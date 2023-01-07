Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 7; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 7; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioCopa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior e Copa da Inglaterra compõem programação do dia. Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos e qual horário jogam hoje, 7
00:05 | Jan. 07, 2023 Tipo Notícia
Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 7 de janeiro (7/01). Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior e Copa da Inglaterra compõem a programação do dia.
Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior
- 11h - Mixto x Atlético-MG - SporTV
- 11h - Ibrachina x Canaã - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Santo André x São Raimundo-RR - SporTV
- 13h - Rio Claro x Ceará - Paulistão (Youtube)
- 13h - Juventus-SP x Remo - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Mauá x Nova Iguaçu - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Desportivo Brasil x Camboriú - Paulistão Play
- 13h - VOCEM x Retrô - Paulistão Play
- 13h - São Bernardo x Operário-PR - Paulistão Play
- 13h15min - Botafogo-PB x Santa Cruz - Paulistão Play
- 13h15min - Água Santa x Galvez - Paulistão Play
- 15h - Oeste x Rosário Central-SE - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Falcon x Santos - SporTV
- 15h15min - CSA x Bahia - Paulistão (Youtube)
- 15h15min - Ponte Preta x América-MG - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Ituano x CRB - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Sharjah x Madureira - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Mauaense x Vila Nova - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - São Caetano x Fortaleza - Paulistão Play
- 16h - Atlético-GO x Itabaiana - Paulistão Play
- 16h45min - Lemense x Maringá - Paulistão Play
- 17h15min - Fluminense-PI x Internacional - SporTV
- 17h15min - Audax-SP x Capital - Paulistão Play
- 18h15min - Botafogo-SP x Sampaio Corrêa - Paulistão Play
- 19h - RB Bragantino x ABC - Paulistão Play
- 19h30min - Hercílio Luz x Vasco - SporTV
- 19h30min - Marília x Porto Velho - Paulistão Play
- 21h45min - CSP x São Paulo - SporTV e Rede Vida
Campeonato Espanhol
- 12h15min - Villarreal x Real Madrid - STAR+
- 14h30min - Mallorca x Valladolid - STAR+
- 17h - Espanyol x Girona - STAR+
Campeonato Italiano
- 11h - Fiorentina x Sassuolo - ESPN 2 e STAR+
- 14h - Juventus x Udinese - STAR+
- 16h45min - Monza x Internazionale - ESPN 4 e STAR+
Copa da Inglaterra
- 9h30min - Tottenham x Portsmouth - ESPN e STAR+
- 9h30min - Gillingham x Leicester - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 9h30min - Preston North End x Huddersfield - STAR+
- 9h30min - Forest Green Rovers x Birmingham - STAR+
- 9h30min - Crystal Palace x Southampton - STAR+
- 9h30min - Reading x Watford - STAR+
- 12h - Hull City x Fulham - ESPN e STAR+
- 12h - Blackpool x Nottingham Forest - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 12h - Bournemouth x Burnley - STAR+
- 12h - Boreham Wood x Accrington Stanley - STAR+
- 12h - Middlesbrough x Brighton - STAR+
- 12h - Chesterfield x West Brom - STAR+
- 12h - Shrewsbury Town x Sunderland - STAR+
- 12h - Fleetwood Town x QPR - STAR+
- 12h - Millwall x Sheffield United - STAR+
- 12h - Ipswich Town x Rotherham United - STAR+
- 14h30min - Coventry City x Wrexham - ESPN 2 e STAR+
- 14h30min - Brentford x West Ham - STAR+
- 14h30min - Luton Town x Wigan - STAR+
- 14h30min - Grimsby Town x Burton Albion - STAR+
- 15h - Sheffield Wednesday x Newcastle - ESPN e STAR+
- 17H - Liverpool x Wolverhampton - ESPN e STAR+
Amistoso
- 21h30min - Boca Juniors x Independiente - STAR+
Campeonato Inglês
- 9h30min - Salford City x Northampton - STAR+
Campeonato Pernambucano
- 16h30min - Central x Náutico - Globo e DAZN
Campeonato Belga
- 16h45min - Royal Antwerp x Gent - STAR+
Campeonato Holandês
- 17h - PSV x Sparta Rotterdam - STAR+
