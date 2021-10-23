Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 23; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, sábado, 23; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, sábado, 23 de outubro (23/10). Jogos no Brasil começaram a receber torcida nos estádios
00:05 | Out. 23, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021
- 17h - Santos x América-MG - Premiere
- 17h - Juventude x Ceará - Premiere e TNT
- 19h - Fluminense x Flamengo - Premiere
- 19h15min - Fortaleza x Athletico-PR - TNT (Exceto para o estado do Ceará)
Jogos Internacionais
- 8h30min - Chelsea x Norwich - STAR+
- 9h - Valência x Mallorca - STAR+
- 10h - Salernitana x Empoli - STAR+
- 11h - Crystal Palace x Newcastle - STAR+
- 11h - Everton x Watford - STAR+
- 11h - Leeds x Wolverhampton - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 11h - Southampton x Burnley - STAR+
- 11h15min - Cádiz x Alavés - STAR+
- 13h - Sassuolo x Venezia - STAR+
- 13h - Inglaterra x Irlanda do Norte (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
- 13h30min - Hertha Berlim x Borussia M'gladbach - Band
- 13h30min - Brighton x Manchester City - STAR+
- 13h30min - Elche x Espanyol - STAR+
- 14h - CD Tondela x Porto - Fox Sports
- 15h45min - Bologna x Milan - STAR+
- 16h - Athletic Bilbao x Villarreal - STAR+
- 16h - Lille x Brest - TV5 Monde
- 16h30min - Seattle Sounders x Sporting Kansas City - DAZN
- 16h30min - Sporting x Moreirense - ESPN e STAR+
- 20h30min - Toronto FC x CF Montreal - DAZN
- 21h - Inter Miami CF x FC Cincinnati - DAZN
- 22h - Colorado Rapids x Portland Timbers - DAZN
Brasileirão Série B 2021
- 16h30min - Vitória x Brasil Pelotas - Premiere e SporTV
- 19h - CSA-AL x Operário - Premiere e SporTV
Brasileirão Série C 2021
- 17h - Paysandu-PA x Ituano-SP - Band e DAZN
- 19h - Botafogo-PB x Criciúma-SC - Band
Brasileirão Série D 2021
- 15h - Atlético-CE x Campinense-PB - TV Brasil e Eleven Sports
