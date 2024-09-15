Emmy 2024: como assistir ao vivo online e na TV à premiação

Emmy 2024: como assistir ao vivo online e na TV à premiaçãoA 76ª edição do Emmy Awards acontece neste domingo, 15 de setembro, premiando as melhores produções de TV; veja como assistir ao vivo e online
Programas populares como "The Bear", "Xógum", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Morning Show" e "Bebê Rena" estão competindo na 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, que vai ao ar neste domingo, 15 de setembro.
O evento premiará as melhores produções do ano feitas para a televisão. Em 2024, os atores Eugene Levy e Dan Levy, pai e filho, conhecidos pela série de comédia "Schitt's Creek", comandarão a cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios.
Exclusivamente este ano, essa será a 'segunda edição' do Emmy, já que a edição de 2023 foi adiada e aconteceu em janeiro de 2024. A série com mais indicações foi Xógum, que dominou as categorias de drama com 25 indicações.
Liderando o grupo de comédias está The Bear, que quebrou o recorde este ano como a série de comédia mais indicada, com impressionantes 23 indicações.
Emmy 2024: onde assistir ao vivo online e horário
A premiação de 2024 acontecerá no dia 15 de setembro, quando os representantes das séries comparecerão ao tapete vermelho, uma espécie de pré-show, a partir das 20h15min.
O início oficial será às 21h (horário de Brasília) e poderá ser assistido tanto pelo canal TNT Brasil, na TV por assinatura, quanto pelo serviço de streaming Max, para assinantes.
- Horário: 20h15min (tapete vermelho) e 21h (início)
- Onde assistir: TNT (TV fechada) e Max (streaming)
Emmy 2024: confira os indicados
Melhor série de comédia
- “Abott Elementary”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders In The Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “O Urso”
- “What We Do In The Shadows”
Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia
- Matt Berry, em “What We Do In The Shadows”
- Larry David, em “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, em “Only Murders In The Building”
- Martin Short, em “Only Murders In The Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, em “O Urso”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, em “Reservation Dogs”
Melhor atriz principal em uma série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson, em “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, em “O Urso”
- Selena Gomez, em “Only Murders In The Building”
- Maya Rudolph, em “Loot”
- Jean Smart, em “Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig, em “Palm Royale”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce, em “O Urso”
- Paul W. Downs, em “Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, em “O Urso”
- Paul Rudd, em “Only Murders In The Building”
- Tyler James Williams, em “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, em “Saturday Night Live”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série de comédia
- Carol Burnett, em “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas, em “O Urso”
- Hannah Einbinder, em “Hacks”
- Janelle James, em “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, em “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, em “Only Murders In The Building”
Melhor ator convidado em uma série de comédia
- Jon Bernthal, em “O Urso”
- Matthew Broderick, em “Only Murders In The Building”
- Ryan Gosling, em “Saturday Night Live”
- Christopher Lloyd, em “Hacks”
- Bob Odenkirk, em “O Urso”
- Will Poulter, em “O Urso”
Melhor atriz convidada em uma série de comédia
- Olivia Colman, em “O Urso”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, em “O Urso”
- Kaitlin Olson, em “Hacks”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, em “Only Murders In The Building”
- Maya Rudolph, em “Saturday Night Live”
- Kristen Wiig, em “Saturday Night Live”
Melhor direção em uma série de comédia
- Randall Einhorn, em “Abbott Elementary”
- Lucia Aniello, em “Hacks”
- Christopher Storer, em “O Urso”
- Ramy Youssef, em “O Urso”
- Guy Ritchie, em “The Gentlemen”
- Mary Lou Belli, em “The Ms. Pat Show”
Melhor roteiro em uma série de comédia
- “Abott Elementary”
- “Girls5eva”
- “Hacks”
- “O Urso”
- “The Other Two.”
- “What We Do In The Shadows”
Melhor série dramática
- “O Problema dos Três Corpos”
- “Fallout”
- “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- “Xógum”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Crown”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “The Morning Show”
Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- Walton Goggins, em “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, em “Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, em “Xógum”
- Dominic West, em “The Crown”
Melhor atriz principal em uma série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, em “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, em “The Gilded Age”
- Maya Erskine, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- Anna Sawai, em “Xógum”
- Imelda Staunton, em “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, em “The Morning Show”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, em “Xógum”
- Billy Crudup, em “The Morning Show”
- Mark Duplass, em “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, em “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, em “Xógum”
- Jack Lowden, em “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, em “The Crown”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série dramática
- Christine Baranski, em “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, em “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki, em “The Crown”
- Greta Lee, em “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, em “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, em “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, em “The Morning Show”
Melhor ator convidado em uma série dramática
- Néstor Carbonell, em “Xógum”
- Paul Dano, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- Tracy Letts, em “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty”
- Jonathan Pryce, em “Slow Horses”
- John Turturro, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
Melhor atriz convidada em uma série dramática
- Michaela Coel, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- Claire Foy, em “The Crown”
- Marcia Gay Harden, em “The Morning Show”
- Sarah Paulson, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- Parker Posey, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
Melhor direção em uma série dramática
- Hiro Murai, em “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- Frederick E.O. Toye, em “Xógum”
- Saul Metzstein, em “Slow Horses”
- Stephen Daldry, em “The Crown”
- Mimi Leder, em “The Morning Show”
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, em “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty”
Melhor roteiro em uma série dramática
- “Fallout”
- “Sr. e Sra. Smith”
- “Xógum” (pelo episódio “Anjin”)
- “Xógum” (pelo episódio “Crimson Sky”)
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Crown”
Melhor minissérie ou antologia
- “Bebê Rena”
- “Fargo”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor filme para a televisão
- “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”
- “Quiz Lady”
- “Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul”
- “Scoop”
- “Unfrosted”
Melhor ator principal em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Matt Bomer, em “Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, em “Bebê Rena”
- Jon Hamm, em “Fargo”
- Tom Hollander, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Andrew Scott, em “Ripley”
Melhor atriz principal em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Jodie Foster, em “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, em “Fargo”
- Sofía Vergara, em “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Jonathan Bailey, em “Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr., em “The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, em “Bebê Rena”
- John Hawkes, em “True Detective: Night Country”
- Lamorne Morris, em “Fargo”
- Lewis Pullman, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Dakota Fanning, em “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, em “Under The Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning, em “Bebê Rena”
- Aja Naomi King, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Nava Mau, em “Bebê Rena”
- Kali Reis, em “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor direção em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Weronika Tofilska, em “Bebê Rena”
- Noah Hawley, em “Fargo”
- Gus Van Sant, em “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Millicent Shelton, em “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Steven Zaillian, em “Ripley”
- Issa López, em “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor roteiro em uma minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- “Bebê Rena”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Fargo”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor apresentador ou apresentadora de reality show
- RuPaul Charles, em “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary e Robert Herjavec, em “Shark Tank”
- Alan Cumming, em “The Traitors”
- Kristen Kish, em “Top Chef”
- Jeff Probst, em “Survivor”
Melhor apresentador ou apresentadora de game show
- Steve Harvey, em “Celebrity Family Feud”
- Ken Jennings, em “Jeopardy!”
- Keke Palmer, em “Password”
- Jane Lynch,em “Weakest Link”
- Pat Sajak, em “Wheel Of Fortune”