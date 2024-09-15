Emmy 2024: como assistir ao vivo online e na TV à premiação

A 76ª edição do Emmy Awards acontece neste domingo, 15 de setembro, premiando as melhores produções de TV; veja como assistir ao vivo e online

Programas populares como "The Bear", "Xógum", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Morning Show" e "Bebê Rena" estão competindo na 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, que vai ao ar neste domingo, 15 de setembro.

O evento premiará as melhores produções do ano feitas para a televisão. Em 2024, os atores Eugene Levy e Dan Levy, pai e filho, conhecidos pela série de comédia "Schitt's Creek", comandarão a cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios.

É + que streaming. É arte, cultura e história. + filmes, séries e documentários + reportagens interativas + colunistas exclusivos Assine agora

Emmy e Oscar: Robert Downey Jr. e DaVine Joy Randolph podem conseguir feito; CONFIRA

