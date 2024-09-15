Emmy 2024: confira lista completa dos vencedores da premiação

Emmy 2024: confira lista completa dos vencedores da premiaçãoEmmy acontece neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles, e premia as melhores produções de drama e comédia dos streamings e da TV
A principal premiação da TV e dos streamings acontece na noite deste domingo, 15, na 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, em Los Angeles.
A série de drama épico japonês "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão, foi a produções com mais indicações deste ano, com o total de 25 indicações, seguido das comédias "O Urso", com 23, e "Only Murders in the Building", com 21.
É + que streaming. É arte, cultura e história.
+ filmes, séries e documentários
+ reportagens interativas
+ colunistas exclusivos
Leia também: Emmy 2024: onde assistir às séries indicadas ao prêmio
Confira os vencedores do 76º Emmy Awards:
Melhor série dramática
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "A Idade Dourada"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- "Xógum"
- "Slow Horses"
- "O Problema dos 3 Corpos"
Melhor série cômica
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Segura a Onda"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- "Bebê Rena"
- "Fargo"
- "Uma Questão de Química"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"
- Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"
- Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry em "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
- Larry David em "Segura a Onda"
- Steve Martin em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White em "O Urso" (vencedor)
- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai em "Reservation Dogs"
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson em "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri em "O Urso"
- Selena Gomez em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph em "Fortuna"
- Jean Smart em "Hacks" (vencedora)
- Kristen Wiig em "Palm Royale"
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Matt Bomer em "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Richard Gadd em "Bebê Rena"
- Jon Hamm em "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Andrew Scott em "Ripley"
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Weronika Tofilska - "Bebê rena"
- Noah Hawley - "Fargo"
- Gus Van Sant - "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Milicent Shelton - "Lessons in chemistry"
- Steven Zaillian - "Ripley" (vencedor)
- Issa López - "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor programa de competição
- '"The amazing race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Traitors" (vencedor)
- "The Voice"
Melhor programa de variedades roteirizado
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "Last week tonight with John Oliver" (vencedor)
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jodie Foster em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Brie Larson em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Juno Temple em "Fargo"
- Sofia Vergara em "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Billy Crudup em "The Morning Show" (vencedor)
- Mark Duplass em "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm em "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Jack Lowden em "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce em "The Crown"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Christine Baranski em "A Idade Dourada"
- Nicole Beharie em "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki em "The Crown" (vencedora)
- Greta Lee em "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville em "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman em "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor em "The Morning Show"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce em "O Urso"
- Paul W. Downs em "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach em "O Urso" (vencedor)
- Paul Rudd em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams em "Abbott Elementary"
- Bowen Yang em "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Burnett em "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colon-Zayas em "O Urso"
- Hannah Einbinder em "Hacks"
- Janelle James em "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph em "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep em "Only Murders in the Building"
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - 'The Bear'
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - 'Girls5eva'
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - 'Hacks' (Vencedores)
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - 'The other two'
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - 'What we do in the shadows'
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jonathan Bailey em "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Robert Downey Jr. em "O Simpatizante"
- Tom Goodman-Hill em "Bebê Rena"
- John Hawkes em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Lamorne Morris em "Fargo"
- Lewis Pullman em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Treat Williams em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Dakota Fanning em "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone em "Under the Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning em "Bebê Rena" (vencedora)
- Aja Naomi King em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Diane Lane em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau em "Bebê Rena"
- Kali Reis em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
Melhor roteiro em especial
- Alex Edelman - 'Alex Edelman: Just for Us' (vencedor)
- Jacqueline Novak - 'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'
- John Early - 'John Early: Now More Than Ever'
- Mike Birbiglia - 'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool'
- Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel e Troy Walker - Oscar 2024
Quais foram as produções com mais indicações no Emmy 2024?
- "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão": 25 indicações
- "O Urso": 23 indicações
- "Only Murders in the Building": 21 indicações
- "True Detective: Terra Noturna": 19 indicações
- "The Crown": 18 indicações
- "Saturday Night Live": 17 indicações