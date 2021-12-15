Jogos de futebol hoje, quarta, 15; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, quarta, 15; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, quarta, 15 de dezembro (15/12). Jogos pelo Brasil e pelo mundo recebem torcida nos estádios
00:05 | Dez. 15, 2021
Autor O PovoTipo Notícia
O Povo AutorVer perfil do autor
Copa do Brasil
- 21h30min - Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG - Globo, SporTV e Premiere
Campeonato Inglês
- 16h30min - Brighton x Wolverhampton - STAR+
- 16h30min - Burnley x Watford - STAR+
- 16h30min - Crystal Palace x Southampton - STAR+
- 17h - Arsenal x West Ham - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
Copa da Inglaterra
- 16h45min - Barrow x Ipswich - STAR+
Champions League Feminina
- 14h45min - Lyon x BK Hacken - DAZN
- 14h45min - Bayern x Benfica - DAZN
- 17h - Hoffenheim x Arsenal - DAZN
- 17h - Barcelona x HB Koge - DAZN
Copa do Rei
- 15h - CE Andratx x Sevilla - ESPN e STAR+
- 15h - Bergantinos x Rayo Vallecano - STAR+
- 15h - Zamora CF x Real Sociedad - STAR+
- 17h - Atletico Sanluqueno x Villarreal - STAR+
- 17h - Unionistas de Salamanca CF x Elche - STAR+
Copa da Itália
- 14h - Caglari x Cittadella - STAR+
- 14h - Empoli x Verona - STAR+
- 17h - Fiorentina x Benevento - ESPN e STAR+
Campeonato Alemão
- 14h30min - Borussia M'gladbach x Eintracht Frankfurt - One Football App
- 16h30min - Borussia Dortmund x Greuther Furth - One Football App
- 16h30min - Bayer Leverkusen x TSG Hoffenheim - One Football App
- 16h30min - Union Berlin x SC Freiburg - One Football App
- 16h30min - Augsburg x RB Leipzig - One Football App
Taça de Portugal
- 16h - Benfica x Sporting Covilhã - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 18h - Porto x Rio Ave - STAR+
Campeonato Belga
- 14h45min - KV Mechelen x Gent - STAR+
Copa das Nações Árabes
- 12h - Tunísia x Egito - FIFA TV (Youtube)
- 16h - Catar x Argélia - FIFA TV (Youtube)
Leia mais:
- Veja quais times se classificaram para Libertadores e Sul-Americana e quais foram rebaixados à Série B
- Vai e vem: acompanhe o mercado da bola do futebol brasileiro
- Veja o top-10 dos artilheiros do futebol cearense em 2021