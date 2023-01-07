Logo O POVO+

Jornalismo, cultura e histórias em um só multistreaming.

Entre Assine
imagem do icone de pesquisa
Copyright © 2021. Todos os direitos reservados.
Termo de Uso Política de Privacidade Política de Cookies Conheça O POVO Trabalhe Conosco Fale Conosco Assine Ombudsman Midia Kit
Participamos do

Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

InícioEsportesFutebolJogos de Hoje

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 7; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior e Copa da Inglaterra compõem programação do dia. Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos e qual horário jogam hoje, 7
00:05 | Jan. 07, 2023
Autor Iara Costa
Foto do autor
Iara Costa Repórter do caderno de Esportes
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 7 de janeiro (7/01). Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior e Copa da Inglaterra compõem a programação do dia.

Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior

  • 11h - Mixto x Atlético-MG - SporTV
  • 11h - Ibrachina x Canaã - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Santo André x São Raimundo-RR - SporTV
  • 13h - Rio Claro x Ceará - Paulistão (Youtube)
  • 13h - Juventus-SP x Remo - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Mauá x Nova Iguaçu - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Desportivo Brasil x Camboriú - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - VOCEM x Retrô - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - São Bernardo x Operário-PR - Paulistão Play
  • 13h15min - Botafogo-PB x Santa Cruz - Paulistão Play
  • 13h15min - Água Santa x Galvez - Paulistão Play
  • 15h - Oeste x Rosário Central-SE - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Falcon x Santos - SporTV
  • 15h15min - CSA x Bahia - Paulistão (Youtube)
  • 15h15min - Ponte Preta x América-MG - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Ituano x CRB - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Sharjah x Madureira - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Mauaense x Vila Nova - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - São Caetano x Fortaleza - Paulistão Play
  • 16h - Atlético-GO x Itabaiana - Paulistão Play
  • 16h45min - Lemense x Maringá - Paulistão Play
  • 17h15min - Fluminense-PI x Internacional - SporTV
  • 17h15min - Audax-SP x Capital - Paulistão Play
  • 18h15min - Botafogo-SP x Sampaio Corrêa - Paulistão Play
  • 19h - RB Bragantino x ABC - Paulistão Play
  • 19h30min - Hercílio Luz x Vasco - SporTV
  • 19h30min - Marília x Porto Velho - Paulistão Play
  • 21h45min - CSP x São Paulo - SporTV e Rede Vida

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 12h15min - Villarreal x Real Madrid - STAR+
  • 14h30min - Mallorca x Valladolid - STAR+
  • 17h - Espanyol x Girona - STAR+

Campeonato Italiano

  • 11h - Fiorentina x Sassuolo - ESPN 2 e STAR+
  • 14h - Juventus x Udinese - STAR+
  • 16h45min - Monza x Internazionale - ESPN 4 e STAR+

Copa da Inglaterra

  • 9h30min - Tottenham x Portsmouth - ESPN e STAR+
  • 9h30min - Gillingham x Leicester - ESPN 4 e STAR+
  • 9h30min - Preston North End x Huddersfield - STAR+
  • 9h30min - Forest Green Rovers x Birmingham - STAR+
  • 9h30min - Crystal Palace x Southampton - STAR+
  • 9h30min - Reading x Watford - STAR+
  • 12h - Hull City x Fulham - ESPN e STAR+
  • 12h - Blackpool x Nottingham Forest - ESPN 4 e STAR+
  • 12h - Bournemouth x Burnley - STAR+
  • 12h - Boreham Wood x Accrington Stanley - STAR+
  • 12h - Middlesbrough x Brighton - STAR+
  • 12h - Chesterfield x West Brom - STAR+
  • 12h - Shrewsbury Town x Sunderland - STAR+
  • 12h - Fleetwood Town x QPR - STAR+
  • 12h - Millwall x Sheffield United - STAR+
  • 12h - Ipswich Town x Rotherham United - STAR+
  • 14h30min - Coventry City x Wrexham - ESPN 2 e STAR+
  • 14h30min - Brentford x West Ham - STAR+
  • 14h30min - Luton Town x Wigan - STAR+
  • 14h30min - Grimsby Town x Burton Albion - STAR+
  • 15h - Sheffield Wednesday x Newcastle - ESPN e STAR+
  • 17H - Liverpool x Wolverhampton - ESPN e STAR+

Amistoso

  • 21h30min - Boca Juniors x Independiente - STAR+

Campeonato Inglês

  • 9h30min - Salford City x Northampton - STAR+

Campeonato Pernambucano

  • 16h30min - Central x Náutico - Globo e DAZN

Campeonato Belga

  • 16h45min - Royal Antwerp x Gent - STAR+

Campeonato Holandês

  • 17h - PSV x Sparta Rotterdam - STAR+

Leia mais:

Mais Jogos de Futebol 

Dúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente

Tags

jogos jogos futebol transmissão ao vivo jogos futebol na tv programação futebol assistir futebol ao vivo assistir jogo hoje

Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Política de privacidade

Aceitar