Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 5; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 5; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioConfira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, domingo, 5 de dezembro (5/12).
01:00 | Dez. 05, 2021
Brasileirão Série A 2021
- 16h - Corinthians x Grêmio - Globo, SporTV e Premiere
- 16h - Atlético-MG x RB Bragantino - Globo e Premiere
- 16h - Bahia x Fluminense - Premiere
- 19h - Ceará x América-MG - Premiere
Jogos Internacionais
- 8h30min - Bologna x Fiorentina - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 8h30min - Sampdoria Genoa x Roma (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
- 9h - St Etienne x Rennes - STAR+
- 9h15min - Rochdale x Plymouth - STAR+
- 9h30min - KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk x Antwerp - STAR+
- 10h - Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol - STAR+
- 10h30min - Milan x Inter de Milão - STAR+
- 11h - Leeds x Brentford - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 11h - Manchester United x Crystal Palace - STAR+
- 11h - Tottenham x Norwich - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 11h - Spezia x Sassuolo - STAR+
- 11h - Venezia x Verona - STAR+
- 11h - Arsenal x Chelsea (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
- 11h30min - QPR x Stoke - STAR+
- 12h15min - Elche x Cádiz - STAR+
- 12h45min - Feyenoord x Fortuna Sittard - STAR+
- 13h - Nice x Estrasburgo - STAR+
- 13h - Kidderminster x Halifax - STAR+
- 13h30min - Aston Villa x Leicester - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 14h - Sampdoria x Lazio - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 14h30min - Levante x Osasuna - STAR+
- 15h - Atlante x Venados FC - STAR+
- 16h45min - Bordeaux x Lyon - Fox Sports, TV5 Monde e STAR+
- 16h45min - Juventus x Genoa - STAR+
- 17h - Celta de Vigo x Valência - STAR+
- 17h - Philadelphia Union x New York City FC - STAR+
- 19h15min - Independiente x San Lorenzo - STAR+
- 20h - Club Celaya x Leones Negros - STAR+
- 21h30min - River Plate x Defensa y Justicia - Fox Sports
Campeonato Cearense Feminino 2021
- 9h - Ceará x Fortaleza - FCF TV (Youtube)
Campeonato Gaúcho Feminino
- 10h - Internacional x Grêmio - Globo (RS)
