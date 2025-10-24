Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Libertadores

LDU

4-4-2: Alex Domínguez; Quintero, Richard Mina (Cuero), Ricardo Adé, Quiñónez; Minda, Gruezo, Alzugaray (Pastrán), Villamíl; Bryan Ramírez, Medina (Estrada).

Téc: Tiago Nunes.

Palmeiras

4-4-2: Carlos Miguel; Khellven (Giay), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Emiliano Martínez (Allan), Andreas Pereira, Felipe Anderson (Jefté), Raphael Veiga (Sosa); Flaco López e Vitor Roque (Bruno Rodrigues).

Téc: Abel Ferreira.

Local: Estádio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, em Quito, no Equador

Data: 23/10/2025

Árbitro: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Árbitros Assistentes: Juan P. Belatti e Gabriel Chade (ambos ARG)

VAR: Héctor Paletta (ARG)

Gols: Villamíl (15/1°T, 46/1°T), Alzugaray (26/1°T)

Cartões amarelos: Gruezo, Alzugaray, B. Ramírez, Mina, Quiñonéz (LDU); Flaco López (PAL).

Cartão vermelho: Bryan Ramírez (LDU).

