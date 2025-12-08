Globo de Ouro 2026: com Wagner Moura, veja todos os indicados

Globo de Ouro 2026: com Wagner Moura, veja todos os indicadosLista completa do Globo de Ouro 2026 foi anunciada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 8 de dezembro; Wagner Moura está entre os indicados
A lista de indicados para a 83ª edição do Globo de Ouro, uma das mais tradicionais premiações do cinema e da televisão nos Estados Unidos, foi anunciada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 8. Para o Brasil, os grandes destaques são as aparições de Wagner Moura e “O Agente Secreto”.
O Globo de Ouro será realizado em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, em pouco mais de um mês. A apresentação da cerimônia fica a cargo da comediante Nikki Glaser. Em 2025, a atriz Fernanda Torres foi escolhida como Melhor Atriz pelo filme “Ainda Estou Aqui”.
A seguir, confira a lista completa de indicados ao 83º Globo de Ouro, anunciada por Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall.
Lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2026
Melhor Filme – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Foi Apenas Um Acidente
- O Agente Secreto
- Valor Sentimental
- Pecadores
Melhor Filme – Musical Ou Comédia
- Lua Azul
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- Sem Outra Escolha
- Nouvelle Vague
- Uma Batalha Após a Outra
Melhor Filme – Animação
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Elio
- Guerreiras do K-pop
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Sucesso em Bilheteria
- Avatar: Fogo E Cinzas
- F1
- Guerreiras do K-pop
- Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Final
- Pecadores
- A Hora do Mal
- Wicked: Parte 2
- Zootopia 2
Melhor Filme – Língua Não Inglesa
- Foi Apenas Um Acidente - França
- Sem Outra Escolha – Coreia Do Sul
- O Agente Secreto – Brasil
- Valor Sentimental – Noruega
- Sirt – Espanha
- A Voz De Hind Rajab – Tunísia
Melhor Atriz Em Filme – Drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Morra Meu Amor)
- Renate Reinsve (Valor Sentimental)
- Julia Roberts (Depois Da Caçada)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Desculpa, Bebê)
Melhor Ator Em Filme – Drama
- Joel Edgerton (Sonhos Do Trem)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)
- Wagner Moura (O Agente Secreto)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen)
Melhor Atriz Em Filme – Musical Ou Comédia
- Rose Byrne (Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: Parte 2)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Amanda Seyfried (O Testamento De Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Melhor Ator Em Filme – Musical Ou Comédia
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo Dicaprio (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Ethan Hawke (Lua Azul)
- Lee Byung-Hun (Sem Outra Escolha)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Filme
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Valor Sentimental)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: Parte 2)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Valor Sentimental)
- Amy Madigan (A Hora do Mal)
- Teyana Taylor (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Filme
- Benicio Del Toro (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Valor Sentimental)
Melhor Diretor – Filme
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
- Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas Um Acidente)
- Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Melhor Roteiro – Filme
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
- Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas Um Acidente)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’farrell (Hamnet)
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original – Filme
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores)
- Jonny Greenwood (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
- Kangding Ray (Sirt)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Hans Zimmer (F1)
Melhor Canção Original – Filme
- “Dream As One” – Avatar: Fogo E Cinzas
- “Golden” – Guerreiras do K-pop
- “I Lied To You” – Pecadores
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: Parte 2
- “The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: Parte 2
- “Train Dreams” – Sonhos Do Trem
Melhor Série – Drama
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Ruptura (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Melhor Série – Musical Ou Comédia
- Abbott Elementary (Abc)
- The Bear (Fx On Hulu)
- Hacks (Hbo Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple Tv)
Melhor Minissérie, Série De Antologia Ou Filme Para Televisão
- Adolescência (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast In Me (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying For Sex (Fx On Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Melhor Atriz Em Série – Drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Ruptura)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Melhor Ator Em Série – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Ruptura)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Melhor Atriz Em Série – Musical Ou Comédia
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Melhor Ator Em Série – Musical Ou Comédia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Melhor Atriz Em Minissérie, Antologia Ou Filme Para Tv
- Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
- Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)
- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Melhor Ator Em Minissérie, Antologia Ou Filme Para Tv
- Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)
- Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescência)
- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
- Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
- Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Tv
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Erin Doherty (Adolescência)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Catherine O’hara (The Studio)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Tv
- Owen Cooper (Adolescência)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Ruptura)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescência)
Melhor Performance Em Stand-Up Na Tv
- Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
- Brett Goldstein (The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
- Kevin Hart (Acting My Age)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Night Thoughts)
- Ricky Gervais (Mortality)
- Sarah Silverman (Postmortem)
Melhor Podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
- Call Her Daddy (Siriusxm)
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
- The Mel Robbins Podcast (Siriusxm)
- Smartless (Siriusxm)
- Up First (Npr – Rádio Pública Nacional)