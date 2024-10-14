NFL 2024/25: confira o calendário completo da temporada

As partidas da temporada regular se estendem por 18 semanas, a partir de setembro de 2024, com transmissões ao vivo para o Brasil. As melhores equipes disputarão a final do Super Bowl, após os playoffs eliminatórios.

10h30: Jacksonville Jaguars x New England Patriots 14h: Atlanta Falcons x Seattle Seahawks 14h: Buffalo Bills x Tennessee Titans 14h: Cleveland Browns x Cincinnati Bengals 14h: Green Bay Packers x Houston Texans 14h: Indianapolis Colts x Miami Dolphins 14h: Minnesota Vikings x Detroit Lions 14h: New York Giants x Philadelphia Eagles 17h05: Los Angeles Rams x Las Vegas Raiders 17h05: Washington Commanders x Carolina Panthers 17h25: San Francisco 49ers x Kansas City Chiefs 21h20: Pittsburgh Steelers x New York Jets

14h: Cleveland Browns x Baltimore Ravens 14h: Detroit Lions x Tennessee Titans 14h: Houston Texans x Indianapolis Colts 14h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Green Bay Packers 14h: Miami Dolphins x Arizona Cardinals 14h: New England Patriots x New York Jets 14h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Atlanta Falcons 14h: Washington Commanders x Chicago Bears 17h05: Los Angeles Chargers x New Orleans Saints 17h05: Seattle Seahawks x Buffalo Bills 17h25: Cincinnati Bengals x Philadelphia Eagles 17h25: Denver Broncos x Carolina Panthers 17h25: Las Vegas Raiders x Kansas City Chiefs 21h20: San Francisco 49ers x Dallas Cowboys

15h: Atlanta Falcons x Dallas Cowboys 15h: Baltimore Ravens x Denver Broncos 15h: Buffalo Bills x Miami Dolphins 15h: Carolina Panthers x New Orleans Saints 15h: Cincinnati Bengals x Las Vegas Raiders 15h: Cleveland Browns x Los Angeles Chargers 15h: Minnesota Vikings x Indianapolis Colts 15h: New York Giants x Washington Commanders 15h: Tennessee Titans x New England Patriots 18h05: Arizona Cardinals x Chicago Bears 18h25: Green Bay Packers x Detroit Lions 18h25: Seattle Seahawks x Los Angeles Rams 22h20: Philadelphia Eagles x Jacksonville Jaguars

11h30: Carolina Panthers x New York Giants 15h: Chicago Bears x New England Patriots 15h: Indianapolis Colts x Buffalo Bills 15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Minnesota Vikings 15h: Kansas City Chiefs x Denver Broncos 15h: New Orleans Saints x Atlanta Falcons 15h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x San Francisco 49ers 15h: Washington Commanders x Pittsburgh Steelers 18h05: Los Angeles Chargers x Tennessee Titans 18h25: Arizona Cardinals x New York Jets 18h25: Dallas Cowboys x Philadelphia Eagles 22h20: Houston Texans x Detroit Lions

NFL 2024/25: Semana 11

14 de novembro (quinta-feira)

22h15: Philadelphia Eagles x Washington Commanders

17 de novembro (domingo)

15h: Chicago Bears x Green Bay Packers

15h: Detroit Lions x Jacksonville Jaguars

15h: Miami Dolphins x Las Vegas Raiders

15h: New England Patriots x Los Angeles Rams

15h: New Orleans Saints x Cleveland Browns

15h: Pittsburgh Steelers x Baltimore Ravens

15h: Tennessee Titans x Minnesota Vikings

18h05: Denver Broncos x Atlanta Falcons

18h05: San Francisco 49ers x Seattle Seahawks

18h25: Buffalo Bills x Kansas City Chiefs

18h25: Los Angeles Chargers x Cincinnati Bengals

22h20: New York Jets x Indianapolis Colts

18 de novembro (segunda-feira)

22h15: Dallas Cowboys x Houston Texans



NFL 2024/25: Semana 12

21 de novembro (quinta-feira)

22h15: Cleveland Browns x Pittsburgh Steelers

24 de novembro (domingo)

15h: Carolina Panthers x Kansas City Chiefs

15h: Chicago Bears x Minnesota Vikings

15h: Houston Texans x Tennessee Titans

15h: Indianapolis Colts x Detroit Lions

15h: Miami Dolphins x New England Patriots

15h: New York Giants x Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15h: Washington Commanders x Dallas Cowboys

18h05: Las Vegas Raiders x Denver Broncos

18h25: Green Bay Packers x San Francisco 49ers

18h25: Seattle Seahawks x Arizona Cardinals

22h20: Los Angeles Rams x Philadelphia Eagles

25 de novembro (segunda-feira)

22h15: Los Angeles Chargers x Baltimore Ravens



NFL 2024/25: Semana 13

28 de novembro (quinta-feira)

14h30: Detroit Lions x Chicago Bears

18h30: Dallas Cowboys x New York Giants

22h20: Green Bay Packers x Miami Dolphins



29 de novembro (sexta-feira)



17h: Kansas City Chiefs x Las Vegas Raiders

1º de dezembro (domingo)

15h: Atlanta Falcons x Los Angeles Chargers

15h: Cincinnati Bengals x Pittsburgh Steelers

15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Houston Texans

15h: Minnesota Vikings x Arizona Cardinals

15h: New England Patriots x Indianapolis Colts

15h: New York Jets x Seattle Seahawks

15h: Washington Commanders x Tennessee Titans

18h05: Carolina Panthers x Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18h05: New Orleans Saints x Los Angeles Rams

18h25: Baltimore Ravens x Philadelphia Eagles

22h20: Buffalo Bills x San Francisco 49ers

2 de dezembro (segunda-feira)

22h15: Denver Broncos x Cleveland Browns

NFL 2024/25: Semana 14

5 de dezembro (quinta-feira)

22h15: Detroit Lions x Green Bay Packers

8 de dezembro (domingo)

15h: Miami Dolphins x New York Jets

15h: Minnesota Vikings x Atlanta Falcons

15h: New York Giants x New Orleans Saints

15h: Philadelphia Eagles x Carolina Panthers

15h: Pittsburgh Steelers x Cleveland Browns

15h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Las Vegas Raiders

15h: Tennessee Titans x Jacksonville Jaguars

18h05: Arizona Cardinals x Seattle Seahawks

18h25: Los Angeles Rams x Buffalo Bills

18h25: San Francisco 49ers x Chicago Bears

22h20: Kansas City Chiefs x Los Angeles Chargers

9 de dezembro (segunda-feira)

22h15: Dallas Cowboys x Cincinnati Bengals



NFL 2024/25: Semana 15

12 de dezembro (quinta-feira)

22h15: San Francisco 49ers x Los Angeles Rams

15 de dezembro (domingo)

15h: Carolina Panthers x Dallas Cowboys

15h: Cleveland Browns x Kansas City Chiefs

15h: Houston Texans x Miami Dolphins

15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x New York Jets

15h: New Orleans Saints x Washington Commanders

15h: New York Giants x Baltimore Ravens

15h: Tennessee Titans x Cincinnati Bengals

18h25: Arizona Cardinals x New England Patriots

18h25: Denver Broncos x Indianapolis Colts

18h25: Detroit Lions x Buffalo Bills

18h25: Los Angeles Chargers x Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18h25: Philadelphia Eagles x Pittsburgh Steelers

22h20: Seattle Seahawks x Green Bay Packers

16 de dezembro (segunda-feira)

22h: Minnesota Vikings x Chicago Bears

22h30: Las Vegas Raiders x Atlanta Falcons

NFL 2024/25: Semana 16

19 de dezembro (quinta-feira)

22h15: Cincinnati Bengals x Cleveland Browns

21 de dezembro (sábado)

15h: Kansas City Chiefs x Houston Texans

18h30: Baltimore Ravens x Pittsburgh Steelers

22 de dezembro (domingo)

15h: Atlanta Falcons x New York Giants

15h: Buffalo Bills x New England Patriots

15h: Carolina Panthers x Arizona Cardinals

15h: Chicago Bears x Detroit Lions

15h: Indianapolis Colts x Tennessee Titans

15h: New York Jets x Los Angeles Rams

15h: Washington Commanders x Philadelphia Eagles

18h05: Los Angeles Chargers x Denver Broncos

18h05: Seattle Seahawks x Minnesota Vikings

18h25: Las Vegas Raiders x Jacksonville Jaguars

18h25: Miami Dolphins x San Francisco 49ers

22h20: Dallas Cowboys x Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23 de dezembro (segunda-feira)

22h15: Green Bay Packers x New Orleans Saints

NFL 2024/25: Semana 17

25 de dezembro (quarta-feira)

15h: Pittsburgh Steelers x Kansas City Chiefs

18h30: Houston Texans x Baltimore Ravens

26 de dezembro (quinta-feira)

22h15: Chicago Bears x Seattle Seahawks

29 de dezembro (domingo)

15h: Buffalo Bills x New York Jets

15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Tennessee Titans

15h: Minnesota Vikings x Green Bay Packers

15h: New Orleans Saints x Las Vegas Raiders

15h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Carolina Panthers

18h25: Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys

22h20: Cleveland Browns x Miami Dolphins

30 de dezembro (segunda-feira)

22h15: San Francisco 49ers x Detroit Lions

Em definição (sem data)

Cincinnati Bengals x Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams x Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots x Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants x Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders x Atlanta Falcons

NFL 2024/25: Semana 18

Em definição (sem data)

Arizona Cardinals x San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons x Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens x Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys x Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos x Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions x Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers x Chicago Bears

Indianapolis Colts x Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders x Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams x Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots x Buffalo Bills

New York Jets x Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles x New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers x Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers x New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans x Houston Texans



NFL 2024/25: onde assistir online aos jogos

A transmissão das partidas na semana 7 estarão disponíveis nos canais ESPN (TV fechada), no streaming Disney + e por meio do NFL Game Pass (DAZN e Prime Video).

Durante a temporada 2024/2025 da NFL, alguns jogos também serão exibidos na televisão aberta pela RedeTV!, além da CazéTV.

No domingo, 20, a NFL Redzone, com os melhores momentos das partidas, será transmitida exclusivamente pelo Disney +.

Canais ESPN (ESPN 2, ESPN 3 e ESPN 4) - TV aberta

(ESPN 2, ESPN 3 e ESPN 4) - TV aberta Disney + (ESPN 3 - pacote básico) - serviço de streaming

(ESPN 3 - pacote básico) - serviço de streaming NFL Game Pass (DAZN e Prime Video)

(DAZN e Prime Video) RedeTV! - TV aberta

- TV aberta CazéTV (YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch e Samsung TV Plus)

Jogador que inspirou ‘Um sonho possível’ comenta processo contra ex-tutores | ENTENDA