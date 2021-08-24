imagem do icone de pesquisa
Doja Cat e Shawn Mendes: Veja mais apresentações confirmadas no VMA 2021

O VMA 2021 acontece no dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas, com transmissão ao vivo do evento presencial em Nova York
17:45 | Ago. 24, 2021
Autor Clara Menezes
A MTV divulgou nesta terça-feira, 24, mais quatro artistas que se apresentarão no VMA 2021. São eles: Chlöe, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes e Twenty One Pilots. Já haviam sido confirmados Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly e Olivia Rodrigo.

A premiação está marcada para o dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas. A entrega dos prêmios e os shows ocorrerão em formato presencial, em Nova York, com transmissão ao vivo para os canais de televisão.

Na data, os singles que ganham performances são: “Have Mercy”, de Chlöe; “Say So” e “Like That”, de Doja Cat; “If I Can’t Have You” e “Señorita”, de Shawn Mendes; e “Saturday”, de Twenty One Pilots.

Nesta edição, Justin Bieber lidera com sete indicações, como “Artista do Ano”, “Melhor Feat”, “Melhor Clipe Pop” e outros. Atrás dele, está Megan Thee Stallion, com seis. Concorrendo em cinco categorias, estão Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo.

Além deles, também estão presentes Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd e Shawn Mendes. A MTV, porém, ainda não revelou quem disputará em “Melhor Banda” e “Música do Verão”. De todas as categorias, 14 podem ser votadas pelo site.

O podcast Vida&Arte é destinado a falar sobre temas de cultura. O conteúdo está disponível nas plataformas Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts e Spreaker.

Lil Nas X e Camila Cabello: veja quem se apresenta no VMA 2021

17:09 | Ago. 18, 2021
Autor Clara Menezes
A MTV confirmou nesta quarta-feira, 18, os primeiros artistas que se apresentarão no palco do VMA 2021. Os anúncios foram: Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly e Olivia Rodrigo.

A premiação está marcada para o dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas. A entrega dos prêmios e os shows ocorrerão em formato presencial, em Nova York, com transmissão ao vivo para os canais de televisão.

Na data, os singles que recebem performances são: “Don’t Go Yet”, de Camila Cabello; “Industry Baby”, de Lil Nas X, “Solar Power”, de Lorde, “Papercuts”, de Machine Gun Kelley, e “Good 4 U”, de Olivia Rodrigo. Outros nomes ainda serão anunciados em breve.

Após a divulgação oficial, o cantor de "Old Town Road" brincou na postagem em que aparecia: "não sou fã dele, mas estou animado para sua performance e seu álbum".

Nesta edição, Justin Bieber lidera com sete indicações, como “Artista do Ano”, “Melhor Feat”, “Melhor Clipe Pop” e outros. Atrás dele, está Megan Thee Stallion, com seis. Concorrendo em cinco categorias, estão Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo.

Além deles, também estão presentes Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd e Shawn Mendes. A MTV, porém, ainda não revelou quem disputará em “Melhor Banda” e “Música do Verão”. De todas as categorias, 14 podem ser votadas pelo site.

O podcast Vida&Arte é destinado a falar sobre temas de cultura. O conteúdo está disponível nas plataformas Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts e Spreaker.

Com Justin Bieber, BTS e Olivia Rodrigo, confira os indicados ao VMA 2021

16:57 | Ago. 11, 2021
Autor Clara Menezes
O MTV Video Music Awards 2021 anunciou os indicados para sua premiação, que acontece no proximo dia 12 de setembro. O VMA, que homenageia os principais destaques da indústria da música internacional, conta com votações abertas para os fãs escolherem seus favoritos.

Nesta edição, Justin Bieber lidera com sete indicações, como “Artista do Ano”, “Melhor Feat”, “Melhor Clipe Pop” e outros. Atrás dele, está Megan Thee Stallion, com seis. Concorrendo em cinco categorias, estão Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo.

Além deles, também estão presentes Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd e Shawn Mendes. A MTV, porém, ainda não revelou quem disputará em “Melhor Banda” e “Música do Verão”, mas prometeu anunciar em breve.

A partir de hoje, o público pode votar em 14 categorias diferentes no site oficial. A cerimônia está prevista para acontecer no dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas. Conteúdo ao vivo será transmitido no Brasil.

O VMA será um dos primeiros eventos com público presencial em Nova York após a cidade diminuir as restrições nas medidas de distanciamento social. Até o momento, as atrações que irão se apresentar não foram divulgadas.

Confira lista completa

Clipe do Ano
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (com Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
- Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
- The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"

Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift

Música do Ano
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
- BTS - "Dynamite"
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
- Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

Artista Revelação
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid Laroi
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie

Melhor MTV Push
- Setembro 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"
- Outubro 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"
- Novembro 2020: Saint JHN - "Gorgeous”
- Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco”
- Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart”
- Fevereiro 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"
- Março 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"
- Abril 2021: The Kid Laroi - "Without you"
- Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"
- Junho 2021: girl in red - "Serotonin"
- Julho 2021: Fousheé - "my slime"
- Agosto 2021: jxdn - "Think About Me"

Melhor Feat
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

Melhor Clipe Pop
- Ariana Grande - "positions"
- Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"
- BTS - "Butter"
- Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"
- Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"
- Taylor Swift - "willow"

Melhor Clipe de Hip Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"
- Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"
- Polo G - "Rapstar"
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "Franchise"

Melhor Clipe de Rock
- Evanescence - "Use My Voice"
- Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"
- John Mayer - "Last Train Home"
- The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"
- Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"
- Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"

Melhor Clipe Alternativo
- Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt"
- Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"
- Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex’s best friend"
- twenty one pilots - "Shy Away"
- Willow ft. Travis Barker - "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Melhor Clipe Latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"
- Billie Eilish & Rosalía - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "Girl Like Me" - Epic Records
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "Un Dia (One Day)"
- Karol G - "Bichota"
- Maluma - "Hawái"

Melhor Clipe de R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL"
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
- Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"
- SZA - "Good Days"

Melhor Clipe de K-pop
- (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi"
- BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"
- BTS - "Butter"
- Monsta X - "Gambler"
- SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"
- TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"

Melhor Clipe Manifesto
- Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
- Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil"
- H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
- Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"
- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur"

Melhor Direção
- Billie Eilish - "Your Power". Dirigido por Billie Eilish
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR (com Justin Bieber)”. Dirigido por: Julien Christian Lutz, conhecido como Director X
- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Dirigod por: Lil Nas X e Tanu Muino
- Taylor Swift - "willow". Dirigido por: Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise". Dirigido por Travis Scott
- Tyler, The Creator - "LUMBERJACK". Dirigido por Wolf Haley

Melhor Fotografia
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL". Fotografia de: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
- Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am". Fotografria de: Rob Witt
- Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame". Fotografia de: Santiago Gonzalez
- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy". Fotografia de: Elias Talbot
- Lady Gaga - "911". Fotografia de: Jeff Cronenweth
- Lorde - "Solar Power". Fotografia de: Andrew Stroud

Melhor Direção de Arte
- Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "ALREADY". Direção de arte por: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
- Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits”. Direção de arte por: Alison Dominitz
- Lady Gaga - "911". Direção de arte por: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Direção de arte por: John Richoux
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend". Direção de arte por: Art Haynes
- Taylor Swift - "willow". Direção de arte por: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Bella Poarch - "Build A Bitch". Efeitos visuais por: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
- Coldplay - "Higher Power". Efeitos visuais por: Mathematic
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right". Efeitos visuais por: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
- Glass Animals - "Tangerine". Efeitos visuais por: Ronan Fourreau
- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Efeitos visuais por: Mathematic
- P!NK - "All I Know So Far". Efeitos visuais por: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Melhor Coreografia
- Ariana Grande - "34+35". Coreografia de: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
- BTS - "Butter". Coreografia de: Son Sung Deuk
- Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits”. Coreografia de: Natricia Bernard
- Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame". Coreografia de: Nina McNeely
- Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness". Coreografia de: Paul Roberts
- Marshmello & Halsey - "Be Kind". Coreografia de: Dani Vitale

Melhor Edição
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open". Edição de: Troy Charbonnet
- BTS - "Butter". Edição de: Yong Seok Choi
- Drake - "What's Next". Edição de: Noah Kendal
- Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness". Edição de: Claudia Wass
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches". Edição de: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner" - RCA Records

VMA 2021

Quando: 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas

Mais informações: no site do evento

O podcast Vida&Arte é destinado a falar sobre temas de cultura. O conteúdo está disponível nas plataformas Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts e Spreaker.

Mais canções de ninar

00:30 | Ago. 02, 2021
Intitulado Rockabye Baby! Music, esse projeto também transforma músicas de sucesso em canções de ninar. A iniciativa já lançou intepretações de hits do Queen, do The Beatles, da Beyoncé, do Coldplay e de outros artistas.

Onde encontrar: linktr.ee/rockabyebabymusic 

Projeto transforma sucessos do pop e do rock em canções de ninar

00:30 | Ago. 02, 2021
Autor Miguel Araujo
O fim da noite chega e o corpo se prepara para adormecer. Se ele encontra alguma resistência, ouvir canções de ninar pode ser uma solução viável. Entretanto, como seria aprimorar essa experiência escutando versões sonolentas de músicas de sucesso? Com o objetivo de "oferecer interpretações de canções de ninar de suas músicas favoritas", o projeto Sparrow Sleeps revisita esse estilo com obras de artistas como Paramore, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco e Halsey, lançamento mais recente.

Formado pelo compositor Casey Cole e pelo designer Peter Lockhart, o Sparrow Sleeps vêm de Indianápolis, cidade dos Estados Unidos. No projeto, cada um tem seu papel bem dividido: as artes e as divulgações dos álbuns, além do engajamento nas mídias sociais, são responsabilidades de Peter. A parte musical, como a transposição das músicas para o ambiente das canções de ninar, fica por conta de Casey.

Leia Também | Amazon Prime Video: Confira os lançamentos de filmes e séries em agosto

Essa história começou em outubro de 2013 com o nascimento daquela que batiza a iniciativa: Sparrow, filha de Casey. Depois de duas semanas de sua chegada ao mundo, seu pai ficou "cansado" de ouvir as mesmas canções de ninar repetidas vezes. Ele decidiu procurar alternativas, mas não encontrou da maneira que desejava - com interpretações focadas nos gêneros pop, punk e emo. Assim, resolveu criar suas próprias versões.

Ao postar algumas de suas criações na internet e enviá-las "para um amigo a alguns estados de distância", Casey se deparou com uma "enorme" receptividade. Assim, traduzindo o nome do projeto, temos "Sparrow Dorme"... Mas o sucesso foi tão grande que a iniciativa continua acordada até hoje. "Aqui estamos nós, quase oito anos depois, ainda lançando álbuns com canções de ninar todo mês", comenta Casey em entrevista ao Vida&Arte.

O que surgiu originalmente para "recuperar a própria sanidade durante os primeiros dias da paternidade" de Casey acabou consolidando uma comunidade que desejava mais interpretações de músicas pelo projeto. "Eu só queria ouvir algo que pudesse desfrutar junto com Sparrow quando ela acordasse no meio da noite. Ela ficou mais velha a ponto de não precisar mais das canções de ninar, mas havia muitas pessoas nos enviando e-mails e solicitando mais músicas. Então, mesmo que eu não precisasse mais delas, mantivemos o projeto", comenta Casey.

Leia Também | Marvel confirma lançamento da série do Gavião Arqueiro para novembro

Em sua visão, não há uma metodologia específica para decidir quais artistas terão suas músicas transformadas em canções de ninar. Há, sim, uma lista - que cresce a cada ano - de artistas que os dois desejariam trabalhar no projeto. Mas, às vezes, a decisão segue simplesmente o gosto do momento: "Às vezes, um de nós simplesmente gosta de um artista naquele momento e decidimos lançar as canções de ninar", reforça o compositor. Em 2021, por exemplo, foram publicadas versões do White Stripes, Yungblud e Olivia Rodrigo.

A maior parte das canções de ninar do projeto é desenvolvida na casa de Casey. Em um trabalho de escuta intensa, ele transpõe as músicas para "instrumentos mais sonolentos". "Tenho muitos timbres de sintetizador e predefinições de piano que adoro usar e tento manter as coisas mais detalhadas possíveis. No final, o resultado dessas criações pretende fazer você dormir", comenta.

O processo de construção das canções de ninar começa logo de manhã para Casey - assim que ele acorda, mais especificamente. Ele acredita que é nesse período do dia que se sente mais criativo. O café da manhã é acompanhado pelo desenvolvimento de ideias e padrões musicais para as interpretações. Seu parceiro de projeto trabalha no sentido oposto: Peter Lockhart costuma desenvolver as artes dos álbuns mais no período da noite. Nesse ritmo, a dupla leva cerca de duas a quatro semanas para finalizar seus projetos.

Leia Também | Lady Gaga divulga primeiro cartaz de "House of Gucci"

Nas versões, a dupla gosta de trazer elementos que possam ser inovadores para as interpretações. "Não é incomum que algumas faixas soem como se estivessem em cavernas enquanto outras pareçam como se existisse um cortador de grama ao fundo", relata Casey.

Sucesso nas paradas musicais dos Estados Unidos, a cantora e atriz estadunidense Olivia Rodrigo tem a qualidade de seu trabalho reforçada por Casey: "O álbum 'Sour' é ótimo e eu fiquei muito animado para interpretá-lo. Apesar de as músicas já serem suaves de forma geral, eu realmente queria incluir o disco na nossa trajetória".

Ele acrescenta: "Focamos muito em artistas voltados ao punk e ao pop. Então, isso seria algo um pouco fora do comum para nós. Mas muitas bandas desse estilo e do metal estavam interpretando 'drivers license' (single do álbum). Então, transformá-lo em canções de ninar acabou fazendo sentido".

Para Casey, a discografia mais difícil de interpretar foi a do grupo estadunidense de rock e metal progressivo Coheed and Cambria. Com músicas que são "obras-primas" na visão do músico, a banda foi a primeira experiência de Casey e de Peter no gênero, e eles optaram por manter a fidelidade "das estruturas e dos elementos das músicas". "Quando uma música já tem de sete a oito minutos de duração, uma versão nossa terá facilmente de 11 a 12 minutos. Transpor os solos de guitarra selvagens para marimbas e celestas (instrumento de teclas, semelhante ao piano) é incrivelmente recompensador e frustrante ao mesmo tempo".

Contando EPs e álbuns completos, a dupla estima que tenham sido lançados entre 70 e 80 trabalhos. "É provável que celebraremos a marca de 100 obras publicadas até o fim de 2021", prevê Casey.

