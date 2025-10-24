Libertadores
LDU
4-4-2: Alex Domínguez; Quintero, Richard Mina (Cuero), Ricardo Adé, Quiñónez; Minda, Gruezo, Alzugaray (Pastrán), Villamíl; Bryan Ramírez, Medina (Estrada).
Téc: Tiago Nunes.
Palmeiras
4-4-2: Carlos Miguel; Khellven (Giay), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Emiliano Martínez (Allan), Andreas Pereira, Felipe Anderson (Jefté), Raphael Veiga (Sosa); Flaco López e Vitor Roque (Bruno Rodrigues).
Téc: Abel Ferreira.
Local: Estádio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, em Quito, no Equador
Data: 23/10/2025
Árbitro: Facundo Tello (ARG)
Árbitros Assistentes: Juan P. Belatti e Gabriel Chade (ambos ARG)
VAR: Héctor Paletta (ARG)
Gols: Villamíl (15/1°T, 46/1°T), Alzugaray (26/1°T)
Cartões amarelos: Gruezo, Alzugaray, B. Ramírez, Mina, Quiñonéz (LDU); Flaco López (PAL).
Cartão vermelho: Bryan Ramírez (LDU).