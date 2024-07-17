Emmy 2024: veja lista de indicados nas principais categorias

Foram anunciados os indicados às principais categorias da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, cujos prêmios serão entregues na cidade americana de Los Angeles em 15 de setembro.

O drama épico japonês "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", da FX, e exibido no Disney+, encabeça a lista das produções com mais indicações com 25 nomeados, seguido das comédias "O Urso" (FX), com 23, e "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu), com 21.

"True Detective: Terra Noturna" lidera as nomeações nas categorias de série limitada ou antologia com 19 indicações.