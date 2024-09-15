Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Emmy 2024: Jeremy Allen White é eleito melhor ator em série de comédia

Emmy 2024 acontece neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles, e premia as melhores produções de drama e comédia dos streamings e da TV
Autor Raquel Aquino
Raquel Aquino
Ver perfil do autor
Tipo Notícia

Jeremy Allen White, de "O Urso", foi o campeão na categoria Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia da principal premiação da TV e dos streamings, o Emmy Awards. O evento de 2024 aconteceu neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles.

Leia também: Emmy 2024: onde assistir às séries indicadas ao prêmio

Confira os vencedores do 76º Emmy Awards:

Melhor série dramática

  • "The Crown"
  • "Fallout"
  • "A Idade Dourada"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
  • "Xógum"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "O Problema dos 3 Corpos"

Melhor série cômica

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "O Urso"
  • "Segura a Onda"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Palm Royale"
  • "Reservation Dogs"
  • "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

  • "Bebê Rena"
  • "Fargo"
  • "Uma Questão de Química"
  • "Ripley"
  • "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"
  • Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
  • Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Dominic West, "The Crown"

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"
  • Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
  • Anna Sawai, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Imelda Staunton, "The Crown" 
  • Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Berry em "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
  • Larry David em "Segura a Onda"
  • Steve Martin em "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short em "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White em "O Urso" (vencedor)
  • D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai em "Reservation Dogs"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson em "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri em "O Urso"
  • Selena Gomez em "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Maya Rudolph em "Fortuna"
  • Jean Smart em "Hacks" (vencedora)
  • Kristen Wiig em "Palm Royale"

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

  • Matt Bomer em "Companheiros de Viagem"
  • Richard Gadd em "Bebê Rena"
  • Jon Hamm em "Fargo"
  • Tom Hollander em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Andrew Scott em "Ripley"

Melhor programa de competição

  • '"The amazing race"
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race"
  • "Top Chef"
  • "The Traitors" (vencedor)
  • "The Voice"

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

  • Jodie Foster em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
  • Brie Larson em "Uma Questão de Química"
  • Juno Temple em "Fargo"
  • Sofia Vergara em "Griselda"
  • Naomi Watts em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Billy Crudup em "The Morning Show" (vencedor)
  • Mark Duplass em "The Morning Show"
  • Jon Hamm em "The Morning Show"
  • Takehiro Hira em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Jack Lowden em "Slow Horses"
  • Jonathan Pryce em "The Crown"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Christine Baranski em "A Idade Dourada"
  • Nicole Beharie em "The Morning Show"
  • Elizabeth Debicki em "The Crown" (vencedora)
  • Greta Lee em "The Morning Show"
  • Lesley Manville em "The Crown"
  • Karen Pittman em "The Morning Show"
  • Holland Taylor em "The Morning Show"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce em "O Urso"
  • Paul W. Downs em "Hacks"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach em "O Urso" (vencedor)
  • Paul Rudd em "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Tyler James Williams em "Abbott Elementary"
  • Bowen Yang em "Saturday Night Live"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Burnett em "Palm Royale"
  • Liza Colon-Zayas em "O Urso"
  • Hannah Einbinder em "Hacks"
  • Janelle James em "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph em "Abbott Elementary"
  • Meryl Streep em "Only Murders in the Building"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

  • Jonathan Bailey em "Companheiros de Viagem"
  • Robert Downey Jr. em "O Simpatizante"
  • Tom Goodman-Hill em "Bebê Rena"
  • John Hawkes em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
  • Lamorne Morris em "Fargo"
  • Lewis Pullman em "Uma Questão de Química"
  • Treat Williams em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

  • Dakota Fanning em "Ripley"
  • Lily Gladstone em "Under the Bridge"
  • Jessica Gunning em "Bebê Rena" (vencedora)
  • Aja Naomi King em "Uma Questão de Química"
  • Diane Lane em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Nava Mau em "Bebê Rena"
  • Kali Reis em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"

Quais foram as produções com mais indicações no Emmy 2024?

  1. "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão": 25 indicações
  2. "O Urso": 23 indicações
  3. "Only Murders in the Building": 21 indicações
  4. "True Detective: Terra Noturna": 19 indicações
  5. "The Crown": 18 indicações
  6. "Saturday Night Live": 17 indicações

Tags

Emmy 2024

