Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 6; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 6 de novembro (6/11). Jogos no Brasil já recebem torcida mandante nos estádios
00:05 | Nov. 06, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021

Brasileirão Série B 2021

  • 16h15min - Náutico x Coritiba - SporTV e Premiere
  • 18h30min - Operário x Goiás - SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h - Confiança x Brusque - Premiere

Brasileirão Série C 2021

  • 17h - Paysandu-PA x Criciúma-SC - Band
  • 17h - Ituano-SP x Botafogo-PB - Band

Brasileirão Série D 2021

  • 16h - Campinense-PB x Aparecidense-GO - TV Brasil e Eleven Sports

Copa Libertadores Feminina

  • 17h30min - Cerro Porteño x Yaracuyanos - STAR+
  • 17h30min - Ferroviária x Cuenca - Conmebol TV, Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 19h45min - Santiago Morning x Kindermann - Conmebol TV, Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 19h45min - Sol de América x Santa Fé -  STAR+

Jogos Internacionais

  • 9h30min - Manchester United x Manchester City - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 10h - Espanyol x Granada - STAR+
  • 11h - Spezia x Torino - STAR+
  • 11h30 - Bayern de Munique x Freiburg - OneFootball
  • 12h - Brentford x Norwich - STAR+
  • 12h - Chelsea x Burnley - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 12h - Crystal Palace x Wolverhampton - ESPN 2 e STAR+
  • 13h - Besiktas x Trabzonspor - DAZN
  • 14h - Juventus x Fiorentina - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 14h30min - RB Leipzig x Borussia Dortmund - Band
  • 14h30min - Alavés x Levante - STAR+
  • 14h30min - Brighton x Newcastle - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 16h45min - Cagliari x Atalanta - ESPN e STAR+
  • 17h - Real Madrid x Rayo Vallecano - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 18h - Colo-Colo x Santiago Wanderers - estadio.com
  • 21h30min - Villa Espanola x Nacional - STAR+

