Palworld: entenda sucesso, recordes e polêmicas do game

Outro marco conquistado pelo Palworld envolve a quantidade de jogadores simultâneos na Steam. Nesta terça, 23, o jogo chegou aos impressionantes 1,7 milhão de jogadores conectados ao mesmo tempo na plataforma.

#Palworld has sold over 6 million copies in only 4 days!

Our all-time peak player count has also surpassed 1.7 million.



Thank you very much!!



Some users are experiencing problems and bugs, which we are addressing with the highest priority.



Thanks for your support! pic.twitter.com/j1CGWW52Rr