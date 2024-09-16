Emmy 2024: 'Xógum' é eleita melhor série de drama

Emmy 2024 acontece neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles, e premia as melhores produções de drama e comédia dos streamings e da TV

"Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" foi a campeã na categoria Melhor Série de Drama da principal premiação da TV e dos streamings, o Emmy Awards. O evento de 2024 aconteceu neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles.

O de drama épico japonês "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", foi, neste ano, a produções com mais indicações ao Emmy, com o total de 25 indicações.

