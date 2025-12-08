Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Globo de Ouro 2026: com Wagner Moura, veja todos os indicados

Lista completa do Globo de Ouro 2026 foi anunciada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 8 de dezembro; Wagner Moura está entre os indicados
A lista de indicados para a 83ª edição do Globo de Ouro, uma das mais tradicionais premiações do cinema e da televisão nos Estados Unidos, foi anunciada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 8. Para o Brasil, os grandes destaques são as aparições de Wagner Moura e “O Agente Secreto”.

O Globo de Ouro será realizado em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, em pouco mais de um mês. A apresentação da cerimônia fica a cargo da comediante Nikki Glaser. Em 2025, a atriz Fernanda Torres foi escolhida como Melhor Atriz pelo filme “Ainda Estou Aqui”.

A seguir, confira a lista completa de indicados ao 83º Globo de Ouro, anunciada por Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall.

Lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2026

Melhor Filme – Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Foi Apenas Um Acidente
  • O Agente Secreto
  • Valor Sentimental
  • Pecadores

Melhor Filme – Musical Ou Comédia

  • Lua Azul
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sem Outra Escolha
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • Uma Batalha Após a Outra

Melhor Filme – Animação

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
  • Elio
  • Guerreiras do K-pop
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Sucesso em Bilheteria

  • Avatar: Fogo E Cinzas
  • F1
  • Guerreiras do K-pop
  • Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Final
  • Pecadores
  • A Hora do Mal
  • Wicked: Parte 2
  • Zootopia 2

Melhor Filme – Língua Não Inglesa

  • Foi Apenas Um Acidente - França
  • Sem Outra Escolha – Coreia Do Sul
  • O Agente Secreto – Brasil
  • Valor Sentimental – Noruega
  • Sirt – Espanha
  • A Voz De Hind Rajab – Tunísia

Melhor Atriz Em Filme – Drama

  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (Morra Meu Amor)
  • Renate Reinsve (Valor Sentimental)
  • Julia Roberts (Depois Da Caçada)
  • Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
  • Eva Victor (Desculpa, Bebê)

Melhor Ator Em Filme – Drama

  • Joel Edgerton (Sonhos Do Trem)
  • Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
  • Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)
  • Wagner Moura (O Agente Secreto)
  • Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen)

Melhor Atriz Em Filme – Musical Ou Comédia

  • Rose Byrne (Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: Parte 2)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Chase Infiniti (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Amanda Seyfried (O Testamento De Ann Lee)
  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Melhor Ator Em Filme – Musical Ou Comédia

  • Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
  • Leonardo Dicaprio (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Ethan Hawke (Lua Azul)
  • Lee Byung-Hun (Sem Outra Escolha)
  • Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Filme

  • Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
  • Elle Fanning (Valor Sentimental)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked: Parte 2)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Valor Sentimental)
  • Amy Madigan (A Hora do Mal)
  • Teyana Taylor (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Filme

  • Benicio Del Toro (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
  • Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
  • Sean Penn (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
  • Stellan Skarsgård (Valor Sentimental)

Melhor Diretor – Filme

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
  • Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
  • Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas Um Acidente)
  • Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
  • Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Melhor Roteiro – Filme

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
  • Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
  • Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas Um Acidente)
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’farrell (Hamnet)

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original – Filme

  • Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
  • Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores)
  • Jonny Greenwood (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
  • Kangding Ray (Sirt)
  • Max Richter (Hamnet)
  • Hans Zimmer (F1)

Melhor Canção Original – Filme

  • “Dream As One” – Avatar: Fogo E Cinzas
  • “Golden” – Guerreiras do K-pop
  • “I Lied To You” – Pecadores
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: Parte 2
  • “The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: Parte 2
  • “Train Dreams” – Sonhos Do Trem

Melhor Série – Drama

  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Ruptura (Apple TV)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Melhor Série – Musical Ou Comédia

  • Abbott Elementary (Abc)
  • The Bear (Fx On Hulu)
  • Hacks (Hbo Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
  • The Studio (Apple Tv)

Melhor Minissérie, Série De Antologia Ou Filme Para Televisão

  • Adolescência (Netflix)
  • All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • The Beast In Me (Netflix)
  • Black Mirror (Netflix)
  • Dying For Sex (Fx On Hulu)
  • The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Melhor Atriz Em Série – Drama

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Britt Lower (Ruptura)
  • Helen Mirren (Mobland)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Melhor Ator Em Série – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Diego Luna (Andor)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Task)
  • Adam Scott (Ruptura)
  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Melhor Atriz Em Série – Musical Ou Comédia

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor Ator Em Série – Musical Ou Comédia

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Melhor Atriz Em Minissérie, Antologia Ou Filme Para Tv

  • Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
  • Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
  • Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)
  • Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Melhor Ator Em Minissérie, Antologia Ou Filme Para Tv

  • Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)
  • Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
  • Stephen Graham (Adolescência)
  • Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
  • Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
  • Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Tv

  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
  • Erin Doherty (Adolescência)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Catherine O’hara (The Studio)
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Tv

  • Owen Cooper (Adolescência)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
  • Tramell Tillman (Ruptura)
  • Ashley Walters (Adolescência)

Melhor Performance Em Stand-Up Na Tv

  • Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
  • Brett Goldstein (The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
  • Kevin Hart (Acting My Age)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Night Thoughts)
  • Ricky Gervais (Mortality)
  • Sarah Silverman (Postmortem)

Melhor Podcast

  • Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
  • Call Her Daddy (Siriusxm)
  • Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast (Siriusxm)
  • Smartless (Siriusxm)
  • Up First (Npr – Rádio Pública Nacional)

