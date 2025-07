Presidente da Fifa lamenta mortes de Diogo Jota e André Silva: "Deixarão muitas saudades"

"Em nome da FIFA e de toda a família do futebol, apresento as minhas mais sentidas condolências à família e amigos, e a todos no Liverpool FC, no FC Penafiel e na Federação Portuguesa de Futebol. Que descansem em paz", concluiu.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Aged just 28, Diogo had enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother André was thriving at FC Penafiel -…