Globo de Ouro 2026: com Wagner Moura, veja todos os indicados

Lista completa do Globo de Ouro 2026 foi anunciada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 8 de dezembro; Wagner Moura está entre os indicados

A lista de indicados para a 83ª edição do Globo de Ouro, uma das mais tradicionais premiações do cinema e da televisão nos Estados Unidos, foi anunciada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 8. Para o Brasil, os grandes destaques são as aparições de Wagner Moura e “O Agente Secreto”.

O Globo de Ouro será realizado em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, em pouco mais de um mês. A apresentação da cerimônia fica a cargo da comediante Nikki Glaser. Em 2025, a atriz Fernanda Torres foi escolhida como Melhor Atriz pelo filme “Ainda Estou Aqui”.