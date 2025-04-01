Emissora de stablecoin Circle entra com pedido de IPO

O Circle Internet Group, um dos maiores participantes da indústria criptográfica, entrou com um pedido para abrir o capital junto aos reguladores de valores mobiliários dos EUA. O Circle, cujo negócio principal mantém uma stablecoin baseada em dólares norte-americanos, não informou na terça-feira quantas ações pretende listar e também não forneceu uma faixa de preço antecipada. A empresa planeja listar ações na Bolsa de Valores de Nova York sob o código CRCL.

Fundada em 2013 por Jeremy Allaire e Sean Neville, o Circle é mais conhecido por sua USD Coin, um tipo de criptomoeda que atrela seu valor ao dólar americano. USD Coin tem uma capitalização de mercado de cerca de US$ 60 bilhões, o segundo lugar entre as stablecoins, atrás do tether. As stablecoins são capazes de manter uma proporção de 1:1 com uma moeda governamental porque são apoiadas por uma carteira de dívida pública de curto prazo e outros ativos quase monetários. E nos últimos anos, o aumento do rendimento do Tesouro dos EUA ajudou a elevar os juros que os emissores de stablecoin cobraram sobre essas reservas. O pedido ocorre no momento em que os parlamentares dos EUA se concentram em uma medida que forneceria aos emissores de stablecoin uma estrutura regulatória, definindo regras sobre reservas e proteção ao cliente.

DJ STABLECOIN ISSUER CIRCLE FILES FOR IPO -- UPDATE By Connor Hart and Vicky Ge Huang Circle Internet Group, one of the crypto industry's biggest players, has filed with U.S. securities regulators to go public.

Circle, whose core business maintains a U.S.-dollar-based stablecoin, didn't say Tuesday how many shares it would list or give an anticipated price range. The company plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL. Founded in 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, Circle is best known for its USD Coin, a type of cryptocurrency that pegs its value to the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of about $60 billion, second in the world among stablecoins behind Tether.

Stablecoins are able to maintain a 1:1 ratio with a government currency because they are backed by a portfolio of short-term government debt and other near-cash assets. And in recent years, rising U.S. Treasury yield has helped lift the interest stablecoin issuers have collected on those reserves. The filing comes as U.S. lawmakers zero in on a measure that would provide stablecoin issuers with a regulatory framework, defining rules on reserves and customer protections. Circle posted a profit of $155.7 million in 2024, down from $267.6 million a year earlier. Total revenue came in at $1.68 billion last year, compared with $1.45 billion a year prior.