game
  • Ted Lasso
  • The White Lotus

SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2021

  • Loki
  • Lucifer
  • La Brea
  • Shadow and Bone
  • Superman and Lois
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • The Flash
  • WandaVision

People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de músicas e artistas indicados

CANTOR DE 2021

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • Luke Combs
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

CANTORA DE 2021

  • Adele
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Halsey
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

GRUPO DE 2021

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Dan + Shay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos
  • twenty one pilots

CANÇÃO DE 2021

  • "Butter," BTS
  • "Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
  • "Easy On Me," Adele
  • "good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
  • "Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  • "Up," Cardi B

ÁLBUM DE 2021

  • Certified Lover Boy, Drake
  • Culture III, Migos
  • Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
  • Justice, Justin Bieber
  • MONTERO, Lil Nas X
  • Planet Her, Doja Cat
  • Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
  • star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2021

  • Blake Shelton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Dan + Shay
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert

ARTISTA LATINO DE 2021

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • Daddy Yankee
  • J Balvin
  • KAROL G
  • Maluma
  • Natti Natasha

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2021

  • 24kGoldn
  • Bella Poarch
  • Giveon
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid LAROI
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CLIPE DE 2021

  • "Butter," BTS
  • "Easy On Me," Adele
  • "good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
  • "LOCATION," KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
  • "My Universe," Coldplay X BTS
  • "Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

PARCERIA DE 2021

  • "Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
  • "INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
  • "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
  • "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
  • "Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  • "Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
  • "You Right," Doja Cat & The Weeknd

People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de indicados na categoria de cultura pop

INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO (CATEGORIA BRASIL)

  • Biello
  • Camilla de Lucas
  • Cris Rozeira
  • Gil do Vigor
  • Juliette Freire
  • Nath Finanças
  • Paola Antonini
  • Pequena Lo

ESTRELA DE REDE SOCIAL DE 2021

  • Addison Rae
  • Britney Spears
  • Charli D'Amelio
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Justin Bieber
  • Kim Kardashian West
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Lil Nas X

ESPECIAL DE POP DE 2021

  • Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
  • Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
  • Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together
  • Justin Bieber: Our World
  • Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg
  • Oprah with Meghan and Harry
  • P!nk: All I Know So Far
  • Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

ATUAÇÃO DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

  • Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
  • Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
  • From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
  • Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
  • The King's Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
  • The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
  • Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
  • You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER DE 2021

  • Alex Morgan
  • Bubba Wallace
  • Carl Nassib
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Serena Williams
  • Simone Biles
  • Sunisa Lee

PODCAST POP DE 2021

  • Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Chicks in the Office
  • Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
  • Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
  • SmartLess
  • Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

