NFL 2024/25: confira o calendário completo da temporada

NFL 2024/25: confira o calendário completo da temporadaVeja todas as partidas programadas, onde assistir e detalhes sobre a temporada atual da NFL, a partir da Semana 7
A temporada 2024/25 da National Football League (NFL) chega à sua sétima semana na quinta-feira, 17, representada pela disputa entre New Orleans Saints e Denver Broncos. Ambos ocupam o 3º lugar em suas respectivas divisões, na NFC Sul e AFC Oeste.
As partidas da temporada regular se estendem por 18 semanas, a partir de setembro de 2024, com transmissões ao vivo para o Brasil. As melhores equipes disputarão a final do Super Bowl, após os playoffs eliminatórios.
Confira o calendário completo da temporada da NFL 2024/25 a seguir (a partir da Semana 7).
NFL 2024/25: veja calendário completo
Confira os horários das partidas de cada semana.
NFL 2024/25: Semana 7
17 de outubro (quinta-feira)
21h15: New Orleans Saints x Denver Broncos
20 de outubro (domingo)
10h30: Jacksonville Jaguars x New England Patriots
14h: Atlanta Falcons x Seattle Seahawks
14h: Buffalo Bills x Tennessee Titans
14h: Cleveland Browns x Cincinnati Bengals
14h: Green Bay Packers x Houston Texans
14h: Indianapolis Colts x Miami Dolphins
14h: Minnesota Vikings x Detroit Lions
14h: New York Giants x Philadelphia Eagles
17h05: Los Angeles Rams x Las Vegas Raiders
17h05: Washington Commanders x Carolina Panthers
17h25: San Francisco 49ers x Kansas City Chiefs
21h20: Pittsburgh Steelers x New York Jets
21 de outubro (segunda-feira)
21h15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Baltimore Ravens
22h: Arizona Cardinals x Los Angeles Chargers
NFL 2024/25: Semana 8
24 de outubro (quinta-feira)
21h15: Los Angeles Rams x Minnesota Vikings
27 de outubro (domingo)
14h: Cleveland Browns x Baltimore Ravens
14h: Detroit Lions x Tennessee Titans
14h: Houston Texans x Indianapolis Colts
14h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Green Bay Packers
14h: Miami Dolphins x Arizona Cardinals
14h: New England Patriots x New York Jets
14h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Atlanta Falcons
14h: Washington Commanders x Chicago Bears
17h05: Los Angeles Chargers x New Orleans Saints
17h05: Seattle Seahawks x Buffalo Bills
17h25: Cincinnati Bengals x Philadelphia Eagles
17h25: Denver Broncos x Carolina Panthers
17h25: Las Vegas Raiders x Kansas City Chiefs
21h20: San Francisco 49ers x Dallas Cowboys
28 de outubro (segunda-feira)
21h15: Pittsburgh Steelers x New York Giants
NFL 2024/25: Semana 9
31 de outubro (quinta-feira)
21h15: New York Jets x Houston Texans
3 de novembro (domingo)
15h: Atlanta Falcons x Dallas Cowboys
15h: Baltimore Ravens x Denver Broncos
15h: Buffalo Bills x Miami Dolphins
15h: Carolina Panthers x New Orleans Saints
15h: Cincinnati Bengals x Las Vegas Raiders
15h: Cleveland Browns x Los Angeles Chargers
15h: Minnesota Vikings x Indianapolis Colts
15h: New York Giants x Washington Commanders
15h: Tennessee Titans x New England Patriots
18h05: Arizona Cardinals x Chicago Bears
18h25: Green Bay Packers x Detroit Lions
18h25: Seattle Seahawks x Los Angeles Rams
22h20: Philadelphia Eagles x Jacksonville Jaguars
4 de novembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Kansas City Chiefs x Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL 2024/25: Semana 10
7 de novembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: Baltimore Ravens x Cincinnati Bengals
10 de novembro (domingo)
11h30: Carolina Panthers x New York Giants
15h: Chicago Bears x New England Patriots
15h: Indianapolis Colts x Buffalo Bills
15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Minnesota Vikings
15h: Kansas City Chiefs x Denver Broncos
15h: New Orleans Saints x Atlanta Falcons
15h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x San Francisco 49ers
15h: Washington Commanders x Pittsburgh Steelers
18h05: Los Angeles Chargers x Tennessee Titans
18h25: Arizona Cardinals x New York Jets
18h25: Dallas Cowboys x Philadelphia Eagles
22h20: Houston Texans x Detroit Lions
11 de novembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Los Angeles Rams x Miami Dolphins
NFL 2024/25: Semana 11
14 de novembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: Philadelphia Eagles x Washington Commanders
17 de novembro (domingo)
15h: Chicago Bears x Green Bay Packers
15h: Detroit Lions x Jacksonville Jaguars
15h: Miami Dolphins x Las Vegas Raiders
15h: New England Patriots x Los Angeles Rams
15h: New Orleans Saints x Cleveland Browns
15h: Pittsburgh Steelers x Baltimore Ravens
15h: Tennessee Titans x Minnesota Vikings
18h05: Denver Broncos x Atlanta Falcons
18h05: San Francisco 49ers x Seattle Seahawks
18h25: Buffalo Bills x Kansas City Chiefs
18h25: Los Angeles Chargers x Cincinnati Bengals
22h20: New York Jets x Indianapolis Colts
18 de novembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Dallas Cowboys x Houston Texans
NFL 2024/25: Semana 12
21 de novembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: Cleveland Browns x Pittsburgh Steelers
24 de novembro (domingo)
15h: Carolina Panthers x Kansas City Chiefs
15h: Chicago Bears x Minnesota Vikings
15h: Houston Texans x Tennessee Titans
15h: Indianapolis Colts x Detroit Lions
15h: Miami Dolphins x New England Patriots
15h: New York Giants x Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15h: Washington Commanders x Dallas Cowboys
18h05: Las Vegas Raiders x Denver Broncos
18h25: Green Bay Packers x San Francisco 49ers
18h25: Seattle Seahawks x Arizona Cardinals
22h20: Los Angeles Rams x Philadelphia Eagles
25 de novembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Los Angeles Chargers x Baltimore Ravens
NFL 2024/25: Semana 13
28 de novembro (quinta-feira)
14h30: Detroit Lions x Chicago Bears
18h30: Dallas Cowboys x New York Giants
22h20: Green Bay Packers x Miami Dolphins
29 de novembro (sexta-feira)
17h: Kansas City Chiefs x Las Vegas Raiders
1º de dezembro (domingo)
15h: Atlanta Falcons x Los Angeles Chargers
15h: Cincinnati Bengals x Pittsburgh Steelers
15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Houston Texans
15h: Minnesota Vikings x Arizona Cardinals
15h: New England Patriots x Indianapolis Colts
15h: New York Jets x Seattle Seahawks
15h: Washington Commanders x Tennessee Titans
18h05: Carolina Panthers x Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18h05: New Orleans Saints x Los Angeles Rams
18h25: Baltimore Ravens x Philadelphia Eagles
22h20: Buffalo Bills x San Francisco 49ers
2 de dezembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Denver Broncos x Cleveland Browns
NFL 2024/25: Semana 14
5 de dezembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: Detroit Lions x Green Bay Packers
8 de dezembro (domingo)
15h: Miami Dolphins x New York Jets
15h: Minnesota Vikings x Atlanta Falcons
15h: New York Giants x New Orleans Saints
15h: Philadelphia Eagles x Carolina Panthers
15h: Pittsburgh Steelers x Cleveland Browns
15h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Las Vegas Raiders
15h: Tennessee Titans x Jacksonville Jaguars
18h05: Arizona Cardinals x Seattle Seahawks
18h25: Los Angeles Rams x Buffalo Bills
18h25: San Francisco 49ers x Chicago Bears
22h20: Kansas City Chiefs x Los Angeles Chargers
9 de dezembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Dallas Cowboys x Cincinnati Bengals
NFL 2024/25: Semana 15
12 de dezembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: San Francisco 49ers x Los Angeles Rams
15 de dezembro (domingo)
15h: Carolina Panthers x Dallas Cowboys
15h: Cleveland Browns x Kansas City Chiefs
15h: Houston Texans x Miami Dolphins
15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x New York Jets
15h: New Orleans Saints x Washington Commanders
15h: New York Giants x Baltimore Ravens
15h: Tennessee Titans x Cincinnati Bengals
18h25: Arizona Cardinals x New England Patriots
18h25: Denver Broncos x Indianapolis Colts
18h25: Detroit Lions x Buffalo Bills
18h25: Los Angeles Chargers x Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18h25: Philadelphia Eagles x Pittsburgh Steelers
22h20: Seattle Seahawks x Green Bay Packers
16 de dezembro (segunda-feira)
22h: Minnesota Vikings x Chicago Bears
22h30: Las Vegas Raiders x Atlanta Falcons
NFL 2024/25: Semana 16
19 de dezembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: Cincinnati Bengals x Cleveland Browns
21 de dezembro (sábado)
15h: Kansas City Chiefs x Houston Texans
18h30: Baltimore Ravens x Pittsburgh Steelers
22 de dezembro (domingo)
15h: Atlanta Falcons x New York Giants
15h: Buffalo Bills x New England Patriots
15h: Carolina Panthers x Arizona Cardinals
15h: Chicago Bears x Detroit Lions
15h: Indianapolis Colts x Tennessee Titans
15h: New York Jets x Los Angeles Rams
15h: Washington Commanders x Philadelphia Eagles
18h05: Los Angeles Chargers x Denver Broncos
18h05: Seattle Seahawks x Minnesota Vikings
18h25: Las Vegas Raiders x Jacksonville Jaguars
18h25: Miami Dolphins x San Francisco 49ers
22h20: Dallas Cowboys x Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 de dezembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: Green Bay Packers x New Orleans Saints
NFL 2024/25: Semana 17
25 de dezembro (quarta-feira)
15h: Pittsburgh Steelers x Kansas City Chiefs
18h30: Houston Texans x Baltimore Ravens
26 de dezembro (quinta-feira)
22h15: Chicago Bears x Seattle Seahawks
29 de dezembro (domingo)
15h: Buffalo Bills x New York Jets
15h: Jacksonville Jaguars x Tennessee Titans
15h: Minnesota Vikings x Green Bay Packers
15h: New Orleans Saints x Las Vegas Raiders
15h: Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Carolina Panthers
18h25: Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys
22h20: Cleveland Browns x Miami Dolphins
30 de dezembro (segunda-feira)
22h15: San Francisco 49ers x Detroit Lions
Em definição (sem data)
Cincinnati Bengals x Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams x Arizona Cardinals
New England Patriots x Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants x Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders x Atlanta Falcons
NFL 2024/25: Semana 18
Em definição (sem data)
Arizona Cardinals x San Francisco 49ers
Atlanta Falcons x Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens x Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys x Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos x Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions x Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers x Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts x Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders x Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams x Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots x Buffalo Bills
New York Jets x Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles x New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers x Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers x New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans x Houston Texans
NFL 2024/25: onde assistir online aos jogos
A transmissão das partidas na semana 7 estarão disponíveis nos canais ESPN (TV fechada), no streaming Disney + e por meio do NFL Game Pass (DAZN e Prime Video).
Durante a temporada 2024/2025 da NFL, alguns jogos também serão exibidos na televisão aberta pela RedeTV!, além da CazéTV.
No domingo, 20, a NFL Redzone, com os melhores momentos das partidas, será transmitida exclusivamente pelo Disney +.
- Canais ESPN (ESPN 2, ESPN 3 e ESPN 4) - TV aberta
- Disney + (ESPN 3 - pacote básico) - serviço de streaming
- NFL Game Pass (DAZN e Prime Video)
- RedeTV! - TV aberta
- CazéTV (YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch e Samsung TV Plus)
