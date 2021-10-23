imagem do icone de pesquisa
Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 23; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 23 de outubro (23/10). Jogos no Brasil começaram a receber torcida nos estádios
00:05 | Out. 23, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021

Jogos Internacionais

  • 8h30min - Chelsea x Norwich - STAR+
  • 9h - Valência x Mallorca - STAR+
  • 10h - Salernitana x Empoli - STAR+
  • 11h - Crystal Palace x Newcastle - STAR+
  • 11h - Everton x Watford - STAR+
  • 11h - Leeds x Wolverhampton - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 11h - Southampton x Burnley - STAR+
  • 11h15min - Cádiz x Alavés - STAR+
  • 13h - Sassuolo x Venezia - STAR+
  • 13h - Inglaterra x Irlanda do Norte (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
  • 13h30min - Hertha Berlim x Borussia M'gladbach - Band
  • 13h30min - Brighton x Manchester City - STAR+
  • 13h30min - Elche x Espanyol - STAR+
  • 14h - CD Tondela x Porto - Fox Sports
  • 15h45min - Bologna x Milan - STAR+
  • 16h - Athletic Bilbao x Villarreal - STAR+
  • 16h - Lille x Brest - TV5 Monde
  • 16h30min - Seattle Sounders x Sporting Kansas City - DAZN
  • 16h30min - Sporting x Moreirense - ESPN e STAR+
  • 20h30min - Toronto FC x CF Montreal - DAZN
  • 21h - Inter Miami CF x FC Cincinnati - DAZN
  • 22h - Colorado Rapids x Portland Timbers - DAZN

Brasileirão Série B 2021

  • 16h30min - Vitória x Brasil Pelotas - Premiere e SporTV
  • 19h - CSA-AL x Operário - Premiere e SporTV

Brasileirão Série C 2021

  • 17h - Paysandu-PA x Ituano-SP - Band e DAZN
  • 19h - Botafogo-PB x Criciúma-SC - Band

Brasileirão Série D 2021

  • 15h - Atlético-CE x Campinense-PB - TV Brasil e Eleven Sports

 Leia mais:

Mais sobre jogos de futebol

