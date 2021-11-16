imagem do icone de pesquisa
TGA 2021: Deathloop lidera indicados, com 9 aparições; confira lista

Os indicados ao The Game Awards (TGA) de 2021 foram anunciados hoje, terça-feira, 16. O prêmio acontece no dia 9 de dezembro com 30 categorias diferentes; confira lista completa de indicados
21:20 | Nov. 16, 2021
Autor Mateus Brisa
Mateus Brisa Estagiário
Tipo Notícia

Os indicados ao The Game Awards (TGA) de 2021 foram anunciados hoje, terça-feira, 16. Conhecido como o Oscar dos jogos, o prêmio acontece no dia 9 de dezembro com 30 categorias diferentes. A Xbox Game Studios e a Bethesda, agora gerenciada pela Microsoft, lideram as indicações da edição, com 20 aparições em diferentes categorias. É possível votar nas categorias através do site da premiação.

“Deathloop” é o jogo mais indicado da edição, com nove aparições. Além dele, “Psychonauts 2” e “Forza Horizon 5”, ambos também da Xbox Game Studios, têm cinco e três indicações, respectivamente. A Sony Interactive Entertainment tem 11 nomeações, seguida da Electronic Arts e da Square Enix, ambas com 10, e da Nintendo e Capcom, com sete.

TGA 2021: jogos do Brasil ficam de fora dos indicados

Os jogos brasileiros “Dodgeball Academia” e “Unsighted”, que receberam destaques ao longo do ano, não receberam indicações no TGA 2021. O Brasil será representado pelo streamer Gaules, que concorrerá ao prêmio de Melhor Criador de Conteúdo.

TGA 2021: quando acontece a premiação?

A cerimônia do TGA 2021 acontecerá na quinta-feira, 9 de dezembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos. Geoff Keighley, produtor executivo do evento e anfitrião desde a primeira cerimônia, retornará na edição deste ano. Como acontece tradicionalmente, novidades e revelações sobre futuros jogos devem acontecer durante a cerimônia.

TGA 2021: confira os indicados

Jogo do Ano (Game of the Year)

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Melhor Direção (Best Game Direction)

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Melhor Jogo em Desenvolvimento (Best Ongoing)

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Melhor Jogo Independente (Best Indie)

  • 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
  • Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Melhor Jogo Independente de Estreia (Best Debut Indie)

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
  • The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
  • The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
  • Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Melhor Narrativa (Best Narrative)

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Melhor Direção de Arte (Best Art Direction)

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Melhor Trilha Sonora (Best Score and Music)

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)
  • Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)
  • The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Melhor Design de Áudio (Best Audio Design)

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Melhor Performance (Best Performance)

  • Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jogo de Impacto (Games for Impact)

  • Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
  • Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
  • No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade (Best Community Support)

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Melhor Jogo Mobile (Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon)

  • Fantasian (Mistwalker)
  • Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
  • MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
  • Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Melhor jogo de Realidade Virtual ou Aumentada (Best VR/AR)

  • Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
  • I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
  • Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
  • Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Melhor Jogo de Ação (Best Action)

  • Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
  • Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Melhor Jogo de Ação ou Aventura (Best Action/Adventure)

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Melhor RPG (Best Role Playing)

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
  • Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
  • Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
  • Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Melhor Jogo de Luta (Best Fighting)

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Melhor Jogo para Família (Best Family)

  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
  • New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
  • WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo de Esportes ou Corrida (Sports/Racing)

  • F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
  • Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Melhor Jogo de Simulação ou Estratégia (Best Sim/Strategy)

  • Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
  • Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Melhor Multiplayer (Best Multiplayer)

  • Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
  • New World (Amazon Games)
  • Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Jogo mais Aguardado (Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming)

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Inovação em Acessibilidade (Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet)

  • Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano (Content Creator of the Year)

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Melhor Jogo de Esports (Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub)

  • Call of Duty (Activision)
  • CS:GO (Valve)
  • DOTA2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)

  • Chris “Simp” Lehr
  • Heo “ShowMaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Melhor Time de Esports (Best Esports Team)

  • Atlanta FaZe (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Melhor Treinador de Esports (Best Esports Coach)

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Melhor evento de Esports (Best Esports Event)

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

