imagem do icone de pesquisa
Copyright © 2021. Todos os direitos reservados.
Termo de Uso Política de Privacidade Política de Cookies Conheça O POVO Trabalhe Conosco Fale com a gente Assine Ombudsman
Participamos do
Início Esportes Futebol Jogos de hoje

Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 7; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, domingo, 7 de novembro (7/11). Jogos no Brasil já recebem torcida mandante nos estádios
01:05 | Nov. 07, 2021
Autor O Povo
Foto do autor
O Povo Autor
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

Brasileirão Série A 2021

Brasileirão Série B 2021

  • 16h - Vasco x Botafogo - Globo e Premiere
  • 18h15min - Sampaio Corrêa x Brasil Pelotas - Premiere
  • 18h15min - Vila Nova-GO x Guarani - Premiere
  • 20h30min - Ponte Preta x CRB-AL - Premiere 

Brasileirão Série C 2021

  • 16h - Novorizontino-SP x Manaus-AM - Band e DAZN
  • 16h - Tombense-MG x Ypiranga-RS - Band 

Jogos Internacionais

  • 8h30min - Venezia x Roma - STAR+
  • 9h - Olympique x Metz - ESPN Brasil
  • 10h - Villarreal x Getafe - STAR+
  • 11h - Sampdoria x Bologna - STAR+
  • 11h - Udinese x Sassuolo - STAR+
  • 11h - Lorient x Brestois - STAR+
  • 11h - Nantes x Strasbourg - STAR+
  • 11h - Saint Étienne x Clermont Foot - STAR+
  • 11h - Reims x Monaco - STAR+
  • 11h - Arsenal x Watford - ESPN e STAR+
  • 11h - Everton x Tottenham - STAR+
  • 11h - Leeds United x Leicester City - STAR+
  • 12h15min - Valencia x Atlético de Madrid - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 13h - Nice x Montpellier - STAR+
  • 13h30min - West Ham x Liverpool - STAR+
  • 14h - Lazio x Salernitana - STAR+
  • 14h - Napoli x Verona - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 14h30min - Mallorca x Elche - STAR+
  • 14h30min - Osasuna x Real Sociedad - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 16h45min - Milan x Inter de Milão - STAR+
  • 16h45min - Rennes x Lyon - STAR+
  • 17h - Betis x Sevilla - STAR+

Copa Libertadores Feminina 

  • 17h30min - Corinthians x Nacional - Conmebol TV, Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 17h30min - Deportivo Cali x Real Tomayapo - STAR+
  • 19h45min - San Lorenzo x Deportivo Capiatá - STAR+
  • 19h45min - Alianza Lima x Universidad de Chile - STAR+ 

Brasileirão Sub-20 2021

  • 11h - Atlético-MG x Internacional - Band, SporTV e Eleven Sports 

Leia mais:

Mais jogos de futebol

Dúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente

Tags

jogos jogos futebol hoje futebol na tv programação futebol assistir futebol ao vivo transmissão ao vivo jogos futebol na tv assistir jogo hoje