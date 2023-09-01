Netflix, Disney+ e Prime Video: veja lançamentos do fim de semana

O Vida&Arte selecionou filmes e as séries que chegam aos catálogos dos principais streamings, como Prime Video, Netflix e Disney +
Autor Lillian Santos
Foto do autor
Lillian Santos Autor
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

O fim de semana chegou e o Vida&Arte preparou uma lista com alguns lançamentos das principais plataformas de streaming para assistir nos próximos dias. Com "Quem é a Loba?" e "A Pequena Sereia", confira as opções!

Netflix

Um grupo de dez pessoas está buscando o amor. Mas, entre as mulheres, há pelo menos uma "loba" proibida de se apaixonar.

Seja assinante O POVO+

Tenha acesso a todos os conteúdos exclusivos, colunistas, acessos ilimitados e descontos em lojas, farmácias e muito mais.

Assine

Disney +

Uma jovem sereia faz um acordo com uma bruxa do mar para trocar sua bela voz por pernas humanas para que possa descobrir o mundo acima da água e impressionar um príncipe.

Clique aqui para ver o trailer

Confira todos os lançamentos:

Netflix

  • B.O.
  • (Des)Encanto - Parte 5
  • Um Clímax Entre Nós
  • Quem é a Loba?
  • Arquivos da Perversão: Abusos na Boy Scouts of America
  • Predadores do Mundo Animal
  • Casamento às Cegas: Depois do Altar - Temporada 4
  • Lista Negra - Temporada 10
  • One Piece: Coração de Ouro
  • One Piece: Aventura em Nebulândia
  • One Piece: Episódio de Skypiea
  • One Piece: 3D2Y
  • One Piece: Episódio do East Blue
  • Naruto – O Filme: A Lenda da Pedra de Gelel
  • Naruto – O Filme: Guardiões do Reino da Lua Crescente
  • Naruto – O Filme: O Confronto Ninja no País da Neve
  • Naruto Shippuden: A Morte de Naruto!
  • Naruto Shippuden 2: Vínculos
  • Naruto Shippuden 3: Herdeiros da Vontade de Fogo
  • Naruto Shippuden 4: A Torre Perdida
  • Naruto Shippuden 5: A Prisão de Sangue

Prime Video

  • Noites Árabes
  • Cidade Spin
  • A Roda do Tempo
  • One Shot: Elite das Horas Extras
  • 10 Coisas que Eu Odeio em Você
  • 2001: Uma Odisseia no Espaço
  • 21 gramas
  • 23:59
  • Uma bala para Pretty Boy
  • Uma Força de Um
  • Um Homem Chamado Sarge
  • Uma Questão de Tempo
  • Uma Fúria para Viver
  • Abbott e Costello conhecem Frankenstein
  • Depois da Meia-Noite
  • Alakazam, o Grande
  • Alex Cross
  • All About My Mother
  • Amazons Of Rome
  • American Ninja
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  • Anaconda
  • And Your Name Is Jonah
  • Angel Eyes
  • Apartment 143
  • April Morning
  • Are You In The House Alone?
  • Army of Darkness
  • As Above, So Below
  • Back to School
  • Bad Education
  • Bad News Bears
  • Bailout At 43,000
  • Balls Out
  • Beer
  • Behind the Mask
  • Belly Of An Architect
  • Berlin Tunnel 21
  • Bewitched
  • Billion Dollar Brain
  • Blow
  • Body Slam
  • Born to Race
  • Bowling For Columbine
  • Boy of the Streets
  • Breakdown
  • Brides of Dracula
  • Brigadoon
  • Broken Embraces
  • Buster
  • Calendar Girl Murders
  • California Dreaming
  • Campus Rhythm
  • Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl
  • Carpool
  • Carry on Columbus
  • Carve Her Name with Pride
  • Chasing Papi
  • Cheerleaders Beach Party
  • Children Of Men
  • Child’s Play
  • China Doll
  • Chrome and Hot Leather
  • Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction
  • Committed
  • Conan The Barbarian
  • Condor
  • Confidence Girl
  • Courage Mountain
  • Crossplot
  • Curse Of The Swamp Creature
  • Curse of the Undead
  • Cycle Savages
  • Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc.
  • Damned River
  • Dancers
  • Danger in Paradise
  • Dangerous Love
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Defiance
  • Deja Vu
  • Desert Sand
  • Desperado
  • Detective Kitty O’Day
  • Detective School Dropouts
  • Devil
  • Devil’s Eight
  • Diary of a Bachelor
  • Dogs
  • Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title
  • Double Trouble
  • Down The Drain
  • Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype
  • Dracula
  • Drag Me To Hell
  • Driving Miss Daisy
  • Dust 2 Glory
  • Edge of Darkness
  • Eight Men Out
  • Eight on the Lam
  • Electra Glide In Blue
  • Elephant Tales
  • Europa Report
  • Evil Dead
  • Explosive Generation
  • Extraction
  • Face/Off
  • Fanboys
  • Fashion Model
  • Fatal Charm
  • Fearless Frank
  • Finders Keepers
  • Flight That Disappeared
  • Flight to Hong Kong
  • Fools Rush In
  • For The Love of Aaron
  • For The Love of It
  • For Those Who Think Young
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral
  • From Hollywood to Deadwood
  • Frontera
  • Fury on Wheels
  • Gambit
  • Ghost Story
  • Gigli
  • Grace Quigley
  • Grievous Bodily Harm
  • Hangfire
  • Haunted House
  • Hawks
  • Hell Drivers
  • Here Comes the Devil
  • Hollywood Harry
  • Honeymoon Limited
  • Hostile Witness
  • Hot Under The Collar
  • Hotel Rwanda
  • Hugo
  • I Am Durán
  • I Saw the Devil
  • I’m So Excited!
  • Inconceivable
  • Innocent Lies
  • Intimate Strangers
  • Invisible Invaders
  • It Rains In My Village
  • Jarhead
  • Jeff, Who Lives At Home
  • Joyride
  • Juan Of The Dead
  • Kalifornia
  • Khyber Patrol
  • La Bamba
  • Labou
  • Lady In A Corner
  • Ladybird, Ladybird
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
  • Legend Of Johnny Lingo
  • Little Dorrit
  • Little Sweetheart
  • Lost Battalion
  • Mama
  • Mandrill
  • Masters Of The Universe
  • Matchless
  • Meeting At Midnight
  • Men’s Club
  • Mfkz
  • Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Miss All American Beauty
  • Mission of the Shark
  • Mixed Company
  • Mystery Liner
  • National Lampoon’s Movie Madness
  • New York Minute
  • Nicholas Nickleby
  • Night Creatures
  • No
  • Observe and Report
  • Octavia
  • October Sky
  • Of Mice and Men
  • One Man’s Way
  • One Summer Love
  • Operation Atlantis
  • Overkill
  • Panga
  • Passport To Terror
  • Phaedra
  • Play Misty For Me
  • Portrait Of A Stripper
  • Powaqqatsi
  • Predator: The Quietus
  • Private Investigations
  • Prophecy
  • Pulse
  • Quinceanera
  • Raiders of the Seven Seas
  • Red Dawn
  • Red Eye
  • Red Riding Hood
  • Red River
  • Reform School Girls
  • Riddick
  • Riot in Juvenile Prison
  • River of Death
  • Rocky
  • Rocky II
  • Rose Garden
  • Roxanne
  • Rumble Fish
  • Runaway Train
  • Running Scared
  • Safari 3000
  • Season Of Fear
  • Secret Window
  • Sense And Sensibility
  • Sergeant Deadhead
  • Seven Hours to Judgment
  • Sharks’ Treasure
  • She’s Out of My League
  • She’s the One
  • Sin Nombre
  • Sinister
  • Slamdance
  • Snitch
  • Son of Dracula
  • Space Probe Taurus
  • Spanglish
  • Spell
  • Stardust
  • Step Up
  • Sticky Fingers
  • Stigmata
  • Sugar
  • Summer Rental
  • Surrender
  • Sword Of The Valiant
  • Tangerine
  • Tenth Man
  • The Adventures Of Gerard
  • The Adventures Of The American Rabbit
  • The Assisi Underground
  • The Bad News Bears
  • The Beast with a Million Eyes
  • The Birdcage
  • The Black Dahlia
  • The Black Tent
  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Legacy
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Break-Up
  • The Cat Burglar
  • The Chronicles of Riddick
  • The Clown and the Kid
  • The Diary of a High School Bride
  • The Dictator
  • The Evictors
  • The Fake
  • The Family Stone
  • The Final Alliance
  • The Finest Hour
  • The Frog Prince
  • The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini
  • The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant
  • The Invisible Man
  • The Jewel Of The Nile
  • The Late Great Planet Earth
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • The Little Vampire
  • The Living Ghost
  • The Locusts
  • The Machinist
  • The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • The Mighty Quinn
  • The Misfits
  • The Motorcycle Diaries
  • The Mouse on the Moon
  • The Mummy
  • The Naked Cage
  • The Night They Raided Minsky’s
  • The Possession
  • The Prince
  • The Program
  • The Ring
  • The Sacrament
  • The Savage Wild
  • The Secret In Their Eyes
  • The Sharkfighters
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles
  • The Sum of All Fears
  • The Winds of Kitty Hawk
  • The Wolf Man
  • The Young Savages
  • Three Came To Kill
  • Three Kinds of Heat
  • Through Naked Eyes
  • Time Limit
  • To Catch a Thief
  • Tough Guys Don’t Dance
  • Track of Thunder
  • Transformations
  • Transporter 3
  • Trollhunter
  • True Heart
  • Underground
  • Unholy Rollers
  • Unsettled Land
  • V/H/S
  • War, Italian Style
  • Warriors Five
  • We Still Kill the Old Way
  • When A Stranger Calls
  • Where the Buffalo Roam
  • Where the River Runs Black
  • Wild Bill
  • Wild Racers
  • Wild Things
  • Windows
  • Woman Of Straw
  • Young Racers
  • Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Disney +

  • Ahsoka
  • Trolley Troubles
  • All Wet
  • A Pequena Sereia
  • As Três Detetives – Temporada 1
  • Disney Junior Wonderful World Of Songs – Temporada 1
  • Eu Sou Groot – Temporada 2
  • Spidey e seus Amigos Espetaculares
  • Minha Música, Minha Terra: Jota Quest

Confira os lançamentos do streaming da semana anterior

Podcast Vida&Arte

O podcast Vida&Arte é destinado a falar sobre temas de cultura. O conteúdo está disponível nas plataformas Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts e Spreaker. Escute o podcast clicando aqui

Dúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente

Tags

vidaearte netflix disney plus amazon prime video hbo max lancamentos nos streamings filmes nos streamings series nos streamings

Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais ou Aceitar.

Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Política de privacidade

Aceitar