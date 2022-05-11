imagem do icone de pesquisa
Terceira fase

01:15 | Mai. 11, 2022
Tipo Notícia

JOGOS DE ONTEM

América-MG 2x0 CSA-AL

Azuriz-PR 1(3)x(4)1 Bahia

Athletico-PR 4x0 Tocantinópolis-TO

HOJE

Ceará x Tombense-MG - 19 horas

Juazeirense-BA x Palmeiras-SP - 19 horas

Flamengo-RJ x Altos-PI - 19h30min

Vila Nova-GO x Fluminense-RJ - 21h30min

Corinthians-SP x Portuguesa-RJ - 21h30min

Cuiabá-MT x Atlético-GO - 22 horas

AMANHÃ

Vitória-BA x Fortaleza - 19 horas

São Paulo x Juventude-RS - 19h30min

Cruzeiro-MG x Remo-PA - 19h30min

Santos-SP x Coritiba-PR - 21h30min

Botafogo-RJ x Ceilândia-DF - 21h30min

