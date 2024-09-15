Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Emmy 2024: como assistir ao vivo online e na TV à premiação

A 76ª edição do Emmy Awards acontece neste domingo, 15 de setembro, premiando as melhores produções de TV; veja como assistir ao vivo e online
Autor Caynã Marques
Caynã Marques
Tipo Notícia

Programas populares como "The Bear", "Xógum", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Morning Show" e "Bebê Rena" estão competindo na 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, que vai ao ar neste domingo, 15 de setembro.

O evento premiará as melhores produções do ano feitas para a televisão. Em 2024, os atores Eugene Levy e Dan Levy, pai e filho, conhecidos pela série de comédia "Schitt's Creek", comandarão a cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios.

Emmy e Oscar: Robert Downey Jr. e DaVine Joy Randolph podem conseguir feito; CONFIRA

Exclusivamente este ano, essa será a 'segunda edição' do Emmy, já que a edição de 2023 foi adiada e aconteceu em janeiro de 2024. A série com mais indicações foi Xógum, que dominou as categorias de drama com 25 indicações.

Liderando o grupo de comédias está The Bear, que quebrou o recorde este ano como a série de comédia mais indicada, com impressionantes 23 indicações.

Emmy 2024: onde assistir ao vivo online e horário

A premiação de 2024 acontecerá no dia 15 de setembro, quando os representantes das séries comparecerão ao tapete vermelho, uma espécie de pré-show, a partir das 20h15min.

O início oficial será às 21h (horário de Brasília) e poderá ser assistido tanto pelo canal TNT Brasil, na TV por assinatura, quanto pelo serviço de streaming Max, para assinantes.

  • Horário: 20h15min (tapete vermelho) e 21h (início)
  • Onde assistir: TNT (TV fechada) e Max (streaming)

Emmy 2024: confira os indicados

Melhor série de comédia

  • “Abott Elementary”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders In The Building”
  • “Palm Royale”
  • “Reservation Dogs”
  • “O Urso”
  • “What We Do In The Shadows”

Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia

  • Matt Berry, em “What We Do In The Shadows”
  • Larry David, em “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Steve Martin, em “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Martin Short, em “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, em “O Urso”
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, em “Reservation Dogs”

Melhor atriz principal em uma série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, em “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, em “O Urso”
  • Selena Gomez, em “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, em “Loot”
  • Jean Smart, em “Hacks”
  • Kristen Wiig, em “Palm Royale”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce, em “O Urso”
  • Paul W. Downs, em “Hacks”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, em “O Urso”
  • Paul Rudd, em “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Tyler James Williams, em “Abbott Elementary”
  • Bowen Yang, em “Saturday Night Live”

Aos 98 anos, Dick van Dyke é o mais velho a ganhar o Emmy; CONHEÇA

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série de comédia

  • Carol Burnett, em “Palm Royale”
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, em “O Urso”
  • Hannah Einbinder, em “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, em “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, em “Abbott Elementary”
  • Meryl Streep, em “Only Murders In The Building”

Melhor ator convidado em uma série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal, em “O Urso”
  • Matthew Broderick, em “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Ryan Gosling, em “Saturday Night Live”
  • Christopher Lloyd, em “Hacks”
  • Bob Odenkirk, em “O Urso”
  • Will Poulter, em “O Urso”

Melhor atriz convidada em uma série de comédia

  • Olivia Colman, em “O Urso”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, em “O Urso”
  • Kaitlin Olson, em “Hacks”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, em “Only Murders In The Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, em “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kristen Wiig, em “Saturday Night Live”

Melhor direção em uma série de comédia

  • Randall Einhorn, em “Abbott Elementary”
  • Lucia Aniello, em “Hacks”
  • Christopher Storer, em “O Urso”
  • Ramy Youssef, em “O Urso”
  • Guy Ritchie, em “The Gentlemen”
  • Mary Lou Belli, em “The Ms. Pat Show”

Melhor roteiro em uma série de comédia

  • “Abott Elementary”
  • “Girls5eva”
  • “Hacks”
  • “O Urso”
  • “The Other Two.”
  • “What We Do In The Shadows”

Melhor série dramática

  • “O Problema dos Três Corpos”
  • “Fallout”
  • “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • “Xógum”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Gilded Age”
  • “The Morning Show”

Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática

  • Idris Elba, “Hijack”
  • Donald Glover, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • Walton Goggins, em “Fallout”
  • Gary Oldman, em “Slow Horses”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, em “Xógum”
  • Dominic West, em “The Crown”

Melhor atriz principal em uma série dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, em “The Morning Show”
  • Carrie Coon, em “The Gilded Age”
  • Maya Erskine, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • Anna Sawai, em “Xógum”
  • Imelda Staunton, em “The Crown”
  • Reese Witherspoon, em “The Morning Show”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano, em “Xógum”
  • Billy Crudup, em “The Morning Show”
  • Mark Duplass, em “The Morning Show”
  • Jon Hamm, em “The Morning Show”
  • Takehiro Hira, em “Xógum”
  • Jack Lowden, em “Slow Horses”
  • Jonathan Pryce, em “The Crown”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série dramática

  • Christine Baranski, em “The Gilded Age”
  • Nicole Beharie, em “The Morning Show”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, em “The Crown”
  • Greta Lee, em “The Morning Show”
  • Lesley Manville, em “The Crown”
  • Karen Pittman, em “The Morning Show”
  • Holland Taylor, em “The Morning Show”

Melhor ator convidado em uma série dramática

  • Néstor Carbonell, em “Xógum”
  • Paul Dano, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • Tracy Letts, em “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty”
  • Jonathan Pryce, em “Slow Horses”
  • John Turturro, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”

Melhor atriz convidada em uma série dramática

  • Michaela Coel, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • Claire Foy, em “The Crown”
  • Marcia Gay Harden, em “The Morning Show”
  • Sarah Paulson, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • Parker Posey, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”

Melhor direção em uma série dramática

  • Hiro Murai, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • Frederick E.O. Toye, em “Xógum”
  • Saul Metzstein, em “Slow Horses”
  • Stephen Daldry, em “The Crown”
  • Mimi Leder, em “The Morning Show”
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield, em “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty”

Melhor roteiro em uma série dramática

  • “Fallout”
  • “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
  • “Xógum” (pelo episódio “Anjin”)
  • “Xógum” (pelo episódio “Crimson Sky”)
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Crown”

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

  • “Bebê Rena”
  • “Fargo”
  • “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

True crime: dicas de filmes e séries documentais sobre crimes reais no Brasil; VEJA

Melhor filme para a televisão

  • “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”
  • “Quiz Lady”
  • “Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul”
  • “Scoop”
  • “Unfrosted”

Melhor ator principal em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Matt Bomer, em “Fellow Travelers”
  • Richard Gadd, em “Bebê Rena”
  • Jon Hamm, em “Fargo”
  • Tom Hollander, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Andrew Scott, em “Ripley”

Melhor atriz principal em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Jodie Foster, em “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Brie Larson, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Juno Temple, em “Fargo”
  • Sofía Vergara, em “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Jonathan Bailey, em “Fellow Travelers”
  • Robert Downey Jr., em “The Sympathizer”
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, em “Bebê Rena”
  • John Hawkes, em “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Lamorne Morris, em “Fargo”
  • Lewis Pullman, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Treat Williams, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Dakota Fanning, em “Ripley”
  • Lily Gladstone, em “Under The Bridge”
  • Jessica Gunning, em “Bebê Rena”
  • Aja Naomi King, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Diane Lane, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Nava Mau, em “Bebê Rena”
  • Kali Reis, em “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor direção em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Weronika Tofilska, em “Bebê Rena”
  • Noah Hawley, em “Fargo”
  • Gus Van Sant, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Millicent Shelton, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Steven Zaillian, em “Ripley”
  • Issa López, em “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor roteiro em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • “Bebê Rena”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Fargo”
  • “Fellow Travelers”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor apresentador ou apresentadora de reality show

  • RuPaul Charles, em “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary e Robert Herjavec, em “Shark Tank”
  • Alan Cumming, em “The Traitors”
  • Kristen Kish, em “Top Chef”
  • Jeff Probst, em “Survivor”

Melhor apresentador ou apresentadora de game show

  • Steve Harvey, em “Celebrity Family Feud”
  • Ken Jennings, em “Jeopardy!”
  • Keke Palmer, em “Password”
  • Jane Lynch,em “Weakest Link”
  • Pat Sajak, em “Wheel Of Fortune”

Tags

Emmy

