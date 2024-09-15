Emmy 2024: confira lista completa dos vencedores da premiação

A principal premiação da TV e dos streamings acontece na noite deste domingo, 15, na 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, em Los Angeles.

A série de drama épico japonês "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão, foi a produções com mais indicações deste ano, com o total de 25 indicações, seguido das comédias "O Urso", com 23, e "Only Murders in the Building", com 21.

