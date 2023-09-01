Netflix, Disney+ e Prime Video: veja lançamentos do fim de semana

Netflix, Disney+ e Prime Video: veja lançamentos do fim de semanaO Vida&Arte selecionou filmes e as séries que chegam aos catálogos dos principais streamings, como Prime Video, Netflix e Disney +
O fim de semana chegou e o Vida&Arte preparou uma lista com alguns lançamentos das principais plataformas de streaming para assistir nos próximos dias. Com "Quem é a Loba?" e "A Pequena Sereia", confira as opções!
Netflix
Um grupo de dez pessoas está buscando o amor. Mas, entre as mulheres, há pelo menos uma "loba" proibida de se apaixonar.
Disney +
Uma jovem sereia faz um acordo com uma bruxa do mar para trocar sua bela voz por pernas humanas para que possa descobrir o mundo acima da água e impressionar um príncipe.
Confira todos os lançamentos:
Netflix
- B.O.
- (Des)Encanto - Parte 5
- Um Clímax Entre Nós
- Quem é a Loba?
- Arquivos da Perversão: Abusos na Boy Scouts of America
- Predadores do Mundo Animal
- Casamento às Cegas: Depois do Altar - Temporada 4
- Lista Negra - Temporada 10
- One Piece: Coração de Ouro
- One Piece: Aventura em Nebulândia
- One Piece: Episódio de Skypiea
- One Piece: 3D2Y
- One Piece: Episódio do East Blue
- Naruto – O Filme: A Lenda da Pedra de Gelel
- Naruto – O Filme: Guardiões do Reino da Lua Crescente
- Naruto – O Filme: O Confronto Ninja no País da Neve
- Naruto Shippuden: A Morte de Naruto!
- Naruto Shippuden 2: Vínculos
- Naruto Shippuden 3: Herdeiros da Vontade de Fogo
- Naruto Shippuden 4: A Torre Perdida
- Naruto Shippuden 5: A Prisão de Sangue
Prime Video
- Noites Árabes
- Cidade Spin
- A Roda do Tempo
- One Shot: Elite das Horas Extras
- 10 Coisas que Eu Odeio em Você
- 2001: Uma Odisseia no Espaço
- 21 gramas
- 23:59
- Uma bala para Pretty Boy
- Uma Força de Um
- Um Homem Chamado Sarge
- Uma Questão de Tempo
- Uma Fúria para Viver
- Abbott e Costello conhecem Frankenstein
- Depois da Meia-Noite
- Alakazam, o Grande
- Alex Cross
- All About My Mother
- Amazons Of Rome
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- Anaconda
- And Your Name Is Jonah
- Angel Eyes
- Apartment 143
- April Morning
- Are You In The House Alone?
- Army of Darkness
- As Above, So Below
- Back to School
- Bad Education
- Bad News Bears
- Bailout At 43,000
- Balls Out
- Beer
- Behind the Mask
- Belly Of An Architect
- Berlin Tunnel 21
- Bewitched
- Billion Dollar Brain
- Blow
- Body Slam
- Born to Race
- Bowling For Columbine
- Boy of the Streets
- Breakdown
- Brides of Dracula
- Brigadoon
- Broken Embraces
- Buster
- Calendar Girl Murders
- California Dreaming
- Campus Rhythm
- Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl
- Carpool
- Carry on Columbus
- Carve Her Name with Pride
- Chasing Papi
- Cheerleaders Beach Party
- Children Of Men
- Child’s Play
- China Doll
- Chrome and Hot Leather
- Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction
- Committed
- Conan The Barbarian
- Condor
- Confidence Girl
- Courage Mountain
- Crossplot
- Curse Of The Swamp Creature
- Curse of the Undead
- Cycle Savages
- Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc.
- Damned River
- Dancers
- Danger in Paradise
- Dangerous Love
- Deep Blue Sea
- Defiance
- Deja Vu
- Desert Sand
- Desperado
- Detective Kitty O’Day
- Detective School Dropouts
- Devil
- Devil’s Eight
- Diary of a Bachelor
- Dogs
- Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title
- Double Trouble
- Down The Drain
- Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype
- Dracula
- Drag Me To Hell
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Dust 2 Glory
- Edge of Darkness
- Eight Men Out
- Eight on the Lam
- Electra Glide In Blue
- Elephant Tales
- Europa Report
- Evil Dead
- Explosive Generation
- Extraction
- Face/Off
- Fanboys
- Fashion Model
- Fatal Charm
- Fearless Frank
- Finders Keepers
- Flight That Disappeared
- Flight to Hong Kong
- Fools Rush In
- For The Love of Aaron
- For The Love of It
- For Those Who Think Young
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- From Hollywood to Deadwood
- Frontera
- Fury on Wheels
- Gambit
- Ghost Story
- Gigli
- Grace Quigley
- Grievous Bodily Harm
- Hangfire
- Haunted House
- Hawks
- Hell Drivers
- Here Comes the Devil
- Hollywood Harry
- Honeymoon Limited
- Hostile Witness
- Hot Under The Collar
- Hotel Rwanda
- Hugo
- I Am Durán
- I Saw the Devil
- I’m So Excited!
- Inconceivable
- Innocent Lies
- Intimate Strangers
- Invisible Invaders
- It Rains In My Village
- Jarhead
- Jeff, Who Lives At Home
- Joyride
- Juan Of The Dead
- Kalifornia
- Khyber Patrol
- La Bamba
- Labou
- Lady In A Corner
- Ladybird, Ladybird
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
- Legend Of Johnny Lingo
- Little Dorrit
- Little Sweetheart
- Lost Battalion
- Mama
- Mandrill
- Masters Of The Universe
- Matchless
- Meeting At Midnight
- Men’s Club
- Mfkz
- Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Miss All American Beauty
- Mission of the Shark
- Mixed Company
- Mystery Liner
- National Lampoon’s Movie Madness
- New York Minute
- Nicholas Nickleby
- Night Creatures
- No
- Observe and Report
- Octavia
- October Sky
- Of Mice and Men
- One Man’s Way
- One Summer Love
- Operation Atlantis
- Overkill
- Panga
- Passport To Terror
- Phaedra
- Play Misty For Me
- Portrait Of A Stripper
- Powaqqatsi
- Predator: The Quietus
- Private Investigations
- Prophecy
- Pulse
- Quinceanera
- Raiders of the Seven Seas
- Red Dawn
- Red Eye
- Red Riding Hood
- Red River
- Reform School Girls
- Riddick
- Riot in Juvenile Prison
- River of Death
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rose Garden
- Roxanne
- Rumble Fish
- Runaway Train
- Running Scared
- Safari 3000
- Season Of Fear
- Secret Window
- Sense And Sensibility
- Sergeant Deadhead
- Seven Hours to Judgment
- Sharks’ Treasure
- She’s Out of My League
- She’s the One
- Sin Nombre
- Sinister
- Slamdance
- Snitch
- Son of Dracula
- Space Probe Taurus
- Spanglish
- Spell
- Stardust
- Step Up
- Sticky Fingers
- Stigmata
- Sugar
- Summer Rental
- Surrender
- Sword Of The Valiant
- Tangerine
- Tenth Man
- The Adventures Of Gerard
- The Adventures Of The American Rabbit
- The Assisi Underground
- The Bad News Bears
- The Beast with a Million Eyes
- The Birdcage
- The Black Dahlia
- The Black Tent
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Break-Up
- The Cat Burglar
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- The Clown and the Kid
- The Diary of a High School Bride
- The Dictator
- The Evictors
- The Fake
- The Family Stone
- The Final Alliance
- The Finest Hour
- The Frog Prince
- The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini
- The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant
- The Invisible Man
- The Jewel Of The Nile
- The Late Great Planet Earth
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Little Vampire
- The Living Ghost
- The Locusts
- The Machinist
- The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Mighty Quinn
- The Misfits
- The Motorcycle Diaries
- The Mouse on the Moon
- The Mummy
- The Naked Cage
- The Night They Raided Minsky’s
- The Possession
- The Prince
- The Program
- The Ring
- The Sacrament
- The Savage Wild
- The Secret In Their Eyes
- The Sharkfighters
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Winds of Kitty Hawk
- The Wolf Man
- The Young Savages
- Three Came To Kill
- Three Kinds of Heat
- Through Naked Eyes
- Time Limit
- To Catch a Thief
- Tough Guys Don’t Dance
- Track of Thunder
- Transformations
- Transporter 3
- Trollhunter
- True Heart
- Underground
- Unholy Rollers
- Unsettled Land
- V/H/S
- War, Italian Style
- Warriors Five
- We Still Kill the Old Way
- When A Stranger Calls
- Where the Buffalo Roam
- Where the River Runs Black
- Wild Bill
- Wild Racers
- Wild Things
- Windows
- Woman Of Straw
- Young Racers
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Disney +
- Ahsoka
- Trolley Troubles
- All Wet
- A Pequena Sereia
- As Três Detetives – Temporada 1
- Disney Junior Wonderful World Of Songs – Temporada 1
- Eu Sou Groot – Temporada 2
- Spidey e seus Amigos Espetaculares
- Minha Música, Minha Terra: Jota Quest
Podcast Vida&Arte
O podcast Vida&Arte é destinado a falar sobre temas de cultura. O conteúdo está disponível nas plataformas Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts e Spreaker. Escute o podcast clicando aquiDúvidas, Críticas e Sugestões? Fale com a gente