TGA 2021: Deathloop lidera indicados, com 9 aparições; confira lista

TGA 2021: Deathloop lidera indicados, com 9 aparições; confira listaOs indicados ao The Game Awards (TGA) de 2021 foram anunciados hoje, terça-feira, 16. O prêmio acontece no dia 9 de dezembro com 30 categorias diferentes; confira lista completa de indicados
Os indicados ao The Game Awards (TGA) de 2021 foram anunciados hoje, terça-feira, 16. Conhecido como o Oscar dos jogos, o prêmio acontece no dia 9 de dezembro com 30 categorias diferentes. A Xbox Game Studios e a Bethesda, agora gerenciada pela Microsoft, lideram as indicações da edição, com 20 aparições em diferentes categorias. É possível votar nas categorias através do site da premiação.
“Deathloop” é o jogo mais indicado da edição, com nove aparições. Além dele, “Psychonauts 2” e “Forza Horizon 5”, ambos também da Xbox Game Studios, têm cinco e três indicações, respectivamente. A Sony Interactive Entertainment tem 11 nomeações, seguida da Electronic Arts e da Square Enix, ambas com 10, e da Nintendo e Capcom, com sete.
TGA 2021: jogos do Brasil ficam de fora dos indicados
Os jogos brasileiros “Dodgeball Academia” e “Unsighted”, que receberam destaques ao longo do ano, não receberam indicações no TGA 2021. O Brasil será representado pelo streamer Gaules, que concorrerá ao prêmio de Melhor Criador de Conteúdo.
TGA 2021: quando acontece a premiação?
A cerimônia do TGA 2021 acontecerá na quinta-feira, 9 de dezembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos. Geoff Keighley, produtor executivo do evento e anfitrião desde a primeira cerimônia, retornará na edição deste ano. Como acontece tradicionalmente, novidades e revelações sobre futuros jogos devem acontecer durante a cerimônia.
TGA 2021: confira os indicados
Jogo do Ano (Game of the Year)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Melhor Direção (Best Game Direction)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Melhor Jogo em Desenvolvimento (Best Ongoing)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Melhor Jogo Independente (Best Indie)
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Melhor Jogo Independente de Estreia (Best Debut Indie)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Melhor Narrativa (Best Narrative)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Melhor Direção de Arte (Best Art Direction)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Melhor Trilha Sonora (Best Score and Music)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)
Melhor Design de Áudio (Best Audio Design)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Melhor Performance (Best Performance)
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Jogo de Impacto (Games for Impact)
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Melhor Suporte à Comunidade (Best Community Support)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Melhor Jogo Mobile (Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon)
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Melhor jogo de Realidade Virtual ou Aumentada (Best VR/AR)
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Melhor Jogo de Ação (Best Action)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Melhor Jogo de Ação ou Aventura (Best Action/Adventure)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Melhor RPG (Best Role Playing)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Melhor Jogo de Luta (Best Fighting)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Melhor Jogo para Família (Best Family)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Melhor Jogo de Esportes ou Corrida (Sports/Racing)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Melhor Jogo de Simulação ou Estratégia (Best Sim/Strategy)
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Melhor Multiplayer (Best Multiplayer)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Jogo mais Aguardado (Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Inovação em Acessibilidade (Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Criador de Conteúdo do Ano (Content Creator of the Year)
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Melhor Jogo de Esports (Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub)
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Melhor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Melhor Time de Esports (Best Esports Team)
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Melhor Treinador de Esports (Best Esports Coach)
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Melhor evento de Esports (Best Esports Event)
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters