Término de contratos
Goleiros:
Richard (fim de 2026), Fernando Miguel (2025), Bruno Ferreira (2027), Keiller (empréstimo, 2025)
Zagueiros: Luiz Otávio (2025), Marcos Victor (empréstimo, 2025), Willian Machado (2026), Marllon (2026), Éder (2026), Gabriel Lacerda (2025)
Laterais-esquerdo:
Matheus Bahia (empréstimo, 2025), Nicolas (empréstimo, 2025)
Laterais-direitos: Fabiano (empréstimo, 2025), Rafael Ramos (2026)
Volantes:
Dieguinho (2026), Richardson (2026), Zanocelo (empréstimo, 2025), Lourenço (2025), Fernando Sobral (empréstimo, 2025), Lucas Lima (2027)
Meias:
Lucas Mugni (2025), Vina (2026), Matheus Araújo (2027)
Atacantes:
Paulo Baya (empréstimo, 2025), Fernandinho (2026), Galeano (empréstimo, 2025), Aylon (2025), Pedro Raul (empréstimo, 2025), Lucca (2027), Pedro Henrique (2026), Guilherme (2028), Rodriguinho (empréstimo, 2025)