TGA 2021: Deathloop lidera indicados, com 9 aparições; confira lista

Os indicados ao The Game Awards (TGA) de 2021 foram anunciados hoje, terça-feira, 16. Conhecido como o Oscar dos jogos, o prêmio acontece no dia 9 de dezembro com 30 categorias diferentes. A Xbox Game Studios e a Bethesda, agora gerenciada pela Microsoft, lideram as indicações da edição, com 20 aparições em diferentes categorias. É possível votar nas categorias através do site da premiação.

“Deathloop” é o jogo mais indicado da edição, com nove aparições. Além dele, “Psychonauts 2” e “Forza Horizon 5”, ambos também da Xbox Game Studios, têm cinco e três indicações, respectivamente. A Sony Interactive Entertainment tem 11 nomeações, seguida da Electronic Arts e da Square Enix, ambas com 10, e da Nintendo e Capcom, com sete.

TGA 2021: jogos do Brasil ficam de fora dos indicados

Os jogos brasileiros “Dodgeball Academia” e “Unsighted”, que receberam destaques ao longo do ano, não receberam indicações no TGA 2021. O Brasil será representado pelo streamer Gaules, que concorrerá ao prêmio de Melhor Criador de Conteúdo.

TGA 2021: quando acontece a premiação?

A cerimônia do TGA 2021 acontecerá na quinta-feira, 9 de dezembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos. Geoff Keighley, produtor executivo do evento e anfitrião desde a primeira cerimônia, retornará na edição deste ano. Como acontece tradicionalmente, novidades e revelações sobre futuros jogos devem acontecer durante a cerimônia.

TGA 2021: confira os indicados

Jogo do Ano (Game of the Year)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)



Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)



Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Melhor Direção (Best Game Direction)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)



Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Melhor Jogo em Desenvolvimento (Best Ongoing)



Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)



Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)



FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)



Fortnite (Epic Games)



Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Melhor Jogo Independente (Best Indie)



12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)



Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)



Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)



Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)



Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Melhor Jogo Independente de Estreia (Best Debut Indie)



Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)



Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)



The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)



The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)



Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Melhor Narrativa (Best Narrative)



Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)



Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Melhor Direção de Arte (Best Art Direction)



Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)



Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)



The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Melhor Trilha Sonora (Best Score and Music)



Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)



Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)



NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)



The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Melhor Design de Áudio (Best Audio Design)



Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)



Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)



Resident Evil Village (Capcom)



Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Melhor Performance (Best Performance)



Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors



Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6



Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop



Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village



Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jogo de Impacto (Games for Impact)



Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)



Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)



Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)



Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)



No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade (Best Community Support)



Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)



Destiny 2 (Bungie)



FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)



Fortnite (Epic Games)



No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Melhor Jogo Mobile (Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon)



Fantasian (Mistwalker)



Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)



League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)



MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)



Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Melhor jogo de Realidade Virtual ou Aumentada (Best VR/AR)



Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)



I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)



Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)



Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)



Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Melhor Jogo de Ação (Best Action)



Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)



Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)



Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)



Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)



Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Melhor Jogo de Ação ou Aventura (Best Action/Adventure)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)



Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)



Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)



Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Melhor RPG (Best Role Playing)



Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)



Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)



Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)



Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)



Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Melhor Jogo de Luta (Best Fighting)



Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)



Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)



Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)



Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Melhor Jogo para Família (Best Family)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)



Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)



New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)



WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo de Esportes ou Corrida (Sports/Racing)



F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)



FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)



Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)



Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Melhor Jogo de Simulação ou Estratégia (Best Sim/Strategy)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)



Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)



Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)



Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)



Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Melhor Multiplayer (Best Multiplayer)



Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)



It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)



Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)



Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)



New World (Amazon Games)



Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Jogo mais Aguardado (Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming)



Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Inovação em Acessibilidade (Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet)



Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)



Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)



The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano (Content Creator of the Year)



Dream



Fuslie



Gaules



Ibai



TheGrefg

Melhor Jogo de Esports (Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub)



Call of Duty (Activision)



CS:GO (Valve)



DOTA2 (Valve)



League of Legends (Riot Games)



Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)



Chris “Simp” Lehr



Heo “ShowMaker” Su



Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov



Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev



Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Melhor Time de Esports (Best Esports Team)



Atlanta FaZe (COD)



DWG KIA (LOL)



Natus Vincere (CS:GO)



Sentinels (Valorant)



Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Melhor Treinador de Esports (Best Esports Coach)



Airat “Silent” Gaziev



Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov



Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi



James “Crowder” Crowder



Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Melhor evento de Esports (Best Esports Event)



2021 League of Legends World Championship



PGL Major Stockholm 2021



PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020



The International 2021



Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

