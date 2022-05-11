Terceira fase
JOGOS DE ONTEM
América-MG 2x0 CSA-AL
Azuriz-PR 1(3)x(4)1 Bahia
Athletico-PR 4x0 Tocantinópolis-TO
HOJE
Ceará x Tombense-MG - 19 horas
Juazeirense-BA x Palmeiras-SP - 19 horas
Flamengo-RJ x Altos-PI - 19h30min
Vila Nova-GO x Fluminense-RJ - 21h30min
Corinthians-SP x Portuguesa-RJ - 21h30min
Cuiabá-MT x Atlético-GO - 22 horas
AMANHÃ
Vitória-BA x Fortaleza - 19 horas
São Paulo x Juventude-RS - 19h30min
Cruzeiro-MG x Remo-PA - 19h30min
Santos-SP x Coritiba-PR - 21h30min
Botafogo-RJ x Ceilândia-DF - 21h30min