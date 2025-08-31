Os cookies nos ajudam a administrar este site. Ao usar nosso site, você concorda com nosso uso de cookies. Leia Mais or Aceitar.

Série A

Autor
Internacional

4-5-1: Rochet; Aguirre, Vitão, Juninho e Bernabei; Thiago Maia, Alan Rodríguez, Wesley, Alan Patrick e Carbonero; Ricardo Mathias. Téc: Roger Machado

Fortaleza

4-4-2: Helton Leite; Tinga, Brítez, Gastón Ávila e Bruno Pacheco; Matheus Pereira, Pochettino, Pablo Roberto e Lucca Prior; Lucero e Breno Lopes (Allanzinho). Téc: Renato Paiva

Local: Beira-Rio, em Porto Alegre (RS)

Data: 31/8/2025

Horário: 20h30min (de Brasília)

Árbitro: João Vitor Gobi/SP

Assistentes: Neuza Inês Black/SP e Fabrini Bevilaqua/SP

VAR: Paulo Renato Moreira/RJ

Transmissão: Rádio O POVO CBN, O POVO CBN Cariri, Youtube e Facebook O POVO e Esportes O POVO, SporTV e Premiere

