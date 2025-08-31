Série A
Internacional
4-5-1: Rochet; Aguirre, Vitão, Juninho e Bernabei; Thiago Maia, Alan Rodríguez, Wesley, Alan Patrick e Carbonero; Ricardo Mathias. Téc: Roger Machado
Fortaleza
4-4-2: Helton Leite; Tinga, Brítez, Gastón Ávila e Bruno Pacheco; Matheus Pereira, Pochettino, Pablo Roberto e Lucca Prior; Lucero e Breno Lopes (Allanzinho). Téc: Renato Paiva
Local: Beira-Rio, em Porto Alegre (RS)
Data: 31/8/2025
Horário: 20h30min (de Brasília)
Árbitro: João Vitor Gobi/SP
Assistentes: Neuza Inês Black/SP e Fabrini Bevilaqua/SP
VAR: Paulo Renato Moreira/RJ
Transmissão: Rádio O POVO CBN, O POVO CBN Cariri, Youtube e Facebook O POVO e Esportes O POVO, SporTV e Premiere