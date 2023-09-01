Netflix, Disney+ e Prime Video: veja lançamentos do fim de semana

O Vida&Arte selecionou filmes e as séries que chegam aos catálogos dos principais streamings, como Prime Video, Netflix e Disney +

O fim de semana chegou e o Vida&Arte preparou uma lista com alguns lançamentos das principais plataformas de streaming para assistir nos próximos dias. Com "Quem é a Loba?" e "A Pequena Sereia", confira as opções!

Netflix



Um grupo de dez pessoas está buscando o amor. Mas, entre as mulheres, há pelo menos uma "loba" proibida de se apaixonar.



Disney +



Uma jovem sereia faz um acordo com uma bruxa do mar para trocar sua bela voz por pernas humanas para que possa descobrir o mundo acima da água e impressionar um príncipe.