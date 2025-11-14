Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Término de contratos

Goleiros:

Richard (fim de 2026), Fernando Miguel (2025), Bruno Ferreira (2027), Keiller (empréstimo, 2025)

Zagueiros: Luiz Otávio (2025), Marcos Victor (empréstimo, 2025), Willian Machado (2026), Marllon (2026), Éder (2026), Gabriel Lacerda (2025)

Laterais-esquerdo:

Matheus Bahia (empréstimo, 2025), Nicolas (empréstimo, 2025)

Laterais-direitos: Fabiano (empréstimo, 2025), Rafael Ramos (2026)

Volantes:

Dieguinho (2026), Richardson (2026), Zanocelo (empréstimo, 2025), Lourenço (2025), Fernando Sobral (empréstimo, 2025), Lucas Lima (2027)

Meias:

Lucas Mugni (2025), Vina (2026), Matheus Araújo (2027)

Atacantes:

Paulo Baya (empréstimo, 2025), Fernandinho (2026), Galeano (empréstimo, 2025), Aylon (2025), Pedro Raul (empréstimo, 2025), Lucca (2027), Pedro Henrique (2026), Guilherme (2028), Rodriguinho (empréstimo, 2025)

