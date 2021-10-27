People's Choice Awards 2021: com filme Duna, veja lista de indicados

People's Choice Awards 2021: com filme Duna, veja lista de indicadosA edição de 2021 da premiação People's Choice Awards homenageia os artistas favoritos da cultura pop e já tem lista de indicados divulgada. Os fãs já podem votar nas categorias de série, música, TV e outras
Confirmada para o dia 7 de novembro de 2021, a premiação People’s Choice Awards que homenageia os melhores do ano será transmitida no Canal E! e, simultaneamente, na NBC. A celebração de duas horas reúne os artistas favoritos da cultura pop e os classifica em 40 categorias abrangendo filme, televisão e música que serão votados pelos fãs.
Entre as produções cinematográficas estão títulos como Viúva Negra, Velozes e Furiosos 9 e Duna. Na TV, os votos podem escolher entre séries como Cobra Kai, Loki, WandaVion e Grey’s Anatomy. Na música, são candidatos os sucessos de Adele, BTS e Lil Nas X e já nas personalidades da cultura pop estão presentes os nomes de Addison Rae, Kylie Jenner e Charli D’Amelio. Os votos serão contabilizados até o dia 17 de novembro por meio do site da competição ou pelo Twitter.
People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de filmes indicados
FILME DE 2021
- Viúva Negra
- Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
- Velozes e Furiosos 9
- Duna
- 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
- Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
- A Guerra do Amanhã
- Venom: Tempo de Carnificina
FILME DE COMÉDIA DE 2021
- Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
- Free Guy: Assumindo o Controle
- Ele é Demais
- Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime
- Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: Um Novo Legado
- Esquadrão Trovão
- Amizade de Férias
FILME DE AÇÃO DE 2021
- Viúva Negra
- Velozes e Furiosos 9
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
- Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
- Esquadrão Suicida
- A Guerra do Amanhã
- Venom: Tempo de Carnificina
FILME DE DRAMA DE 2021
- Um Lugar Silencioso Parte II
- Cruella
- Duna
- Paternidade
- Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua
- Em um Bairro de Nova York
- Tempo
- Respect
FILME FAMÍLIA DE 2021
- Cinderela
- Luca
- Raya e o Último Dragão
- O Poderoso Chefinho 2: Negócios da Família
- A Família Mitchell e a Revolta das Máquinas
- Tom e Jerry: O Filme
- A Jornada de Vivo
- Dia do Sim
ATOR DE CINEMA DE 2021
- Chris Pratt, A Guerra do Amanhã
- Daniel Craig, 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
- Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
- Eddie Murphy, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
- John Cena, Velozes e Furiosos 9
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy: Assumindo o Controle
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
- Vin Diesel, Velozes e Furiosos 9
ATRIZ DE CINEMA DE 2021
- Awkwafina, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
- Charlize Theron, Velozes e Furiosos 9
- Florence Pugh, Viúva Negra
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Leslie Jones, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
- Margot Robbie, Esquadrão Suicida
- Salma Hayek, Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime
- Scarlett Johansson, Viúva Negra
ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA DE 2021
- Anthony Ramos, Em um Bairro de Nova York
- Emily Blunt, Um Lugar Silencioso - Parte II
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua
- Jason Momoa, Duna
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Kevin Hart, Paternidade
- Timothée Chalamet, Duna
ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DO CINEMA DE 2021
- Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
- Eddie Murphy, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
- Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
- Leslie Jones, Um Príncipe em Nova York 2
- Melissa McCarthy, Esquadrão Trovão
- Octavia Spencer, Esquadrão Trovão
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
- Salma Hayek, Dupla Explosiva 2 - E a Primeira-Dama do Crime
ESTRELA DE AÇÃO DO CINEMA DE 2021
- Charlize Theron, Velozes e Furiosos 9
- Chris Pratt, A Guerra do Amanhã
- Daniel Craig, 007 - Sem Tempo para Morrer
- Florence Pugh, Viúva Negra
- John Cena, Velozes e Furiosos 9
- Scarlett Johansson, Viúva Negra
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi e a Lenda dos Dez Anéis
- Vin Diesel, Velozes e Furiosos 9
People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de séries indicadas
SÉRIE DE 2021
- Cobra Kai
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Loki
- Saturday Night Live
- The Bachelor
- This Is Us
- WandaVision
SÉRIE DE DRAMA DE 2021
- Outer Banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Equalizer
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA DE 2021
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Grown-ish
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young Rock
REALITY SHOW DE 2021
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Bachelor In Paradise
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021
- America's Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With The Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
ATOR DE TV DE 2021
- Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
ATRIZ DE TV DE 2021
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
ESTRELA DE DRAMA DE TV DE 2021
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2021
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
TALK SHOW DIURNO DE 2021
- Good Morning America
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Red Table Talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- The Wendy Williams Show
- TODAY
TALK SHOW NOTURNO DE 2021
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
CONCORRENTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021
- Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
- Gottmik, RuPaul's Drag Race
- JoJo (singer), The Masked Singer
- JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
- Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
- Matt James, The Bachelor
- Symone, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2021
- Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
SÉRIE QUE VALE MARATONAR DE 2021
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Outer Banks
- Sex/Life
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA DE 2021
- Loki
- Lucifer
- La Brea
- Shadow and Bone
- Superman and Lois
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- WandaVision
People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de músicas e artistas indicados
CANTOR DE 2021
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke Combs
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
CANTORA DE 2021
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
GRUPO DE 2021
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- twenty one pilots
CANÇÃO DE 2021
- "Butter," BTS
- "Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
- "Easy On Me," Adele
- "good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
- "Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- "Up," Cardi B
ÁLBUM DE 2021
- Certified Lover Boy, Drake
- Culture III, Migos
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Justice, Justin Bieber
- MONTERO, Lil Nas X
- Planet Her, Doja Cat
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
ARTISTA COUNTRY DE 2021
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
ARTISTA LATINO DE 2021
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO DE 2021
- 24kGoldn
- Bella Poarch
- Giveon
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tate McRae
- The Kid LAROI
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
CLIPE DE 2021
- "Butter," BTS
- "Easy On Me," Adele
- "good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
- "LOCATION," KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
- "My Universe," Coldplay X BTS
- "Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
PARCERIA DE 2021
- "Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
- "INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- "Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- "Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
- "You Right," Doja Cat & The Weeknd
People's Choice Awards 2021: veja lista de indicados na categoria de cultura pop
INFLUENCIADOR DO ANO (CATEGORIA BRASIL)
- Biello
- Camilla de Lucas
- Cris Rozeira
- Gil do Vigor
- Juliette Freire
- Nath Finanças
- Paola Antonini
- Pequena Lo
ESTRELA DE REDE SOCIAL DE 2021
- Addison Rae
- Britney Spears
- Charli D'Amelio
- Dwayne Johnson
- Justin Bieber
- Kim Kardashian West
- Kylie Jenner
- Lil Nas X
ESPECIAL DE POP DE 2021
- Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
- Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
- Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together
- Justin Bieber: Our World
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg
- Oprah with Meghan and Harry
- P!nk: All I Know So Far
- Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
ATUAÇÃO DE COMÉDIA DE 2021
- Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
- Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
- From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
- Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
- The King's Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
- The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
- Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
- You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CHANGER DE 2021
- Alex Morgan
- Bubba Wallace
- Carl Nassib
- Naomi Osaka
- Patrick Mahomes
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- Sunisa Lee
PODCAST POP DE 2021
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Chicks in the Office
- Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
- Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
- SmartLess
- Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer