Aphrodisiac beliefs endangering sea turtles in Panama

Dozens of baby olive ridley sea turtles are released and make their way out to sea from Punta Chama beach, Panama. The protected turtle species faces an existential threat: human superstition. Its eggs, illegally harvested from the beach, are sold for their purported aphrodisiac qualities. Marine turtles and their uncertain fate are on the agenda of a global wildlife summit taking place in Panama City, not far from Punta Chame and its 500 human inhabitants. The gathering of countries under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) will consider ways to combat egg theft and trafficking.

