Jogos de futebol hoje, segunda, 9; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Copinha e Copa da Inglaterra compõem programação do dia. Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos e qual horário jogam hoje, 9
00:06 | Jan. 09, 2023
Iara Costa
Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, segunda, 9 de janeiro (9/01). Copinha e Copa da Inglaterra compõem a programação do dia.

Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior

  • 8h45min - Pinheirense x São Carlos - Paulistão Play
  • 10h45min - São José-RS x Guaralhos - Paulistão Play
  • 11h - Grêmio São Carlense x Botafogo - SporTV
  • 13h - Tirol Cefat x Gama - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Volta Redonda x Inter de Limeira - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Flamengo Guarulhos x Coritiba - Paulistão (Youtube)
  • 13h - Real Ariquemes x Portuguesa - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Parauapebas x Velo Clube - Paulistão Play
  • 13h - Vitória da Conquista x Novorizontino - Paulistão Play
  • 14h - Aster Brasil x Paraná - Paulistão Play
  • 15h - Barretos x Athletico-PR - SporTV
  • 15h - Porto Vitória x Imperatriz - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Comercial-SP x Sport - Paulistão (Youtube)
  • 15h15min - Tanabi x Náutico - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Suzano x Figueirense - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Atlético Guaratinguetá x Goiás - Paulistão Play
  • 15h15min - Tupã x Cuiabá - Paulistão Play
  • 16h45min - SKA Brasil x Vitória - Paulistão Play
  • 17h15min - Taubaté x Fluminense - SporTV
  • 17h15min - Juazeirense x América Rio Preto - Paulistão Play
  • 17h45min - Inter de Minas x União ABC - Paulistão Play
  • 17h45min - Ceilândia x América-RN - Paulistão Play
  • 19h30min - Rio Preto x Palmeiras - SporTV
  • 19h30min - Zumbi x Fast Clube - Paulistão Play
  • 20h - Catanduva x Avaí - Paulistão Play
  • 20h - Mirassol x Chapecoense - Paulistão Play
  • 21h45min - Ferroviária x Corinthians - SporTV e Rede Vida

Copa da Inglaterra

  • 17h - Oxford United x Arsenal - ESPN e STAR+

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 17h - Athletic Bilbao x Osasuna - ESPN 4 e STAR+
  • 17h - Huesca x Albacete - STAR+ (2ª divisão)

Campeonato Italiano

  • 14h30min - Hellas Verona x Cremonese - STAR+
  • 16h45min - Bologna x Atalanta - ESPN 2 e STAR+

Campeonato Turco

  • 11h - Basaksehir x Adana Demirspor - STAR+
  • 14h - Alanyaspor x Trabzonspor - STAR+

