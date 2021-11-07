Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 7; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 7; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, domingo, 7 de novembro (7/11). Jogos no Brasil já recebem torcida mandante nos estádios
01:05 | Nov. 07, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021
- 16h - RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR - Youtube (Athletico Paranaense)
- 16h - Santos x Palmeiras - Globo, TNT e Premiere
- 16h - Atlético-MG x América-MG - Globo, SporTV e Premiere
- 18h15min - Bahia x São Paulo - Premiere
- 20h30min - Ceará x Cuiabá - Premiere
Brasileirão Série B 2021
- 16h - Vasco x Botafogo - Globo e Premiere
- 18h15min - Sampaio Corrêa x Brasil Pelotas - Premiere
- 18h15min - Vila Nova-GO x Guarani - Premiere
- 20h30min - Ponte Preta x CRB-AL - Premiere
Brasileirão Série C 2021
- 16h - Novorizontino-SP x Manaus-AM - Band e DAZN
- 16h - Tombense-MG x Ypiranga-RS - Band
Jogos Internacionais
- 8h30min - Venezia x Roma - STAR+
- 9h - Olympique x Metz - ESPN Brasil
- 10h - Villarreal x Getafe - STAR+
- 11h - Sampdoria x Bologna - STAR+
- 11h - Udinese x Sassuolo - STAR+
- 11h - Lorient x Brestois - STAR+
- 11h - Nantes x Strasbourg - STAR+
- 11h - Saint Étienne x Clermont Foot - STAR+
- 11h - Reims x Monaco - STAR+
- 11h - Arsenal x Watford - ESPN e STAR+
- 11h - Everton x Tottenham - STAR+
- 11h - Leeds United x Leicester City - STAR+
- 12h15min - Valencia x Atlético de Madrid - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 13h - Nice x Montpellier - STAR+
- 13h30min - West Ham x Liverpool - STAR+
- 14h - Lazio x Salernitana - STAR+
- 14h - Napoli x Verona - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 14h30min - Mallorca x Elche - STAR+
- 14h30min - Osasuna x Real Sociedad - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 16h45min - Milan x Inter de Milão - STAR+
- 16h45min - Rennes x Lyon - STAR+
- 17h - Betis x Sevilla - STAR+
Copa Libertadores Feminina
- 17h30min - Corinthians x Nacional - Conmebol TV, Fox Sports e STAR+
- 17h30min - Deportivo Cali x Real Tomayapo - STAR+
- 19h45min - San Lorenzo x Deportivo Capiatá - STAR+
- 19h45min - Alianza Lima x Universidad de Chile - STAR+
Brasileirão Sub-20 2021
- 11h - Atlético-MG x Internacional - Band, SporTV e Eleven Sports
