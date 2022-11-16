Logo O POVO+

Born this way: rats dance to beat of Lady Gaga

14:48 | Nov. 16, 2022
Nodding along to catchy music is not just a human habit, according to Japanese scientists who have discovered that rats also move to the beat of songs by stars like Lady Gaga. Researchers at the University of Tokyo played Mozart, Queen and Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" to rats wearing miniature sensors on their heads to detect even their tiniest movements. They found that the rodents have an innate ability to synchronise their bodies to the beat, which was previously believed to be a skill unique to people.

