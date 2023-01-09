Jogos de futebol hoje, segunda, 9; onde assistir ao vivo e horário

Jogos de futebol hoje, segunda, 9; onde assistir ao vivo e horárioCopinha e Copa da Inglaterra compõem programação do dia. Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos e qual horário jogam hoje, 9
00:06 | Jan. 09, 2023 Tipo Notícia
Confira onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol e qual horário jogam hoje, segunda, 9 de janeiro (9/01). Copinha e Copa da Inglaterra compõem a programação do dia.
Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior
- 8h45min - Pinheirense x São Carlos - Paulistão Play
- 10h45min - São José-RS x Guaralhos - Paulistão Play
- 11h - Grêmio São Carlense x Botafogo - SporTV
- 13h - Tirol Cefat x Gama - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Volta Redonda x Inter de Limeira - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Flamengo Guarulhos x Coritiba - Paulistão (Youtube)
- 13h - Real Ariquemes x Portuguesa - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Parauapebas x Velo Clube - Paulistão Play
- 13h - Vitória da Conquista x Novorizontino - Paulistão Play
- 14h - Aster Brasil x Paraná - Paulistão Play
- 15h - Barretos x Athletico-PR - SporTV
- 15h - Porto Vitória x Imperatriz - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Comercial-SP x Sport - Paulistão (Youtube)
- 15h15min - Tanabi x Náutico - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Suzano x Figueirense - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Atlético Guaratinguetá x Goiás - Paulistão Play
- 15h15min - Tupã x Cuiabá - Paulistão Play
- 16h45min - SKA Brasil x Vitória - Paulistão Play
- 17h15min - Taubaté x Fluminense - SporTV
- 17h15min - Juazeirense x América Rio Preto - Paulistão Play
- 17h45min - Inter de Minas x União ABC - Paulistão Play
- 17h45min - Ceilândia x América-RN - Paulistão Play
- 19h30min - Rio Preto x Palmeiras - SporTV
- 19h30min - Zumbi x Fast Clube - Paulistão Play
- 20h - Catanduva x Avaí - Paulistão Play
- 20h - Mirassol x Chapecoense - Paulistão Play
- 21h45min - Ferroviária x Corinthians - SporTV e Rede Vida
Copa da Inglaterra
- 17h - Oxford United x Arsenal - ESPN e STAR+
Campeonato Espanhol
- 17h - Athletic Bilbao x Osasuna - ESPN 4 e STAR+
- 17h - Huesca x Albacete - STAR+ (2ª divisão)
Campeonato Italiano
- 14h30min - Hellas Verona x Cremonese - STAR+
- 16h45min - Bologna x Atalanta - ESPN 2 e STAR+
Campeonato Turco
- 11h - Basaksehir x Adana Demirspor - STAR+
- 14h - Alanyaspor x Trabzonspor - STAR+
Leia mais:
- Morre Roberto Dinamite: relembre carreira, gols e conquistas
- Ceará aposta em experiência e juventude para zaga em 2023
- Exclusiva com Boeck: nova função no Fortaleza, reforços e ajuda de Papelin