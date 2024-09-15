Emmy 2024: Jeremy Allen White é eleito melhor ator em série de comédia

Emmy 2024: Jeremy Allen White é eleito melhor ator em série de comédiaEmmy 2024 acontece neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles, e premia as melhores produções de drama e comédia dos streamings e da TV
Jeremy Allen White, de "O Urso", foi o campeão na categoria Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia da principal premiação da TV e dos streamings, o Emmy Awards. O evento de 2024 aconteceu neste domingo, 15, em Los Angeles.
Leia também: Emmy 2024: onde assistir às séries indicadas ao prêmio
É + que streaming. É arte, cultura e história.
+ filmes, séries e documentários
+ reportagens interativas
+ colunistas exclusivos
Confira os vencedores do 76º Emmy Awards:
Melhor série dramática
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "A Idade Dourada"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- "Xógum"
- "Slow Horses"
- "O Problema dos 3 Corpos"
Melhor série cômica
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Segura a Onda"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- "Bebê Rena"
- "Fargo"
- "Uma Questão de Química"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"
- Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"
- Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry em "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
- Larry David em "Segura a Onda"
- Steve Martin em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White em "O Urso" (vencedor)
- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai em "Reservation Dogs"
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson em "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri em "O Urso"
- Selena Gomez em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph em "Fortuna"
- Jean Smart em "Hacks" (vencedora)
- Kristen Wiig em "Palm Royale"
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Matt Bomer em "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Richard Gadd em "Bebê Rena"
- Jon Hamm em "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Andrew Scott em "Ripley"
Melhor programa de competição
- '"The amazing race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Traitors" (vencedor)
- "The Voice"
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jodie Foster em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Brie Larson em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Juno Temple em "Fargo"
- Sofia Vergara em "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Billy Crudup em "The Morning Show" (vencedor)
- Mark Duplass em "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm em "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Jack Lowden em "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce em "The Crown"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Christine Baranski em "A Idade Dourada"
- Nicole Beharie em "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki em "The Crown" (vencedora)
- Greta Lee em "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville em "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman em "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor em "The Morning Show"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce em "O Urso"
- Paul W. Downs em "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach em "O Urso" (vencedor)
- Paul Rudd em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams em "Abbott Elementary"
- Bowen Yang em "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Burnett em "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colon-Zayas em "O Urso"
- Hannah Einbinder em "Hacks"
- Janelle James em "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph em "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep em "Only Murders in the Building"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jonathan Bailey em "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Robert Downey Jr. em "O Simpatizante"
- Tom Goodman-Hill em "Bebê Rena"
- John Hawkes em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Lamorne Morris em "Fargo"
- Lewis Pullman em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Treat Williams em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Dakota Fanning em "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone em "Under the Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning em "Bebê Rena" (vencedora)
- Aja Naomi King em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Diane Lane em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau em "Bebê Rena"
- Kali Reis em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
Quais foram as produções com mais indicações no Emmy 2024?
- "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão": 25 indicações
- "O Urso": 23 indicações
- "Only Murders in the Building": 21 indicações
- "True Detective: Terra Noturna": 19 indicações
- "The Crown": 18 indicações
- "Saturday Night Live": 17 indicações