Jogos de futebol hoje, quarta, 15; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, quarta, 15 de dezembro (15/12). Jogos pelo Brasil e pelo mundo recebem torcida nos estádios
00:05 | Dez. 15, 2021
Copa do Brasil

  • 21h30min - Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG - Globo, SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Inglês

  • 16h30min - Brighton x Wolverhampton - STAR+
  • 16h30min - Burnley x Watford - STAR+
  • 16h30min - Crystal Palace x Southampton - STAR+
  • 17h - Arsenal x West Ham - ESPN Brasil e STAR+

Copa da Inglaterra

  • 16h45min - Barrow x Ipswich - STAR+

Champions League Feminina

  • 14h45min - Lyon x BK Hacken - DAZN
  • 14h45min - Bayern x Benfica - DAZN
  • 17h - Hoffenheim x Arsenal - DAZN
  • 17h - Barcelona x HB Koge - DAZN

Copa do Rei

  • 15h - CE Andratx x Sevilla - ESPN e STAR+
  • 15h - Bergantinos x Rayo Vallecano - STAR+
  • 15h - Zamora CF x Real Sociedad - STAR+
  • 17h - Atletico Sanluqueno x Villarreal - STAR+
  • 17h - Unionistas de Salamanca CF x Elche - STAR+

Copa da Itália

  • 14h - Caglari x Cittadella - STAR+
  • 14h - Empoli x Verona - STAR+
  • 17h - Fiorentina x Benevento - ESPN e STAR+

Campeonato Alemão

  • 14h30min - Borussia M'gladbach x Eintracht Frankfurt - One Football App
  • 16h30min - Borussia Dortmund x Greuther Furth - One Football App
  • 16h30min - Bayer Leverkusen x TSG Hoffenheim - One Football App
  • 16h30min - Union Berlin x SC Freiburg - One Football App
  • 16h30min - Augsburg x RB Leipzig - One Football App

Taça de Portugal

  • 16h - Benfica x Sporting Covilhã - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 18h - Porto x Rio Ave - STAR+

Campeonato Belga

  • 14h45min - KV Mechelen x Gent - STAR+

Copa das Nações Árabes

  • 12h - Tunísia x Egito - FIFA TV (Youtube)
  • 16h - Catar x Argélia - FIFA TV (Youtube)

Mais jogos de futebol

