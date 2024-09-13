Lista de indicados nas principais categorias do Emmy Awards 2024

"True Detective: Terra Noturna" lidera as nomeações nas categorias de série limitada ou antologia com 19.

O drama épico japonês "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", da FX, está no topo da lista das produções com mais indicações, concorrendo em 25 categorias, seguido das comédias "O Urso" (FX), em 23, e "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu), em 21.

Esta é a lista dos indicados às principais categorias da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards das melhores produções da televisão, cujos prêmios serão entregues na cidade americana de Los Angeles neste domingo (15).

"The Crown"

"The Morning Show"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"

- Melhor série limitada ou antologia -

"Bebê Rena"

"Fargo"

"Uma Questão de Química"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Terra Noturna"

- Melhor ator em série dramática -

Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"

Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

- Melhor atriz em série dramática -

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"

Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

- Melhor ator em série cômica -

Matt Berry, "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"

Larry David, "Segura a Onda"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "O Urso"

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

- Melhor atriz em série cômica -

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "O Urso"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Fortuna"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

- Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme -

Matt Bomer, "Companheiros de Viagem"

Richard Gadd, "Bebê Rena"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

- Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme -

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"

Brie Larson, "Uma Questão de Química"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática -

Tadanobu Asano, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática -

Christine Baranski, "A Idade Dourada"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica -

Lionel Boyce, "O Urso"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "O Urso"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica -

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "O Urso"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme -

Jonathan Bailey, "Companheiros de Viagem"

Robert Downey Jr., "O Simpatizante"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebê Rena"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Uma Questão de Química"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme -

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Bebê Rena"

Aja Naomi King, "Uma Questão de Química"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Bebê Rena"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"

Produções com mais nomeações:

"Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" - 25

"O Urso" - 23

"Only Murders in the Building" - 21

"True Detective: Terra Noturna" - 19

"The Crown" - 18

"Saturday Night Live" - 17

