Libertadores
Palmeiras
3-4-3: Carlos Miguel; Bruno Fuchs (Khellven), Gómez e Murilo; Allan (Giay), Andreas Pereira, Maurício (Veiga) e Piquerez; Ramón Sosa (Felipe Anderson), Flaco López e Vitor Roque (Aníbal Moreno). Téc: Abel Ferreira
LDU
5-3-2: Alexander Domínguez; Quintero, Ricardo Adé, Richard Mina (Freddy Mina), Leonel Quiñónez e Cuero (De La Cruz); Carlos Gruezo, Gabriel Villamil e Fernando Cornejo (Alvarado); Alzugaray (Pastrán) e Jeison Medina (Estrada). Téc: Tiago Nunes
Local: Allianz Parque, em São Paulo/SP
Data: 30/10/2025
Árbitro: Wilmar Roldán (COL)
Assistentes: Jhon Gallego (COL) e David Fuentes (COL)
VAR: David Rodriguez (COL)
Gols: 19min/1ºT - Sosa (PAL); 49min/1ºT - Bruno Fuchs (PAL); 22min/2ºT - Raphael Veiga (PAL); 36min/2ºT - Raphael Veiga (PAL)
Cartões amarelos: Gómez, Vitor Roque, Raphael Veiga (PAL), Quintero, Richard Mina, Villamíl, Gruezo (LDU)