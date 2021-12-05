imagem do icone de pesquisa
Copyright © 2021. Todos os direitos reservados.
Termo de Uso Política de Privacidade Política de Cookies Conheça O POVO Trabalhe Conosco Fale com a gente Assine Ombudsman
Participamos do
Início Esportes Futebol Jogos de hoje

Jogos de futebol hoje, domingo, 5; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, domingo, 5 de dezembro (5/12). Jogos no Brasil já recebem torcida mandante e visitante nos estádios
01:00 | Dez. 05, 2021
Autor O Povo
Foto do autor
O Povo Autor
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

Brasileirão Série A 2021

Jogos Internacionais

  • 8h30min - Bologna x Fiorentina - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 8h30min - Sampdoria Genoa x Roma (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
  • 9h - St Etienne x Rennes - STAR+
  • 9h15min - Rochdale x Plymouth - STAR+
  • 9h30min - KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk x Antwerp - STAR+
  • 10h - Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol - STAR+
  • 10h30min - Milan x Inter de Milão - STAR+
  • 11h - Leeds x Brentford - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 11h - Manchester United x Crystal Palace - STAR+
  • 11h - Tottenham x Norwich - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 11h - Spezia x Sassuolo - STAR+
  • 11h - Venezia x Verona - STAR+
  • 11h - Arsenal x Chelsea (Feminino) - ESPN e STAR+
  • 11h30min - QPR x Stoke - STAR+
  • 12h15min - Elche x Cádiz - STAR+
  • 12h45min - Feyenoord x Fortuna Sittard - STAR+
  • 13h - Nice x Estrasburgo - STAR+
  • 13h - Kidderminster x Halifax - STAR+
  • 13h30min - Aston Villa x Leicester - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 14h - Sampdoria x Lazio - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 14h30min - Levante x Osasuna - STAR+
  • 15h - Atlante x Venados FC - STAR+
  • 16h45min - Bordeaux x Lyon - Fox Sports, TV5 Monde e STAR+
  • 16h45min - Juventus x Genoa - STAR+
  • 17h - Celta de Vigo x Valência - STAR+
  • 17h - Philadelphia Union x New York City FC - STAR+
  • 19h15min - Independiente x San Lorenzo - STAR+
  • 20h - Club Celaya x Leones Negros - STAR+
  • 21h30min - River Plate x Defensa y Justicia - Fox Sports

Campeonato Cearense Feminino 2021

  • 9h - Ceará x Fortaleza - FCF TV (Youtube)

Campeonato Gaúcho Feminino

  • 10h - Internacional x Grêmio - Globo (RS)

Leia mais:

Mais jogos de futebol

Dúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente

Tags

jogos jogos futebol hoje futebol na tv programação futebol assistir futebol ao vivo transmissão ao vivo jogos futebol na tv assistir jogo hoje