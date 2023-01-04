Jogos de futebol hoje, quarta, 4; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, quarta, 4; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioCopa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior e Campeonato Italiano compõem programação do dia. Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos e qual horário jogam hoje, 4
Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, quarta, 4 de janeiro (4/01). Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior e Campeonato Italiano compõem a programação do dia.
Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior
- 11h - Atlético-MG x Galvez - SporTV
- 11h - Ibrachina x Botafogo-PB - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Vocem x Ponte Preta - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Bahia x Operário - Paulistão (Youtube)
- 13h - Desportivo Brasil x Ituano - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Sharjah x Rio Claro - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Mauaense x Mauá - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Juventus-SP x São Caetano - Paulistão Play
- 13h15min - Santa Cruz x Canaã - Paulistão Play
- 13h15min - Água Santa x Mixto - Paulistão Play
- 15h - Santos x São Raimundo - SporTV
- 15h - Oeste x Fluminense-PI - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Ceará x Madureira - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Fortaleza x Remo - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - América-MG x Retrô - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - CRB x Camboriú - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - EC São Bernardo x CSA - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Vila Nova x Nova Iguaçu - Paulistão Play
- 16h45min - Lemense x RB Bragantino - Paulistão Play
- 17h15min - Internacional x Rosário Central - SporTV
- 17h15min - Santo André x Falcon - Paulistão Play
- 17h15min - Audax x Hercílio Luz - Paulistão Play
- 18h - Atlético-GO x Botafogo-SP - Paulistão Play
- 19h - ABC x Maringá - Paulistão Play
- 19h30min - Vasco x Capital - SporTV
- 19h30min - Marília x CSP - Paulistão Play
- 20h15min - Sampaio Corrêa x Itabaiana - Paulistão Play
- 21h45min - São Paulo x Porto Velho - Rede Vida e SporTV
Copa do Rei
- 15h - Logroñés x Real Sociedad - STAR+
- 15h - Linares x Sevilla - STAR+
- 15h - Pontevedra x Mallorca - STAR+
- 16h - Real Oviedo x Atlético de Madrid - ESPN e STAR+
- 17h - Intercity x Barcelona - STAR+
- 17h - Alavés x Valladolid - STAR+
Campeonato Inglês
- 16h30min - Southampton x Nottingham Forest - STAR+
- 16h45min - Leeds x West Ham - ESPN 2 e STAR+
- 17h - Crystal Palace x Tottenham - STAR+
- 17h - Aston Villa x Wolverhampton - STAR+
Campeonato Italiano
- 8h30min - Salernitana x Milan - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 8h30min - Sassuolo x Sampdoria - STAR+
- 10h30min - Spezia x Atalanta - STAR+
- 10h30min - Torino x Hellas Verona - STAR+
- 12h30min - Lecce x Lazio - ESPN e STAR+
- 12h30min - Roma x Bologna - STAR+
- 14h30min - Cremonese x Juventus - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 14h30min - Fiorentina x Monza - STAR+
- 16h45min - Internazionale x Napoli - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 16h45min - Udinese x Empoli - STAR+
Campeonato Grego
- 13h - Panetolikos x Atromitos - STAR+
Campeonato Turco
- 14h - Galatasaray x Ankaragucu - STAR+
