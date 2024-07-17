Emmy 2024: veja lista de indicados nas principais categorias

Emmy 2024: veja lista de indicados nas principais categoriasO Emmy Awards divulgou nesta quarta-feira, 17, a lista dos indicados à 76ª edição do principal prêmio da televisão internacional
Foram anunciados os indicados às principais categorias da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, cujos prêmios serão entregues na cidade americana de Los Angeles em 15 de setembro.
O drama épico japonês "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", da FX, e exibido no Disney+, encabeça a lista das produções com mais indicações com 25 nomeados, seguido das comédias "O Urso" (FX), com 23, e "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu), com 21.
"True Detective: Terra Noturna" lidera as nomeações nas categorias de série limitada ou antologia com 19 indicações.
Conheça os indicados no 76º Emmy Awards:
Melhor série dramática
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "A Idade Dourada"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- "Xógum"
- "Slow Horses"
- "O Problema dos 3 Corpos"
Melhor série cômica
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Segura a Onda"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- "Bebê Rena"
- "Fargo"
- "Uma Questão de Química"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"
- Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"
- Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Melhor ator em série cômica
- Matt Berry em "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
- Larry David em "Segura a Onda"
- Steve Martin em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White em "O Urso"
- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai em "Reservation Dogs"
Melhor atriz em série cômica
- Quinta Brunson em "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri em "O Urso"
- Selena Gomez em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph em "Fortuna"
- Jean Smart em "Hacks"
- Kristen Wiig em "Palm Royale"
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Matt Bomer em "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Richard Gadd em "Bebê Rena"
- Jon Hamm em "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Andrew Scott em "Ripley"
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jodie Foster em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Brie Larson em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Juno Temple em "Fargo"
- Sofia Vergara em "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Billy Crudup em "The Morning Show"
- Mark Duplass em "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm em "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira em "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Jack Lowden em "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce em "The Crown"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Christine Baranski em "A Idade Dourada"
- Nicole Beharie em "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki em "The Crown"
- Greta Lee em "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville em "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman em "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor em "The Morning Show"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica
- Lionel Boyce em "O Urso"
- Paul W. Downs em "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach em "O Urso"
- Paul Rudd em "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams em "Abbott Elementary"
- Bowen Yang em "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica
- Carol Burnett em "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colon-Zayas em "O Urso"
- Hannah Einbinder em "Hacks"
- Janelle James em "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph em "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep em "Only Murders in the Building"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jonathan Bailey em "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Robert Downey Jr. em "O Simpatizante"
- Tom Goodman-Hill em "Bebê Rena"
- John Hawkes em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Lamorne Morris em "Fargo"
- Lewis Pullman em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Treat Williams em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Dakota Fanning em "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone em "Under the Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning em "Bebê Rena"
- Aja Naomi King em "Uma Questão de Química"
- Diane Lane em "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau em "Bebê Rena"
- Kali Reis em "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
Quais são as produções com mais indicações no Emmy 2024?
- "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão": 25 indicações
- "O Urso": 23 indicações
- "Only Murders in the Building": 21 indicações
- "True Detective: Terra Noturna": 19 indicações
- "The Crown": 18 indicações
- "Saturday Night Live": 17 indicações