Doja Cat e Shawn Mendes: Veja mais apresentações confirmadas no VMA 2021

O MTV Video Music Awards 2021 anunciou os indicados para sua premiação, que acontece no proximo dia 12 de setembro. O VMA, que homenageia os principais destaques da indústria da música internacional, conta com votações abertas para os fãs escolherem seus favoritos.

Nesta edição, Justin Bieber lidera com sete indicações, como “Artista do Ano”, “Melhor Feat”, “Melhor Clipe Pop” e outros. Atrás dele, está Megan Thee Stallion, com seis. Concorrendo em cinco categorias, estão Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo.

Além deles, também estão presentes Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd e Shawn Mendes. A MTV, porém, ainda não revelou quem disputará em “Melhor Banda” e “Música do Verão”, mas prometeu anunciar em breve.

A partir de hoje, o público pode votar em 14 categorias diferentes no site oficial. A cerimônia está prevista para acontecer no dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas. Conteúdo ao vivo será transmitido no Brasil.

O VMA será um dos primeiros eventos com público presencial em Nova York após a cidade diminuir as restrições nas medidas de distanciamento social. Até o momento, as atrações que irão se apresentar não foram divulgadas.

Confira lista completa

Clipe do Ano

- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (com Justin Bieber)

- Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

- Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

- The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"

Artista do Ano

- Ariana Grande

- Doja Cat

- Justin Bieber

- Megan Thee Stallion

- Olivia Rodrigo

- Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood”

- Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"

- BTS - "Dynamite"

- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

- Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

- Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

Artista Revelação

- 24kGoldn

- Giveon

- The Kid Laroi

- Olivia Rodrigo

- Polo G

- Saweetie

Melhor MTV Push

- Setembro 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"

- Outubro 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"

- Novembro 2020: Saint JHN - "Gorgeous”

- Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco”

- Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart”

- Fevereiro 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"

- Março 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"

- Abril 2021: The Kid Laroi - "Without you"

- Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"

- Junho 2021: girl in red - "Serotonin"

- Julho 2021: Fousheé - "my slime"

- Agosto 2021: jxdn - "Think About Me"

Melhor Feat

- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood”

- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

- Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More”

- Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

Melhor Clipe Pop

- Ariana Grande - "positions"

- Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"

- BTS - "Butter"

- Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

- Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

- Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"

- Taylor Swift - "willow"

Melhor Clipe de Hip Hop

- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

- Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"

- Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"

- Polo G - "Rapstar"

- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "Franchise"

Melhor Clipe de Rock

- Evanescence - "Use My Voice"

- Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"

- John Mayer - "Last Train Home"

- The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"

- Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"

- Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"

Melhor Clipe Alternativo

- Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt"

- Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

- Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"

- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex’s best friend"

- twenty one pilots - "Shy Away"

- Willow ft. Travis Barker - "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Melhor Clipe Latino

- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"

- Billie Eilish & Rosalía - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "Girl Like Me" - Epic Records

- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "Un Dia (One Day)"

- Karol G - "Bichota"

- Maluma - "Hawái"

Melhor Clipe de R&B

- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL"

- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"

- Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

- Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"

- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"

- SZA - "Good Days"

Melhor Clipe de K-pop

- (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi"

- BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"

- BTS - "Butter"

- Monsta X - "Gambler"

- SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"

- TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"

Melhor Clipe Manifesto

- Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

- Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil"

- H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

- Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"

- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur"

Melhor Direção

- Billie Eilish - "Your Power". Dirigido por Billie Eilish

- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR (com Justin Bieber)”. Dirigido por: Julien Christian Lutz, conhecido como Director X

- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Dirigod por: Lil Nas X e Tanu Muino

- Taylor Swift - "willow". Dirigido por: Taylor Swift

- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise". Dirigido por Travis Scott

- Tyler, The Creator - "LUMBERJACK". Dirigido por Wolf Haley

Melhor Fotografia

- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL". Fotografia de: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

- Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am". Fotografria de: Rob Witt

- Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame". Fotografia de: Santiago Gonzalez

- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy". Fotografia de: Elias Talbot

- Lady Gaga - "911". Fotografia de: Jeff Cronenweth

- Lorde - "Solar Power". Fotografia de: Andrew Stroud

Melhor Direção de Arte

- Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "ALREADY". Direção de arte por: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

- Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits”. Direção de arte por: Alison Dominitz

- Lady Gaga - "911". Direção de arte por: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Direção de arte por: John Richoux

- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend". Direção de arte por: Art Haynes

- Taylor Swift - "willow". Direção de arte por: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

- Bella Poarch - "Build A Bitch". Efeitos visuais por: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

- Coldplay - "Higher Power". Efeitos visuais por: Mathematic

- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right". Efeitos visuais por: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

- Glass Animals - "Tangerine". Efeitos visuais por: Ronan Fourreau

- Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Efeitos visuais por: Mathematic

- P!NK - "All I Know So Far". Efeitos visuais por: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Melhor Coreografia

- Ariana Grande - "34+35". Coreografia de: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

- BTS - "Butter". Coreografia de: Son Sung Deuk

- Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits”. Coreografia de: Natricia Bernard

- Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame". Coreografia de: Nina McNeely

- Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness". Coreografia de: Paul Roberts

- Marshmello & Halsey - "Be Kind". Coreografia de: Dani Vitale

Melhor Edição

- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open". Edição de: Troy Charbonnet

- BTS - "Butter". Edição de: Yong Seok Choi

- Drake - "What's Next". Edição de: Noah Kendal

- Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness". Edição de: Claudia Wass

- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches". Edição de: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner" - RCA Records



VMA 2021

Quando: 12 de setembro, a partir das 21 horas

Mais informações: no site do evento

